Four years after the Vikings moved training camp out of Mankato, the city remains without a signature summer event of the same magnitude.
Of course, any city would find it difficult to replace an NFL training camp with the hyper media attention and dozens of famous athletes wandering around local cafes, bars and bistros.
The training camp brought an estimated $5 million to the Mankato economy including big boosts to restaurants and other businesses near the training camp at MSU.
In a 2018 Free Press article, owners of Jake’s Stadium Pizza said the business brought in an extra $10,000 a week during Vikings Training Camp. Bradley’s bar business would double or triple during camp. Tav on the Ave had some Vikings contracts for late night snacks and beer at the Vikings Village.
AmericInn hotel near campus was booked for weeks, sometimes with people making reservations a year in advance. Minnesota State University collected $95,000 in the last year of camp from parking fees, and MSU’s contract with the Vikings for rental of facilities and other services came to about $140,000 for a 22-day training camp in 2017.
But civic leaders have been hard pressed to come up with any kind of summer event that would bring in the same kind of business.
The coming of Hockey Day Minnesota in January will be an event that will likely draw visitors from all over the state, but it won’t be for more than a few days. Minnesota State University men’s hockey team will play newcomer to Division I St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Ironically enough, a rink will be set up in Blakeslee Stadium, where the Vikings played scrimmages.
There’s no question that Vikings Training Camp put Mankato on the map, and people from around the state and country came to know the name even if they never visited. It’s likely some fans over the 52 years of training camp in Mankato came back to visit some of the other things attractive about Mankato like outdoor trails and other amenities.
But looking at the actual dollar figures for the camp losses offers some surprises. While Mankato food and beverage tax (an indicator of food and beverage sales) were down about 7.5% for July and August the first year the Vikings were gone in 2018, food and beverage taxes recovered about 4.5% of that somewhat in 2019 compared to the last year the Vikings were here.
Not surprisingly, food and beverage sales as measured by the tax were down about 22% in 2020, the pandemic year where bars and restaurants were shut down for various periods.
Surprisingly, the overall lodging business did not suffer in Mankato for years after the Vikings left. In fact, lodging tax receipts (base on revenues) showed a flat level in 2018 and an 11% gain in 2019. Of course, we all know how lodging has been decimated by the pandemic. Lodging business in July in August, in 2020, was off nearly 36% from the last year of Vikings Training Camp.
The biggest benefit of Vikings Training Camp may be the exposure MSU got during the camp. Fans and potential MSU students and their parents got an up close look at a university that was growing in stature and physical amenities over the last decade or so. MSU surpassed St. Cloud State in total enrollment a few years ago and became the second largest university in the state behind the University of Minnesota.
And there lies an economic amenity that doesn’t have the fanfare of a NFL training camp but brings in much more than $5 million a year to the community. In fact, a study done in 2017 showed MSU economic impact, directly or indirectly, to Mankato was $781 million, the largest contributor of any state university to any home city. MSU’s economic impact was $95 million more than the impact of St. Cloud State to its home community.
MSU’s investment was directly or indirectly related to 6,200 local jobs, the study estimated.
The best strategy for replacing Vikings Training Camp might involve investing in the assets we already have. The near 50-year old Blakeslee Stadium needs to be replaced, but private fundraising is necessary as state bonding money is almost never used for such purposes anymore.
Could a brand new football stadium draw other events in the summer? Some small cities in the south draw significant crowds from other parts of the country with high school, nine-man, no-equipment type touch football tournaments showcasing the best high school football teams in the country.
And we can’t forget other smaller contributors to the Mankato summer economy that may be growing. Some $3 million plus of investments in Franklin Rogers Park, now called also ISG Field, may continue to boost daily attendance at MoonDog games with special club seating areas and group offerings.
The bottom line: Vikings are gone and we’ll miss the name recognition, but Mankato is no ghost town without the Purple.
Joe Spear is executive editor of Minnesota Valley Business. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jspear@mankatofreepress.com
