Shoppers intent on scoring one-of-a-kind finds to enhance their homes — whether on the range or in towns — may delight in discovering Homestead, a Waseca home goods store that emphasizes handmade, original merchandise.
“Whatever I buy there I typically do not see for sale anywhere else,” said Homestead devotee Tina Roe of Mankato.
“They do a great job of keeping things original, not just buying from chains.”
Nancy Walters opened Homestead in 2015. She prides herself on stocking the type of unique inventory regular customers like Roe prize.
“I try not to duplicate anything that other stores have, and I really try to keep Homestead very unique,” said Walters, a Mapleton resident who has embraced the Waseca business community for nearly a decade.
“And I bring in a lot of handmade, made-in-the-USA items from other small businesses and artists,” she said, listing a Wisconsin candle company, a Pennsylvania textile crafter and an Iowa sign company, among her various suppliers.
“They’re all family-run and often female-driven businesses,” Walters noted. “I call them my ‘handmade gals.’ I’m really into supporting other small business owners and producers.”
Historic backdrop
Homestead is the fourth store to be located in the 1914 two-story house at 917 N. State St., Waseca.
“We’ve done a ton to improve the building,” said Walters, mentioning she enjoys the full support of her husband Tom and adult children Brittney and Sheldon when it comes to broad upgrades, as well as seasonal updates, at Homestead.
“I have a great team [including two part-time employees] and my family is very helpful,” she continued. “It’s a family affair, and I wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”
Another huge Homestead fan was Walters’ mother, who died last March.
“She always encouraged me to keep doing what I love to do, and she left me with her heart full of praise and support,” Walters said.
Walters knows there are many who thought the antiquated house was done for long before she assumed ownership — because they’ve told her so.
“I’ve heard, ‘I would have just lit a match to it,’” said Walters.
But she was undeterred by the skeptics and instead dug in, spending several months scraping paint, installing shiplap in one room and pine paneling in another, constructing a defining, maintenance-free white fence in the yard and staining the original floors a dark “double espresso” color to match the existing dark woodwork.
“We’ve kept it very original,” she said.
That effort paid off in the form of recognition from the Waseca Heritage Preservation Commission. Walters received the 2016 Heritage Preservation Award for retaining the house’s historic character (the original wood siding, windows, floors, fenestration and gable returns all remain in place, among other original features).
Hard work to improve the double lot on which Homestead sits has also borne fruit.
“We’ve planted new trees and removed others, added rock out front with hostas and perennials and put in a winding brick path,” said Walters. “It’s all very attractive.
Indeed, the Waseca Garden Walk included Homestead’s yard on its annual tour in late July.
Walters believes Homestead’s historic character serves to enhance her customers’ shopping experience, and she displays her wares to take best advantage of the available space; items suitable to each room are highlighted in bedroom, dining room and kitchen settings.
For instance, the bedroom features pillows, bed linens and lamps, while the dining room highlights table runners, dishware and serving utensils. The screened front porch suitably serves for a seasonal setup.
Originals, customer service
Though Walters, a 1982 graduate of Mapleton High School, didn’t foresee a future for herself as a proprietor, it wouldn’t have taken a fortune teller to predict her current foray into the home decor retail business.
“Even when I was a young girl I always loved decorating,” said Walters. “And everyone tells me I have such a knack for it.”
Following high school, Walters attended Southwest Technical College to study business before working in the medical field for a while. She later landed in corporate America.
“After my third layoff, I decided that was enough of the corporate world,” said Walters, who admits that running a small business is demanding and time-consuming but nevertheless rewarding.
“I just love being able to help people bring things into their homes that are affordable but also of good quality,” she said.
That approach is customer-verified.
“Her items are not overpriced,” said Roe. “I have yet to find better deals than I do at Nancy’s.”
Another frequent customer, Waseca resident Amy Robinson, concurs.
“Homestead has a very welcoming atmosphere, and it’s an easy, uncrowded place to shop,” said Robinson.
