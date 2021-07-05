Some families share hereditary traits like blue eyes, brown hair, or a tendency to freckle. The Struck family’s trait appears to be green thumbs.
“My desire all along was to run a plant nursery,” said the Traverse des Sioux Garden Center founder Fred Struck. A business owner for over 40 years, Fred has fond childhood memories of planting gladiolus and calla lilies as well as helping his mother in the garden. Learning how to care for different perennials and annuals became a fascination for him that he turned into a full-scale business when he found the perfect rental building in Saint Peter. Several years of success helped him to buy the building outright and turn it into the bustling garden center and commercial landscape service that it is today.
Struck is the first to credit his sons Keith and Carl Struck as being crucial to the business’s achievements. Just like their father, both boys grew up lending a hand with planting, pruning and potting from an early age.
“One of my first jobs was filling pots at our home greenhouses,” said Keith. “I would roll out of bed in the morning and start planting, and when I came home from school I’d start the process all over again. I took an interest in it from a young age and while I was going to college, I decided that this is what I was going to do full-time.”
While Carl took over the landscaping portion of the business, Keith lends his services on-site as the garden center’s store manager. He said he loves to see the variety of customers who pour through their doors and assist them with their many questions.
“Every day is a different adventure,” Keith said. Having worked for his father for so long, Keith said he has seen several trends come and go. Many of their current customers are interested in quick results from their gardening. In response, the Traverse des Sioux Garden Center decided to stock larger potted specimens so that their customers can get quick gratification.
Keith also said that customers are turning to tropical plants to add some interest to their lawns and homes.
“People are starting to incorporate houseplants into their gardens,” he said. “A couple of very popular ones are palms, larger philodendrons, hibiscus, and Bird of Paradise (a type of South African flower). Most customers are planning to have them just for the season to add a little excitement. Some will bring them inside for the winter, but most people treat them as annuals.”
Visions to reality
Fred and Keith said that they enjoy pointing their customers toward specific plants, but they also like assisting the patrons who know they want to spruce up their properties but aren’t sure where to start. The Struck team provides an initial consultation, often visiting their clients’ commercial or residential properties. They share their expertise based on the customer’s vision, budget, and available space.
“It’s just like designing a house,” said Fred. “People like to do outdoor projects to make their patios and decks more livable. Even here with our limited summer, people still like to have an outdoor living space.”
Designing an open-air living room may seem like a daunting task, but the Strucks are practiced in walking their customers through each step. In general, they said they recommend beginning with larger plants that take time to grow, and filling in the smaller, less expensive items as needed.
“One thing about landscaping is that you don’t have to do it all at once,” Fred said. “You can spread it out over several years if you don’t want to spend all the money up front.”
On a smaller scale, Keith said that he has enjoyed seeing local enthusiasm for houseplants steadily increase. Possibly encouraged by social media interest, houseplants have become a popular pastime for young and old alike.
“Houseplants work great as a hobby,” he said. “Southern Minnesota has a great houseplant following.”
Keeping the greenhouse thriving isn’t all fun consultations and new trends. A large percentage of the staff’s activity is dedicated to caring for their stock so that it is as healthy as possible for their buyers. Pruning and potting are still on Keith’s daily agenda, as is repeated watering. Giving each thirsty plant a drink can take up to four hours. On hot summer days, the plants are often watered twice.
Manual work and wrangling water hoses is worth it to the Strucks, who count it all as being part of their dream careers. They credit their 40 years of success to a love for what they do, as well as a genuine interest in their customers’ visions. The Traverse des Sioux Garden Center’s dedicated customer base seems to suggest that this is a winning business strategy.
“Some of our customers are third generation — we’re selling things to the grandchildren of some of the original customers,” Fred said. “It’s definitely a family business.”
