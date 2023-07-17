Since moving into its new location at 1116 North Riverfront Drive, Mankato, Kitchens, Baths and more has been busy. Company president Jake Schrom says it’s been a good kind of busy.
“This is a great location. We have a lot more space now and more visibility. There are a lot of people driving down Riverfront, especially at eight in the morning and at the end of the day.”
The new location was the site of a Honda dealership, then a Kia dealership, followed by Pontoon 1, all of which have relocated to Mankato’s hilltop area. The site’s history goes back even further.
“Someone stopped by when we first opened and said that he remembered when this was a Lincoln Mercury dealership,” Schrom said.
All that space, including 10,000 square feet for storage, has room for semis to drive in to drop off materials, another perk of the new site.
Kitchens, Baths & More was founded by Schrom’s father, Troy, in Janesville in 2007. The company moved to Eagle Lake in 2016 and now has found its home in Mankato.
“We’re excited to be here,” Schrom said. “We have a lot more space now for storage and we’re in a good location.”
Plenty of room
Inside the building there is plenty of room for displays of countertops, cupboards, and floor coverings. A space dedicated to showers is in the works as well.
“What’s really nice is that our staff has more space to spread out here too,” Schrom said. “We have a conference room for our staff meetings or for clients to use if they need a space to meet with contractors.”
Schrom began working for the company part-time, a gig that eventually segued into a full-time position.
“One thing we strive to do here is to be flexible with our employees,” Schrom said. “I remember when I worked the second shift, there wasn’t much flexibility. Now if someone has a family event or needs to take a pet to the vet, we try to work with their schedule.”
That flexibility is important to Schrom and his partner, Taylor, who have two sons, Graeson and Brecken as it also helps with his family time.
The company has, in addition to Schrom, six employees including three interior designers. There is also a general manager, an accountant and an office manager. Founder Troy Schrom continues to take part in the company by ensuring the company continues in the same general direction that he began.
Remodeling is a major step for most homeowners, a step that can cause a fair amount of anxiety since it involves decision making, change and what can be a hefty price tag. Kitchens, Baths & More tries to reduce that anxiety by providing as smooth a project from inception to completion as possible.
“What makes us different from a big box store is that we buy materials directly from manufacturers which we then sell to our customers. This lowers the cost of a new construction job or a remodel and gives our customers more affordable options. We have a lot of different brands, and we can work with anything from entry level budgets to high end,” Schrom said.
Retail clients work first with designers and then the group at Kitchens, Baths & More suggests a contractor for the job. Schrom and his crew work regularly with a group of contractors and Schrom said the entire company is very “hands on.”
“We don’t do the labor, but we do supply materials and help with the design. Then we recommend someone who will do the labor and we do our best to make sure everything goes smoothly. We take phone calls and answer emails as quickly as we can,” Schrom said.
The “More” in the company’s name extends to basement remodels, laundry rooms, garages, outdoor spaces and pretty much whatever a customer would like to have redone.
With Mankato growing by leaps and bounds, Schrom sees a bright future for Kitchens, Baths &
More. His father, Troy, agrees.
“It’s a blessing to come to work every day,” Troy Schrom said.
“I feel like we do a really good job,” Schrom said. “That’s our goal. To do a good job for our customers and to provide the best service we possibly can.”
More Information • Kitchens, Baths & More • 1116 North Riverfront Drive, Mankato • 507-257-5100 • kitchenbathsandmore.com
