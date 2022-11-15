Julie Drummer remembers clearly how small roots took hold 32 years ago to grow into today’s Drummers Garden Center & Floral.
It was 1990 and her husband Mike was running a landscape business when they approached Menards, then located where Snell Motors is, and worked out a deal to open a small seasonal greenhouse in their parking lot.
“We were really young and had no money,” Drummer said Tuesday night as she accepted the Greater Mankato Growth Business Hall of Fame award.
The parking lot garden center consisted of her and one employee in the early years. She soon wanted better stock to sell to customers.
“We realized the quality and selection we were getting from our suppliers weren’t up to standard.”
They began to grow more of their own plants and saw the business grow. Ten years after they opened, they took the plunge and bought a large piece of land along North Victory Drive and built the current Drummers Garden Center.
“If you know Mike, you know he isn’t afraid to take chances,” she said of his prodding to invest big in a garden center. “I’m the conservative one,” she said.
While just two people ran the early garden center in the parking lot, Drummer said she now has 75 employees during their busy spring season and grows plants in seven greenhouses.
She credits her business’ success to a knowledgeable staff that focuses on helping customers with finding the right plants, flowers, shrubs and trees and solving a wide variety of problems they have in their yard landscapes.
Drummer said she knows what they sell “are wants not not needs” and that the Garden Center can only be a success by providing great service and products.
“Success for me is for us to be the place the community comes to.”
GMG, Visit Mankato, Greenseam and City Center Partnership honored award winners at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Other award winners were:
GMG Awards
Business Legacy: ISG
Distinguished Business: APX Construction Group
Brian Fazio Business Education Partnership: Minnesota State University — College of Business (Education) and United Prairie Bank (Business)
Hap Halligan Leadership Award: Coralyn Musser
Young Professional of the Year: Macy Anderson
Visit Mankato Awards
Bring it Home: Hockey Day Minnesota local organizing committee
Hospitality: Old Town Day of the Dead
City Center Awards
CityDesign Award: Dotson Iron Castings
Creative Placemaking Award: Mankato Kiwanis Centennial Mural
Stewardship Award: Historic Masonic Hall and Studio 5
GreenSeam Awards
Seamed in Success: Rod Hebrink, Compeer Financial
Growing in the GreenSeam: Ag Management Solutions, Tom Slunecka
