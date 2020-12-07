2020 will be a year like no other in recent memory for the Mankato community and regional businesses, but there’s good and bad that came with the COVID economy.
Retail and bars and restaurants are still struggling. Hotels are still hurting. But manufacturing is rebounding.
And while it’s necessary to look back on the year and take heed of the many lessons learned, it’s also instructive and heartening to look back over a longer time period and just realize what a booming, vital and vibrant place the Mankato region has become.
As someone who has covered business in the area starting some 30 years ago, it has been my privilege to get to know many good business people and just plain old good folks who care about their families, their communities and their country. That’s a thought we can all hold onto going into the year end and looking ahead to the New Year.
One of the first business stories I covered was published on Oct. 7, 1991, when I attended a meeting of residents and businesses in the Stahl House who worried they would be thrown out of their apartments if a plan for making the project subsidized housing and homeless shelter came to fruition. That story appeared in the first ever morning edition of The Free Press.
At the time, online meant where you put your wash.
That change from an afternoon to a morning newspaper was driven in part by the opening of the River Hills Mall the same year, a project that put Mankato on the map as a regional center, but not before local businesses sued to stop it through zoning laws. The suit was thrown out as major developer General Growth Properties was not short of good lawyers.
As the River Hills Mall was taking hold, the downtown Mankato Mall was taking a hit as were other downtown retailers. I covered those stories for a few years it seems until the crowning blow came with the closing of the Downtown Brett’s Department store in 1992.
Those seemingly dire circumstances at one point seemed to portend the demise of downtown Mankato. There were visions that it would turn into a boarded up, run-down downtown like so many other small town rural Minnesota main streets had become.
And here’s where folks who think government is the problem should pay attention. Mankato’s downtown was rebuilt with a risky project the city of Mankato took on to transform the downtown mall into the Intergovernmental Center.
The city invested in reshaping the infrastructure to accommodate offices instead of stores. The project got a boost when the city and the Mankato school district became main tenants. Other government entities, including the Minnesota WorkForce Center and the Society Security office took space. The Minnesota public defenders office came on.
The project created a one-stop shop for government services and brought traffic downtown. That’s when the momentum began. Of course, the civic center followed a few years later and the rest of the downtown rebirth story was nearly complete.
Soon downtown became a place to invest. Some of the beautiful old buildings were refurbished and restored. The old train depot was beautifully restored by Mankato developer Curt Fisher and his associates. Mankato developer and builder Mike Brennan took a risk on the Landkamer furniture building and restored another downtown gem with its Art deco architecture.
Again, both projects had government financing assistance that has now paid off in a growing tax base and increased further the vibrancy of a downtown.
The growing city center drew investors for bars and restaurants along Front Street, with the centerpiece brand new Pub 500 built on the old location of the Frederick family’s longtime corner café and headquarters.
And the crowning achievements of the Profinium building by the Tailwind Group, the Eide Bailly building by Tony Frentz and Robb Else and the Bridge Plaza building by Brennan all help give Mankato a signature skyline.
As for the Stahl House, it never became a homeless shelter, and now is the home of the Wine Café, a popular watering hole for locals. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
COVID brings us our most difficult challenge yet, but one that can be overcome. Our history suggests we’re up to the task.
As the sun rises over those buildings and on a new year, it’s important to remember where we’ve been, but more importantly, where we’re going.
