JJ’s Beauty Supply stands ready to help beautify and restore everyone in the greater Mankato area.
And owner Minnie Albadry means everyone.
“Every person wants to feel good and look good,” said Albadry. “When you get your hair done, you have a fresh feeling about yourself, or after a nice relaxing time in a sauna you think, ‘Oh my god, this feels so good.’
“You just get a good vibe and feel like you can conquer anything.”
After relocating in September to 1219 1/2 Caledonia St. in the Midwest Plaza, the service-oriented Albadry has expanded her store and offerings beyond what was available at her smaller East Liberty Street site.
“We’re very versatile, and there are a lot of different things in here,” said Albadry. “And if there is something you need we don’t have, I’ll either try to get it for you or direct you to a place that has it.”
A partial list of items available at JJ’s Beauty Supply encompasses essential oils, shampoo, body oils, false eyelashes, bonding products, hair spray, wigs, wig caps, shaving products, beard kits, scalp treatments, sewing supplies, hair accessories, hair extensions, contact lenses, nail care products and jewelry.
Services and equipment Albadry’s shop provides include hair braiding, a tanning booth, a body pod for relaxation and a state-of-the-art near/far infrared sauna.
“Her infrared sauna is of top quality for detoxification; it’s pretty cool,” said Wendy Anderson, an independent marketing consultant in the area who’s been on the team that worked with Albadry to secure financing and fine-tune her business plan.
“She has such a wide variety of products and services for people of all kinds — and with her location right by the MoonDogs field, it’s easy to find JJ’s, too.”
Albadry strives to convey the message that JJ’s Beauty Supply offers convenience and options for family multi-tasking.
“You can get a tan while your kid is getting their hair braided,” Albadry suggested. “We’re a one-stop shop in that dads can relax in the sauna while mom is getting her hair done.”
Jewelry and more
Albadry, who grew up in the Chicago metropolitan area, brings over 20 years of retail experience to her role as owner of JJ’s Beauty Supply, plus a broad sampling of other skills that benefit her today.
“I did my own hair, my friends and I did each other’s hair, and it was natural for me to want to do this because I like the feel-good nature of beauty products,” said Albadry, who moved to Mankato from the suburban Twin Cities in 2018.
But it was the inventiveness of Albadry’s 12-year-old daughter Jessica that ultimately prompted Albadry to take the bold step of opening her own business.
“If it wasn’t for my daughter, I probably wouldn’t have had the courage or will to do this,” said Albadry.
Albadry is frank about the truth that she is a survivor of domestic violence; her perpetrator is currently serving a prison sentence.
At one of her lowest points, after Albadry and her daughter (who also battles epilepsy) had escaped their dangerous situation with essentially nothing, Jessica’s optimism and ingenuity caught Albadry by surprise.
Unbeknownst to Albadry, the pre-teen was crafting necklaces and bracelets and selling them online in an effort to supplement their household income, since no support was forthcoming from Jessica’s father. Albadry progressed from shock to pride and inspiration. Therefore, JJ’s Beauty Supply stands for “Jessica’s jewelry.”
“Whatever higher power is working up there, honey, is working for me,” said Albadry. “If you’ve got God on your side, no one can tear you down no matter how hard they try.”
Albadry experienced blessings in the form of her motivating daughter (“Every morning I have her say, ‘I’m smart, I’m beautiful, God loves me,’ because we all need that self-esteem and power; we need to know we are worthy,”) her older sister Regina Handson, who has provided encouragement and seed money from the start, and the people to whom she reached out when she needed assistance for her business.
“The support of these people working for me in my life is the greatest thing I can ever ask for,” said Albadry.
After starting her shop on her own during the summer of 2019, Albadry reached out to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) and the Region 9 Development Commission. Representatives from those organizations aided Albadry in refining her business and marketing plans and obtaining the necessary financing to keep JJ’s Beauty Supply rolling.
“We partnered with JJ’s Beauty Supply by helping Minnie with some financing and technical assistance to help her business along,” said Marcia Haley, SMIF lending director.
“In addition to financing, we have been able to assist with marketing and QuickBooks training to ensure the business will thrive.”
Albadry was approved as a SMIF micro-loan client in the Small Enterprise Loan Program funded through the Small Business Administration, as well as the Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program that is funded by Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.
“One thing we really like to see in all of our loan clients is a passion for their business, and Minnie is very passionate about hers,” said Haley.
“She feels this is her calling and she can help people with what she sells while also building the connection between the community’s different cultures; that is very important to her.”
Ky Battern, finance director with the Region 9 Development Commission, said Albadry checked all of the boxes to qualify for their loan program.
“Our loan committee helped her get moved into her new space with support for renovations and new equipment,” said Battern. “We’re a gap financer so it’s common for us to work with start-ups or expansions like hers.”
Community builder
While at her previous location near the Mankato Public Safety Center, Albadry developed a positive relationship with several local police officers, even co-sponsoring a block party with a hot wings contest that involved the police.
“I’ve had a lot of communication with public servants like them,” said Albadry. “We all need more understanding because there’s too much hatred in this world due to fear — and at the end of the day, they want to go home safely to their families, too.”
Albadry is a proud Black woman and her daughter is biracial, but she emphasizes that JJ’s Beauty Supply is open to customers of all ages and backgrounds.
For instance, Albadry says hair braiding is useful not only for Black hair but also for anyone with curly or coarse hair. And cancer patients, people with alopecia or kids with behavior disorders that cause them to pull out their hair can benefit from the wigs, extensions and bonding products Albadry stocks.
“If you have questions, please come in and ask them,” said Albadry. “You’re not going to offend anyone, and with all my different products — that’s just me trying to provide good for the community that we’re all a part of.”
Haley is among those endorsing JJ’s Beauty Supply and Albadry’s approach.
“Anyone can go into JJ’s Beauty Supply and find a lot of things they’d want to purchase,” said Haley.
“If people check it out, they’ll discover that Minnie has something for everyone. And Minnie gives back to the community whenever she can. She has a real drive for this business.”
Battern, too, confirms, “Minnie was great to work with, and there is a real need within the (Mankato) community for what she provides.”
Said Albadry, “I’m trying to provide useful services and products for people here while making a living to support my daughter as a single mom.
“She’s my number one cheerleader, always telling me, ‘Yeah, mom, we can do this. We’ve got girl power; let’s get it done.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.