“It’s definitely a high-quality boutique that appeals to different customer bases—and everything is unique but reasonably priced.”
Walters describes the broad category of goods she offers as “primitive colonial,” with a heavy emphasis on vintage and hand-crafted.
One-of-a-kind scarecrows, Santas, felted pumpkins, linens, table runners and other textiles, ornaments, 12-to-32-inch table-top trees (“They’re simple but adorable, and we sell a ton of them,” Walters shared), wax melts and hand-poured soy candles (with delectable scents like cinnamon stix and caramel pecan) are all part of Homestead’s lineup.
Homestead also stocks silk flowers and greenery, with an eye toward seasonal color schemes. And Walters will happily arrange those flowers in vases as a courtesy for customers lacking the confidence to create well-balanced bouquets on their own.
With a large 1940s Colonial on Mankato’s hilltop to decorate, Roe is one of the avid consumers of florals and greenery Walters peddles.
“I’m an enthusiastic seasonal decorator and Nancy has the best greenery I’ve found,” said Roe, mentioning she seeks decor for two fireplace mantels and dining tables, among other areas.
“I’ve bought quite a few table runners, artist-made felt jack-o’-lanterns, 4th of July items and pillows and throw blankets,” she listed. “It’s all unique and well priced.”
There are two major exceptions to Walters’ preference for USA-made products: Homestead is an exclusive regional retailer for two companies, one being the Canada-based Fusion Mineral Paint, an acrylic paint that has a primer and top coat built into it.
“I think it’s the best paint on the market, and we sell a lot of it,” said Walters, who has carried Fusion products since first opening.
She has hosted painting classes in the studio outbuildings on Homestead’s property, demonstrating techniques for transforming furniture. Glass, plastic, leather, couches, shutters and even prom shoes are all equally capable of receiving new life with Fusion paint, according to Walters.
“If you can draw a line, you can succeed with this paint because it requires no sanding or sealing; it’s one-step paint, and it’s tremendous,” she affirmed.
Green, Walters observes, seems to be the paint color of the year.
“Olive, bayberry and eucalyptus are all popular, but there are 54 colors in the line,” Walters noted.
Walters is also an exclusive dealer of the United Kingdom-produced Mason Cash kitchen bowls and accessories, which she says are often featured on HGTV cooking shows and are reputedly used by the British royal family.
“Homestead is the only place in the area where you can directly buy these products,” said Walters.
Keeping goods unique while ensuring customers benefit from her personal touch? That’s what Walters and Homestead are all about.
“Every customer is worth it,” said Walters. She regularly welcomes shoppers not only from the Waseca and greater Mankato/Owatonna areas but also from St. Cloud, Rochester, Hutchinson, Iowa and the Twin Cities—and she often ships products to out-of-state buyers. Homestead provides shoppers with a loyalty program, details of which Walters readily touts.
“I believe in bending over for customer service,” confirmed Walters.
Walters updates Homestead’s Facebook page with specials and new or seasonal product options each week, though old-fashioned word-of-mouth marketing remains successful in spreading the news, she says.
“My business thrives on referrals,” Walters said.
And along with Homestead, Walters heartily endorses Waseca as a prime southern Minnesota shopping destination; she reports that at least 14 local stores offer clothing, housewares, decor and antiques, plus several great restaurants are available to satisfy appetites of those on the go. A holiday open house weekend—strategically held on the first weekend in November, known in some circles as “Minnesota’s deer-hunting opener”—has proven popular and is on the 2022 calendar for Nov. 4-6.
So whether it’s a homegrown patron like Robinson (“I go in a few times a year to shop the different seasons, buy gifts or get everyday items for myself,” said Robinson) or one like Roe who travels a few extra miles to get the goods, customers are Homestead’s lifeblood, fueling Walters’ motivation to carry on.
“Nancy is a very pleasant, kind person,” said Roe. “I never leave Homestead without buying something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.