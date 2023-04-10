By Dan Greenwood
When Scott Stoltzman was a young boy growing up in the small town Good Thunder, antiques were a regular fixture in his parent’s historic house. By the age of five, Stoltzman and his grandfather were spending the weekends together at estate auctions looking for rare treasures to take home.
“When he was little, outside Good Thunder there used to be a dump and he and my grandpa would go ‘junking’ on weekends and find treasures,” said Stoltzman’s sister, Kelly Salfer. “My mom asked him: ‘what do you want to do when you grow up?’ And he said, “I’m going to be a junker!”
While he spent his career at Diamond Energy Systems, a regional insulation contractor, his love for collecting vintage items of all kinds never ceased.
“I just kept accumulating and accumulating,” Stoltzman said. “I’ve got a 30 by 40 garage that’s full, with shelving.”
Now over 50 years later and retired, Stoltzman turned what had been a lifelong hobby into a business, opening Scott’s Treasure Trove on Lake Crystal’s Main Street last September — just in time to welcome visitors rolling into town for the weekly antique car shows held in the warmer months.
Already stocked with a lifetime of antiques, he continues bringing boxes to unload at the store containing everything from old signs and trinkets to toys and old wood-crank telephones — dating back 100 years or more.
Upon walking into the store, it’s easy to get sucked in. There are newspapers from past eras in near perfect condition with front page stories ranging from the Vietnam War to the assassination of Martin Luther King, old moonshine jugs and medicine bottles, a chemistry set from the 1950s — even some oddities like uranium glass that takes on an eerie green glow when placed under a black light.
Keeps replenishing
And each week, Stoltzman keeps replenishing the supply from his 50 years of collecting. He still frequents local auctions and garage sales to find more odd treasures. He said online auctions carry more risks when determining authenticity, but also can lead to some rare and unusual treasures.
“The oldest thing I had in here just recently was a Civil War belt buckle from an online auction,” Stoltzman said. “It ended up being the real thing. Online it’s hard — you just take the chance. They are starting to make things new that they try to make look old. You can almost tell though when you look at them.”
Stoltzman said his business model is to sell items at the store at a reasonable price, usually lower than the estimated value if a customer were to find it elsewhere. When he did some research into the value of the Civil War buckle that he acquired, the asking price online was $200, but Stoltzman sold it for $135. The low price was a pleasant surprise to one customer who ended up buying it.
“I had a gentleman who came in, looked at it, and he goes, ‘why are you selling it so cheap?’ I said, ‘I try to pass the savings onto people.’”
“I’m not out here to become rich,” Stoltzman said. “If I don’t sell, I’m not going to be able to go to other places and buy again, so my goal is to sell reasonably so I can turn stuff around.”
That allows him to continue stocking the store with specific items customers are looking for, using a book to take down names and contact info of customers while he hunts to find their specific treasure. He also has a string of regulars that know every time they walk into Scott’s Treasure Trove, they will find something that wasn’t there the week before.
“I’ve got some customers that come every weekend just to see if I’ve got something new,” he said. “Every weekend I bring another tote or two. Today I brought four big totes. After stuff sells, I just keep putting it out.”
Some items are from a bygone era that require a little investigating to figure out their purpose.
“I try to find something that’s really obsolete and I have them (customers) guess what the item is,” he said. “I have a five-dollar gift certificate at the end of the month. If somebody guesses it and they’re the only one, they get the gift certificate. Or if there are more, I put their names in a hat and have them draw a name.”
While his business is mainly a one-man operation, Stoltzman’s daughter and sister come to help out when they can.
“When people walk into the store, somebody will stop in front of something and just be fixated on it,” said Salfer. “You can just see them being drawn back into a memory or childhood. When you do go antiquing you always find that garbage to somebody is not garbage to somebody else. It’s the memories that it brings. It’s happiness. It doesn’t have to have value to be a treasure.”
The older an antique is, the rarer it is, like part of an old telephone pole from the early 20th century that caught one man’s eye when he was browsing there. The customer remembered them from when he was a kid in the 1930s and said when they were replaced by newer telephone poles and lines, people would throw them into giant piles and burn them. Stoltzman said the man was surprised he had one in such good condition.
“If you don’t have people saving stuff like Scott, we’re going to lose a whole history of generations that people are never going to know,” Salfer said.
