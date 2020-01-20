It’s a busy time of year for fitness clubs as people start the new year with a pledge to get in better shape and lose a little weight. For those in the Mankato area, choices are more abundant than ever.
Ben Janike started Kato CrossFit in 2012 and has seen the growth.
“When I started, it was basically the Y, us, Anytime Fitness and Snap Fitness in North Mankato. Now there are at least six gyms that do group training or personal training, which is good to see. We all do well. It shows the community is dedicated to fitness.”
While activities such as biking, treadmills and weights always have been at the core of fitness centers, there is always something new.
“Sometimes trends don’t last long, but when they’re hot, you want to jump on them. Whatever gets people in and moving,” said Stephanie Fischer, director of healthy living at the YMCA.
The latest trend at the Y is Fly Bungee, in which people are in harnesses that are attached to a bungee cord above, allowing them to use the bungee’s resistance while they jump, do burpees, dance and perform other moves.
“It’s about overall movement, heart rate, agility. It’s sort of like yoga but you’re suspended. We’ll be the only gym to have it,” Fischer said.
Chad Ziemke, general manager of Fitness for $10 in Mankato, said lots of new offerings come and go in the industry.
“The fitness industry is very trendy. We try to stick to the proven methods of what works. We’re always looking for new things, but if you look back, it comes back to the same things.”
Fitness for $10
Fitness for $10, owned by Tom Scheman, who is also president of Rooms and Rest furniture, expanded in 2018 after quickly outgrowing its space on the Madison Avenue hilltop.
“It’s 24,000 square feet. It’s a good size,” Ziemke said.
“We added a lot of classes when we expanded. Personal training, small-group training, a cycle studio, cross-training classes. We have 60-70 classes a week and three personal trainers. It’s switched from being a club with just equipment to classes also.”
He said small groups led by a personal trainer has benefits.
“It is more cost-effective. We have up to four people and it’s an hour instead of a half hour. People thrive in a group and they get to know each other and encourage each other,” Ziemke said.
The reason people don’t work out is time. And the human mind likes a schedule, so if a class is scheduled, you’re more likely to come. And people aren’t sure what to do if they just go to a gym with a bunch of equipment.”
He said cycling classes are by far the most popular.
They also offer the Les Mills Body Pump program, a barbell workout using light to moderate weights with numerous repetitions.
The club has a $10 monthly membership that allows for access to the equipment in the club but not studio classes. For $29.99 a month people can also choose from about 50 classes a week.
Ziemer said technology also has advanced exercise.
Myzone is a wearable heart rate system that uses wireless and cloud technology to monitor physical activity.
“It’s 99.7% accurate to an EKG. Your reading pops up on big TV screens. It gives you percentage of heart rate and effort level. And with our app you can see how many calories you burned.”
People earn badges for attaining different levels, with the top badge taking five years to earn.
“That’s really blown up.”
Kato CrossFit
Janike, who has a degree in human performance from Minnesota State University, worked for eight years as a trainer and gym manager for another fitness center before deciding to open his own center.
He describes Kato CrossFit, on North Riverfront Drive, as “a house of wellness under one roof.”
With seven coaches and 300 members, the business offers nine classes a day with 10-15 people in a class.
“I like group stuff. It brings back the community aspect of fitness. It helps people excel more quickly.”
Janike said January, late spring and early fall are big times for getting new members and a large majority of people are looking at weight loss as a priority.
They work with people at all levels of fitness.
“The big thing for us is it doesn’t matter if you’re in shape or not. People think they need to be in shape before they come here, but that’s not true. Most come in and probably can’t do a pushup,” he said.
“Our mission is to not get hurt. We do varied function units at high intensity. The newer ones are doing fewer technical moves and they progress from there with a coach watching them. We also do personal training.”
They also now have a physical therapist and operate a nutrition and supplement shop out of CrossFit.
He said that many may be surprised that the most popular type of workout is weight lifting once members are introduced to it.
“People like lifting weights. About 70 percent of our clients are ladies and lifting weights is almost always their favorite thing to do. Whether they’re starting out or veterans,” he said.
“I think people are intimidated by weights, and once they learn about them, it’s not so intimidating. We do a lot of burpees and things, too, so in most people’s eyes weights are better than doing burpees. Plus we emphasize strength training and using weights.
“But we use all methods of fitness.”
YMCA
Fischer said the most popular fitness regimens at the Y in recent years are cycling and cross training.
“We’re always working on getting new bikes and spiffing up our cycling.”
Beyond the free weight gym, the Y has a Y Fit Gym aimed at functional fitness.
“Functional training is people moving the way they do in their everyday life. Mostly using your body weight for resistance. Your body is your machine.”
While treadmills and elliptical bikes are always popular, she said many people like cycling as part of a group class. “It’s especially popular in Minnesota where we have six months indoors. It’s always been popular but there’s been an uptick.”
The Y offers 125 different types of classes a week that are included in the membership.
“Child care is free. We’ve changed that to bring more value.”
The Y also has a lap and a recreational pool where water aerobics are done.
The gyms increasingly are used by pickleball players. “It’s very popular. We still have guys who do racquetball, but it’s not as popular as it was,” she said.
“We really do have something for everyone.”
