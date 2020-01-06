While the game of soccer brought Anis Abdullahi, Jake Neumann and Nuradin Yasin together as kids, it was a mutual strong work ethic that inspired the three friends to start their own business while two of them were still in high school.
That work ethic has paid off. After two years of detailing vehicles on site, the three friends now have a permanent location at 1002 Belle Avenue in Mankato called Kato Detail Bros., which they co-own together.
Neumann, who had experience detailing vehicles with his father at a young age, knew he wanted to start his own business, and said it was natural to start out with detailing because it’s a business he says is popular and in demand.
Neumann and Abdullahi were still seniors at Mankato West High School in early 2018 when they formed the mobile detailing business with Yasin, who graduated the previous year. Operating out of a van, they brought their supplies to deep clean customers’ vehicles parked at their workplaces or homes.
“That was an easy way of getting around having to pay rent right up front,” he said. “It gave us a little time to build the business and get more experience.”
Abdullahi remembers their first customer — an elderly woman who lived by the North Mankato Public Library and found their company Facebook page — a platform he said was instrumental in connecting with new customers.
“I have a bit of experience with Facebook marketing,” Abdullahi said. “With that we were able to push out ads and deals. That’s how we got our first clients and after that it was word of mouth.”
From the very beginning, the three have made it a priority to go above and beyond their customers’ expectations.
“We consider ourselves the best in the area for the money that you’re paying,” Neumann said. “We try to get the vehicle looking as close to stock, as close as when it left the factory as possible and we take pride in that; anything that’s going to get your car clean, we can do it.”
Word of the mobile detailing business spread fast from customers who recommended Kato Detail Bros. to others. The first summer proved to be successful, and the friends had to book appointments weeks in advance to keep up with demand. It wasn’t until the three friends enrolled in college that they realized they wanted their detailing business to be more than a part-time, seasonal job.
A permanent home
After graduating from Mankato West High School, Neumann enrolled in Minnesota State University Mankato’s aviation program, and the other two also enrolled in college.
“I went to school for a couple months and decided it wasn’t for me, the same with Nuradin,” Abdullahi said. “Jake was a pilot for a little bit,” Abdullahi said.
But to be a full-time business, they would need to find a permanent home so they could work on vehicles year-round.
“Weather is actually the main reason we moved in here because it doesn’t work to detail in the middle of winter,” Neumann said.
Neumann said when they first set foot in the building — a former T-shirt printing company and a Department of Motor Vehicles office before that — they immediately knew the building would need a lot of work. The walls were covered in pink and tan paint, the trim was falling off, and the ceiling and carpets were stained; but the setup itself was nearly ideal.
“Having the garage space and the interior space here was a good combo,” Neumann said. “So even though it was in rough shape, it felt like the perfect place.”
Kato Detail Bros. has been up and running at its new location for over three months, and the space allows the three co-owners to work on multiple vehicles at a time. They provide exterior and interior detailing for a variety of vehicles, although they’ve detailed a growing number of electric cars.
“It makes sense since Teslas have soft paint,” Yasin said. “They can go through an automatic car wash but it gets scratched up, so it’s better they come here.”
Since opening the new shop, they’ve hired support staff to help them with the 30 vehicles they detail each week.
The co-owners proudly display testimonials from customers on their website detailing the quality of work they provide. Abdullahi said forming close relationships with customers and being meticulous has helped their business thrive in a crowded field of competitors.
“Locally, I think our work speaks for itself, especially when our clientele come back and tell us what a good job we do compared to other businesses,” Abdullahi said. “It’s not the equipment or anything, but it’s the way we do it. We want to be known as Mankato’s premium detail shop.”
