The pandemic has been a tale of two business worlds: those struggling to stay afloat and those soaring.
After a brief downturn, homes sales have been soaring.
“It’s amazing. Interest rates obviously went down and they stayed down this year,” said David Krause, president of Pioneer Bank.
All their branches are seeing a flurry of refinancing and home sales loans. “Our (home) sales activity is way up over last year.”
Lynn Gudgeon, president of the Realtors Association of Southern Minnesota, said there is pent-up demand.
“Things are moving at a fast pace. We’re experiencing multiple offers on properties and the interest rate is fabulous. It changes day to day, but the last quote I had was 2.75%. Who’d of thought? Even a VA (loan) is at 3%,” said Gudgeon, a Realtor in New Ulm.
Mankato Realtor Jason Beal said January and February were very strong months, then activity all but halted for nearly three months. “June and July and August were just monster months.”
He said his Realtor wife, Shannon, has been in the business 10 years and he’s been in it for two decades. “As far as the summer season, this is the busiest we’ve ever been.
“I think the whole spring market got delayed and then people got more comfortable with what’s going on and weren’t going to put their lives on hold,” Beal said.
He expects this year will likely finish as their biggest year ever.
Gudgeon said members of the association from all over south-central Minnesota are reporting brisk business.
“Agents are working nights and trying to wrap things up quickly for people.”
Numbers rebound
By the end of July, the year-to-date sales of existing homes in south-central Minnesota stood at 1,227, up 7.5% over 2019’s 1,141 home sales regionally.
The value of all sold homes through July was $264 million, up more than 11% compared to the same time last year.
The median sales price of homes also has gone up in recent years: $173,000 in 2018, $184,700 last year to $194,950 this year.
The 5.5% increase in median prices this year locally is higher than the state average of 4.8%.
Statewide, home prices have climbed for eight straight years.
Krause said the historically low interest rates help boost the median sales price because people are able to buy more house while staying in their monthly mortgage payment targets.
And he said those who already own a home are flocking to refinance.
“They may be shortening the term of their loan, consolidating debt or just looking for a lower (monthly) payment with the same term,” Krause said.
“We’re writing loans that start with a 2 and a lot that start with a 3. That’s historically great rates.”
He said the rule of thumb is that if people can get a refinance rate that is .75% to 1% lower than their existing rate, it is worth exploring.
Fewer listings
While demand is big, fewer homes continue to be listed.
In 2018 there were 1,692 new home listings through the end of July. Last year that number fell to 1,646 and this year it was down to 1,462.
“The inventory has been a little light,” Beal said. “But there are still a fair amount of listings hitting the market every day. This week our small office put four new listings up.”
High-end slower
Gudgeon said real estate agents are seeing both clients who are moving up to a bigger house and those who are at a stage where they want to move to a smaller home.
“In the mid-range homes there’s a lot of demand. The high-end range is down, though.”
She said rural properties are especially hot. “There’s always a lot of people who want to live in the country, but there’s some sticker shock. But with the interest rates now people can afford more.”
Beal said any home listed under $200,000 is snapped up quickly.
“If it’s a quality property at a fair price, they go fast. Under $200,000 you have 10 to 15 showings in 24 hours or so. If people see it as a fair price, it goes fast.
“The $200,000 to $400,000 range is strong. But if you get into the $500,000 to $800,000 range it’s slower,” he said.
Beal said that’s likely due to wealthier potential buyers being cautious as much of their money is in the stock market, which remains shaky.
Gudgeon said the pandemic has changed the way homes are viewed and shown.
“If someone calls for a showing, they’ve already viewed videos and pictures of it and researched it online,” Gudgeon said. “But they still need to see it for themselves.”
She said that because of COVID-19, real estate agents are trying to limit how many people come to a viewing. “You try to limit it to just the buyers and not a lot of family members coming along.”
Beal said supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic are also showing up for home buyers.
“I’m hearing that appliances and new furniture are harder to get.”
