Because of its larger size, Mankato-North Mankato is home to a wide array of mental health services for adults and children.
But an ongoing increase in need means there are often waiting lists and a lack of some services, particularly for youth.
“Fortunately, because of the size of Mankato, we do have a good array of mental health providers that are community based,” said Julie Stevermer, community-based services supervisor for Blue Earth County.
“So from that perspective, yes, we’re fortunate. But COVID kind of exacerbated needs for families and children. So our staff is backed up for doing diagnoses. Sometimes it takes up to three months before a youth or child can get in for a diagnosis. There’s such a high need now so that’s our biggest challenge,” Stevermer said.
Matt Petersen, business development director at PrairieCare, said in spite of the number of services available here, there is a shortage of some services.
“We do very well on some things and we’re lacking in others. For youth under 16 we don’t have an inpatient facility, so they end up having to go all over the state or out of state.”
“But I’m impressed. Since we came to Mankato in 2017, the acuity of providers here keeps rising. But there are waiting lists constantly. You’d like to be able to do more,” he said.
Nadia Hoffman, site supervisor at PrairieCare in Mankato, said there are also some big gaps locally.
“Some of our specialty therapy — sex abuse, eating disorders and autism — those are areas that really need more work here,” Hoffman said.
Jessica Smith, senior clinical director at Christian Family Solutions on Good Counsel hill, said the pandemic, as well as possibly other reasons, have increased demand for adults and especially children.
“There are a lot of people hurting. Our phones ring off the hook. We try to help as many people as we can, but there are just a lot of people who need help right now,” Smith said.
County at the center
Blue Earth County is a critical core of mental health services, particularly for youth with serious and complex needs.
Stevermer said that when kids are diagnosed with severe emotional disturbances, the county works to help families access community-based services whenever possible.
“They have suicide (risks), issues at home, issues in school, in the community. They are severe cases.”
She said the county currently provides mental health care management to 165 children and youth.
“I have eight staff that are children’s mental health case managers. We have 26 referrals pending right now. The (waiting list) norm before COVID was probably 10.”
She said that for cases of complex youth needs there are not residential, psychiatric facilities locally to place them, and there is a long waiting list for beds elsewhere in the state or in other states.
“The waiting list can be six months out,” Stevermer said. She said the county has been working with one youth since January with severe needs. The only residential program is in Massachusetts. The youth was scheduled to finally be placed there last month.
While youths with complex needs are waiting to be placed, the county and community-based providers try to provide the help they need. That can include day treatment locally, individual therapy and using the mobile crisis unit, which can come to someone’s home if there is an emergency.
She said more schools have been adding behavioral health services, which helps many students. “Kids can leave class and do therapy. But not all schools have it.” The services aren’t paid for by the school, but instead by health insurance or other sources.
Expanding services
When someone needs help, PrairieCare and Christian Family Solutions are often the go-to providers for the county, area doctors, families and others.
“If you think of psychiatric care on a spectrum, on one side you have the most acute inpatient locked facility. On the other side, you have the traditional therapy or clinic or medication management where you see someone maybe weekly. Where we land is as a partial hospitalization program,” Petersen said of PraireCare.
They see fairly acute adult and child cases.
Young clients spend weekdays from 9 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. at PrairieCare, similar to a school day. “We team up with the school district so a couple of hours they provide schooling, then our nurses and therapists and medication managers take over,” Petersen said.
Hoffman said that adults spend 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PrairieCare, without the school aspect.
“It’s team-based, full-program therapy as a group and there is also individual therapy,” she said. “We also bring in family support for adults and children.”
Hoffman said that since the pandemic they’ve been seeing more younger clients, 5 or 6 years old. “We assume there is a correlation with the pandemic and them not being in school and delays in that social piece.”
Petersen said PrairieCare has 20 employees in Mankato and has expanded its services and wants to do more. But he and others say they face the same worker shortages as other employers.
Smith said Christian Family Solutions focuses on outpatient programs. “We have different levels of care. We have outpatient and also intensive outpatient programs for adults and teens.”
Outpatient for teens often includes in-person visits and online resources where clients can talk with other providers from around the state.
Smith said adult clients often have both mental health issues as well as alcohol or drug dependence.
“One service we added about a year and a half ago is Behavioral Health Home where we offer case management anywhere in the state and help people find jobs, get legal help, child care, housing. People can use that whether they’re getting other services from us or not,” Smith said.
