The financial hurt from the pandemic hit all area manufacturers. But while some saw relatively minor declines, others were cut more deeply.
Yet as 2021 begins, manufacturers are seeing orders increasing and are more optimistic about the economy and future.
“For 2021 we see strong growth, about 30%,” said Sarah Richards, president and CEO of Jones Metal in Mankato. “That gets us growth of about 5% over 2019 because we took a big hit in 2020.”
Becky Vosburg, supply chain manager at Condux International, which makes a variety of tools and pullers for the installation of underground and overhead communication cables and for other applications, said they fared pretty well through 2020.
“We’ve been pretty lucky. People need communications, and there’s still projects going on,” she said.
Bob Kill, president and CEO of Enterprise Minnesota, which assists small- and mid-size manufacturers, said different sectors were hit differently.
“What’s so different is past downturns were general economic downturns, and this is an industry specific downturn,” he said.
“It’s uneven. Some in the right industries are doing great, others are doing terrible and there’s a bunch in between,” Kill said, citing findings from Enterprise Minnesota’s annual survey.
In south-central and southeastern Minnesota, 65% of manufacturers said they saw a major or modest impact to their business in 2020 because of the pandemic. That’s better than the metro area where 69% reported an impact and 84% of manufacturers in northeastern Minnesota.
Manufacturers across western Minnesota were faring a bit better with about 60% reporting a major or modest impact on their business.
While many manufacturers have been pushing through the pandemic, it’s taken a final toll on some.
Richards said she was personally jolted by the closing of two longtime manufacturers she was very familiar with.
“There was a metal fabrication company in Waseca, Corchran, that closed. And we had a company that we’d partnered with over the years, Moorhead Machinery in the Twin Cities, we saw close.
“That really hit home how this has affected people. We see a lot about restaurants and health care, but we may not hear about a big manufacturer closing after maybe a hundred years in business. For us as a company and me personally, that was a gut check. We really have to pay attention and fight for the future,” Richards said.
More optimism
Jones Metal does work for a wide variety of customers around the globe, including the military. They specialize in complex enclosures, large and small, made out of sheet metal. “We do a lot of military work, work for electrical companies,” Richards said.
She said the abilities of their welders brings them big and interesting jobs, such as a recent project in which they built massive catwalks with a conveyor next to it for a fertilizer company. “It was pretty cool.”
Richards said Jones Metal began feeling the impact of the pandemic even before Minnesota’s stay-at-home order was instituted in March as their foreign customers began pulling back early in the year as they began dealing with the novel virus.
“It hit us in February in power generation because of our foreign customers. And big commercial and infrastructure projects got put on hold. Transportation is a big sector for us, and that obviously took a big hit on the airline level and trains, too,” she said.
“We were affected pretty fast and that stayed pretty steady. A lot of it was our customers hitting the panic button and not knowing what to expect.”
While different sectors they serve are at various stages of comebacks, Richards said she’s seeing optimism and investments being made.
“One area of an industry that has shown rapid growth and innovation because of the shifting economy and shopping online is the automation surrounding consumer products for handlers like Amazon and Walmart. Also automation for consumer packaging for products themselves,” she said.
“Agriculture is starting to make a little noise that recovery may be starting to happen. It hasn’t equated to a lot of more activity for us, but we’ve heard more positivity from our ag customers.”
Richards said big infrastructure projects like building bridges are still moving forward and the alternative energy market remains strong. “Solar, wind, even nuclear is starting to see activity again and more demand. That’s encouraging because usually when the price of oil and gas is low, those sectors go quiet.”
The automotive sector, she said, also has been very busy.
Richards said she knows a manufacturer in another state who is seeing a big boost from people buying home fitness machines during the pandemic.
“Fitness is off the charts. I have a friend in fitness manufacturing, he’s grown 300% this year. People were in their homes and people wanted their own equipment at home.”
She said even some things that add cost and time for her company are good signs.
“Since August of 2020 (steel) prices have increased 67% and there are shortages in the supply. This is not new to us, however it requires more hours spent on sourcing material and tracking costs. It is also another indication that the markets are waking up.”
Jones Metal also has a manufacturing company in Owatonna called Advanced Coil Technology that Richards said is seeing new growth. One of the things they make are big air-exchange systems for grain elevators and other applications in harsh environments.
“They are really coming to life now, which means some companies are starting to do some capital improvement programs.”
She said Jones Metal is also expanding their work with companies that supply the military, mostly making panels and enclosures for them. “Government contracts have slowed but not stopped. We won a big project that’s ultimately for submarines, but the process has slowed.”
Supply hiccups
Vosburg said that while Condux has stayed relatively busy through the pandemic, she has seen some issues with the supply chain
“We do a lot of our own manufacturing here in our facility. We’re not having issues with steel and raw materials we use in our shop.”
But she said they also need to purchase components from other domestic and foreign sources. “We have had some difficulties there. Some of the products we’ve tried to purchase, some of the companies have had problems (keeping up) because of their people being off from COVID or other things,” Vosburg said.
“We buy some things offshore. We’re from the Midwest and buy a lot from the Midwest, but you can’t buy everything here. The logistics of getting it here has been a problem. There is less moving by plane and ship because of COVID.”
Condux was started by the Radichel family, which owned North Star Concrete. The company is run by Brad Radichel.
“We make a lot of equipment that pulls stuff,” Vosburg said. “From hand-held to up to 8,500-pound pullers that do things in the air or on ground.”
