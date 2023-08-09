MANKATO — Dotson Iron Castings reached an agreement with striking union workers, and the employees have returned to work.
The three-year agreement includes new language around safety and mandatory overtime limitations to help improve work-life balance during periods of high demand, according to Dotson.
Employees also will get a 6% wage increase this year and an overall wage increase of 13% over the next three years.
“We recognized our employees’ right to strike and were pleased with the level of respect and professionalism they displayed,” stated Tyson Twait, vice president and general manager.
“Moving forward, we are excited that we were able to reach an agreement and get our team back to work serving our customers and hiring new team members.”
Jay Chatleain, president of United Steelworkers local 142B, said they are mostly satisfied with the agreement.
“There are some things we didn’t accomplish, but the main thing is we got our safety language in there and we got a start on capping mandatory overtime, but we’d like to do more,” Chatleain said.
During the nine-day strike, the company continued to pour iron using non-union employees and temporary workers.
Maclean Power Systems purchased Dotson in May of this year. The company says it has a Mission Zero program that states “environmental, health and safety excellence as mission zero: zero injuries, zero illnesses, zero environmental incidents are achievable” and is working with the Dotson team to implement a safety program to prevent injuries and the need to use as many sick days.
Eighty union workers were on strike calling for a better workplace safety environment and work-life balance.
Striking workers established an employee support canopy on Rock Street, just a half block from the Dotson offices, with others carrying strike signs in front of the building and along Riverfront Drive.
Chatleain, a nine-year Dotson employee, said during the strike that workers were close on wages, but the strike was focused on safety and work-life balance.
A foundry furnace melts steel as high as 2,700 degrees. The molten steel is then poured into a second ladle and into molds in the production of iron castings, Chatleain said of the dangerous operation.
The two sides hadn’t met since July 12 but had a session Aug. 1, when a deal was struck.
Union workers had never before held a strike at Dotson.
The nearly 150-year foundry began in 1876 when Laurentius Mayer started a blacksmith shop in downtown Mankato, not far from the current foundry near Riverfront Park.
Mayer was soon joined by his three sons, and for 40 years the Mayer family built a business that produced more than 500 tractors, nearly 20,000 power forging hammers and even one car.
Denny Dotson was the most recent owner of the company. His grandfather was hired in 1943 to run the company and he eventually purchased it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.