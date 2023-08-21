What does it take to be named Best Pet Groomer by the readers of the Mankato Magazine 10 years in a row? According to Tina Dickel, who co-owns the business with spouse Marilyn Fox, it takes time, commitment, financial resources, dedication, and a great deal of heart to make their pet care business the success it has become. They are particularly known for excellent customer service and high-quality grooming with a focus on behavior.
Fur’s a Flyin’ first opened in 2004 and has had a few different addresses over the years. It is currently located at 105 Homestead Road, Mankato, a spot that is far more roomy than previous locations.
“We have a lot more space here,” Dickel said. “One of our goals is to ensure our customers feel comfortable and for a lot of dogs, getting groomed can be a stressful experience. Here we have several different rooms for different services and hallways where pets can go from one area to another without too much interaction or disruption.”
Fox, who was a professor in the College of Business at Minnesota State University-Mankato for many years, said she will most likely be spending more time at the business now that she has retired.
“I’ve been behind the scenes so far, but that might change now,” Fox said.
One feature Fur’s a Flyin’ has is what has been dubbed the “comfort room,” a room where the more anxious pets can be isolated from other pets and stimulus to help reduce stress and anxiety.
“Having the comfort room has been a godsend,” Dickel said. “Taking a dog that has anxiety and then co-existing in a room with other dogs and equipment noise is tantamount to putting a human with PTSD in the middle of a room filled with their triggers and expecting a positive outcome. It simply doesn’t work.”
Upscale salon
In many ways, Fur’s a Flyin’ is reminiscent of a visit to an upscale beauty salon, only for the furry set. Dickel, who is a Certified Canine Esthetician and an Animal Behavior College Certified Dog Trainer, said that the new space was planned using industry standards for doggie daycare. Those standards dictate that adequate space per pet served reduces tension. For grooming, this translates to more space between workstations for pet comfort and allows staff to work freely without running into each other.
Even the decorating scheme, which follows the fear free color palette for pets, plays into the overall goal of serenity with plenty of grays and blues, colors that are more easily defined by pets, and are less stimulating and more restful.
“Every dog is different,” Fox said. “What works for one might not work for another.”
“That’s what we focus on,” Dickel said. “We want to do what works for each individual dog best. The less stressed they are, the less stressed everyone is. Which allows us to create top quality haircuts.”
Dickel and staff go out of her way to communicate with owners so that they can help their furry family members prepare for the grooming experience. She suggests providing ample time for getting ready for the appointment as well as for the appointment itself.
“Any stress or anxiety the owners are feeling often travels right down the leash to the pet. If the owner is in a rush, we won’t always feel like we can ask the questions we need to in order to provide the best experience for the owner or the pet,” Dickel said.
Dickel also recommends being flexible about the amount of time the appointment will take. While the groomers have a general idea of how long the services should take, they have to work at the pace the animals allow. So, if an appointment runs long, they may run behind with the subsequent pets.
It’s important to note that some pets will never be comfortable being groomed and that is when Dickel recommends getting medication from the pet’s veterinarian before an appointment. “Helping owners understand how stressful the process is and that there is no shame helping their pets with meds can sometimes be difficult, but those meds can be a big help to an anxious pet, as well as staying on a regular grooming schedule,” Dickel said.
Dickel encourages all interested pet parents to experience the Furs a Flyin’ difference, where lifelong client and pet-centered relationships enable their groomers to groom your pet with comfort.
More Information Fur’s A Flyin’ 105 Homestead Road, Mankato 507-388-3163 fursaflyinmankato.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.