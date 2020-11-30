MANKATO — If Brent Olson could give advice to himself when he first opened his Mankato business, Custom Craft Cabinets, in 2012, he would have bought his computer numerical control machine right away.
“That’s the main workhorse of my shop,” he said. “It gets rid of a lot of different steps. I did it manually before that, but it’s amazing how that technology really changes things.”
A CNC machine is a complex piece of equipment that can make cuts of wood and other materials from a computer design, right down to its finest details. The role of computers has allowed Olson to expedite the building process, from the initial drafts of a project right down to the assembly, before installing custom-made cabinets on site.
“With the CNC machine, everything is within a millimeter, so the accuracy on that is really tight,” Olson said. “The CNC machine will cut all the box parts automatically.”
But at the end of the day, it’s decades of experience and a willingness to troubleshoot with a flexibility to adjust to unforeseen circumstances that helps Olson stand out from the competition.
His construction experience dates back to 1996, when Olson was working toward his college degree in communications. But when he graduated, he became more immersed in the construction trade, building and remodeling expensive homes through a contractor in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
It was before the Great Recession hit in 2008 – when he relocated from Iowa to Missouri to manage a trimming business – that he began to focus on cabinetry specifically. When the recession arrived, fewer people were looking to renovate and remodel their homes and businesses as the economy contracted.
Olson and his wife decided to relocate to Mankato so she could finish her college degree here. When word got out in the Spirit Lake region that Olson was less than a couple of hours away, he began traveling back and forth between the two communities building homes once again.
But Mankato was feeling more and more like home and the commute was long, leading him to start his own business. Another cabinetry business owner was retiring in Scandia and Olson bought all of his equipment.
When a site next to Hy-Vee in downtown Mankato opened up, he knew it would be the perfect location.
“I decided I didn’t want to do that traveling anymore,” Olson said. “I started out in my garage in Mankato. I just happened to walk by here quite often, and a year and a half later I bought this building in 2012.”
Custom work
Olson does residential cabinetry, primarily kitchens and bathrooms, but also built-ins, garage cabinets, as well as commercial projects.
“Being a custom shop, I can do anything here,” Olson said.
He built and installed guest locker room benches and hanging shelves at what is now the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, as well as lockers for coaches and players of the Minnesota State University hockey team.
“I don’t do much advertising at all,” Olson said. “Generally, most everything I’ve done is word of mouth, even still today.”
That’s how Greg and Janine Tramp, of North Mankato, came to hire Olson to redo the cabinets in their kitchen last year.
“Some friends of ours had their kitchen done before us,” Janine Tramp said. “We got a referral from them. When you hear from somebody through word of mouth that they were happy with his work, that makes a huge difference.”
When he gets a new customer, Olson first asks them what kind of budget they are working with before sitting down with them to see what style they are looking for and then taking measurements at their home or business.
“Cherry is very popular right now,” he said. “A lot of people in the mid 2000s were using a lot of lighter oak colors, but we’re not seeing that anymore. I’m seeing a lot less distressed and glazed products. I see a lot of shaker-style doors and that’s a nice style that won’t become dated as quickly as the other products.”
When working on a new project, there can be unforeseen circumstances that may affect the price, but Tramp said Olson worked with them through every step, giving the couple options to ensure the project remained within their budget. When they discovered electrical wiring in a wall that they wanted to open up, Olson was transparent about the cost.
“Throughout the whole process he was easy to communicate and work with,” Tramp said. “There were a couple times where he just led us in a different direction because we ran into heat ducts and soffits that would have been expensive (to remove). So we redesigned — instead of cabinets that went to the ceiling, he framed our soffits and made them look like the cabinets.”
It’s that kind of hands-on experience and flexibility that plays a large role in the success of a business that began in a garage.
“I just try to be as cooperative as I can with people and make things happen for what they want,” Olson said.
