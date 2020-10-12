ST. PETER — When Tavish Satrom and Matt Baker opened Computer Plus Solutions in 2008, a computer repair business in St. Peter, computers were larger and slower but getting significantly faster each year. While computers themselves have gotten smaller and more diversified in size and shape in the past 10 years, the technology has slowed down.
That, Satrom said, is good for customers with older computers — allowing them to get more mileage from a laptop or desktop than before.
“People that have computers from six or seven years ago are able to get new life out of them because not much has changed with technology for the last 10 years,” he said.
Another benefit is the declining cost of hard drives, which has made it more affordable to replace a hard drive rather than buying a new computer.
“These parts we used to not recommend because they were $500 to get a new hard drive,” Satrom said. “Those have come down so much that you can get one for $60 to $100; it will make your computer feel like it’s brand-new because it’s that much faster than those standard hard drives.”
Satrom compares those noisier and more fragile standard hard drives to a record player with spinning parts. Today most higher quality computers have a solid hard drive that can help those older computers have a longer life when replaced.
“The hard drives are so much faster now,” Satrom said. “There are no spinning parts at all. It’s basically like a flash drive where it just goes. People that have those standard drives, all you’ve got to do is put one of these in there. It’s just so much faster.”
Satrom and Baker met as students at Cleveland High School when Satrom transferred there from St. Peter. Both had an interest in computers from a young age. That interest would lead both of them to pursue degrees in computer technology at South Central College in North Mankato, and later they worked together for Best Buy Geek Squad.
When Satrom later took a job at a computer repair business in Waseca, the idea of starting up a business with Baker started to take hold.
“That gave me the idea that I could do the same thing in my own town,” Satrom said. “We both had the technology background, and there was really no computer repair place at all in St. Peter.”
Baker said when they first opened, they did some radio and newspaper advertisements to attract customers, but lately they’ve been relying more on social media.
“I get a lot more people responding to those social media ads on Facebook mostly,” Baker said. “It just seems we get more people in doing that than the other media stuff I’ve tried before.”
Hard drive improvements
Baker said some of the common issues customers deal with usually pertain to pop-up viruses and phishing emails, often disguising themselves as a legitimate company, like Microsoft.
“Some people don’t know the difference between a fake advertisement and something real,” Baker said. “They get pop-ups that say, ‘This is Microsoft, you need to give us a call or something is wrong with your computer,’ or they get fake emails thinking it’s Microsoft again. That’s never going to happen from Microsoft.”
While that can be remedied by removing the virus from the computer, other issues involve replacing or fixing physical parts of a computer.
“If a hard drive goes bad, you have to open it up and put a new hard drive in it,” Baker said. “For laptops, I fix a lot of hinges on the screens when they open up. Those little hinges on the bottom break off. Sometimes where you plug the power adapters in laptops breaks, I’ve got to open it up and replace the DC jack where you plug the power adapter into.”
With hard drives becoming more affordable in recent years, Baker said they’ve expanded the business from simply doing repairs to selling refurbished computers. It’s an option he prefers over just recycling on old model, which can be just like new with an updated hard drive. Many of those refurbished computers come from a Microsoft reseller, but occasionally customers will want to make a trade with an old computer.
“I try to fix them and resell them to people that possibly just can’t afford a brand new one,” Baker said. “Especially if you upgrade the hard drive to these new solid states, that just brings new life into these older machines. They work even better than when they were first purchased.”
A shift toward cloud computing in recent years, where data are stored for the internet, has allowed Baker and Satrom to fix potential problems remotely.
They attribute their longevity and repeat customers to the fact that the nature of owning a small business with two employees means customers know who is working on their computer, as opposed to a place such as Geek Squad with dozens of employees.
That also means a faster turnaround in service and a more direct line of communication.
“It’s always been Matt and I, so people know who they’re going to deal with when they come in — they’re going to deal with us,” Satrom said. “We go out of our way to try to keep customers happy, putting ourselves in their shoes.”
It’s that reputation for service that Satrom said has led to the best advertising money can’t buy — word of mouth.
“You get people to talk about you and that goes a long way because their opinion means a lot to other people,” Satrom said.
