Jessica Freitag didn’t start out with a burning desire to own a small business. She just felt drawn to creating beauty.
“I like to make things pretty,” Freitag said with a laugh.
A longtime pastry chef, Freitag’s favorite childhood memories are of her mother making special birthday cakes for family members, complete with frosting and embellishments.
Freitag inherited her mother’s enjoyment of baking and enrolled in Mendota Heights’ Le Cordon Bleu right out of high school, but the path to opening her own bakery and coffeehouse wasn’t a straightforward one.
“I remember saying that I’d never open my own restaurant,” Freitag said.
After graduating Le Cordon Bleu, she worked in food service and hospitality positions, clocking experience in roles from hotel chef to bartender. After 10 years in the industry, she found herself questioning whether she wanted to keep working in kitchens for the rest of her life.
“At that point, I hadn’t found what I really enjoyed.”
Fortunately, around that time, she landed a position as assistant pastry chef at Campiello Italian Restaurant in Eden Prairie. It seemed like a revelation. Under the guidance of the head pastry chef, she honed her talents and added new skills to her culinary repertoire.
The most fascinating thing she learned was flavor pairing. Most people know that peanut butter and chocolate are natural matches, but others, such as caramel maple bacon, aren’t so intuitive. Mixing and matching pairings and creating beautiful desserts took Freitag back to the fun and creativity of her mother’s kitchen.
A side business
Even after she left Campiello for a Mankato pastry chef position, Freitag found that her enthusiasm for creating new and exciting treats was stronger than ever. Often she’d bake for a full day, then come home and spend the night whipping up desserts for family and friends. Her loved ones were so appreciative that it gave her the idea of starting a side baking business.
“I didn’t think anything would come of it,” Freitag admitted. “It started as a side hobby.”
She named her company Lush Cakes and registered as a vendor with a local wedding show. Her samples were an instant hit with fellow vendors, caterers, venues, and brides alike, and she was shocked to find herself with almost more business than she could handle.
“It grew crazy fast! Within a year, I was hitting the maximum of what I was allowed to make out of my home. My house was bursting with cake ingredients and there were supplies everywhere — it was taking over our house.”
Baking nearly around the clock to accommodate both her day job and her burgeoning catering business also took a toll on her energy. Freitag said she quickly realized she would have to choose between working for someone else and striking out on her own.
In summer 2019, Freitag bought a former Dairy Queen in Waseca and was ready to open Lush Cake’s permanent location that same September. The location off of Highway 13 was ideal for traffic flow and the locals were thrilled.
When Freitag had hosted pop-up events in Waseca during previous years, her products sold out in hours. In addition to wedding catering, Freitag wanted the business to be a coffeehouse and lunch destination. She planned a menu with fresh-ground Dogwood Coffee from Minneapolis, rolls, Danish pastries, muffins, scones, sandwiches and soups and, of course, lots of desserts.
“Anytime during the day, you can get cupcakes, macarons, cookies, bars, bread pudding, and sometimes cake by the slice,” Freitag said.
She has two other chefs help her with the daily baking: Mairaid Breitbarth arrives at 3 a.m. to handle breakfast preparation, and Tammy Bogue creates all the macarons and runs the kitchen.
Freitag, of course, likes to handle the decorating when she can. She frosts most of Lush’s cupcakes and still oversees the booming wedding catering side of the business.
“It’s the finishing that I enjoy,” she said. “It’s funny because I can’t draw a picture for the life of me, but I can draw on a cake with frosting. In high school, I took every home economics class there was and not a single art class if I didn’t have to!”
While she may not consider herself an artistic person, there’s no doubt that Freitag’s cake creations are masterfully decorated. She especially enjoys out-of-the-ordinary custom requests like all-black cakes and gold leaf.
“I like things to be fabulous. We’re always open to fun and exciting cakes.”
Fun and exciting are two words that describe Freitag’s flavor pairings as well. Lush has started to gain recognition as a purveyor of unique and delicious cake and cupcake flavors, from Citrus Strawberry Rhubarb and Mississippi Mud to French Toast and Freitag’s personal favorite, Snickerdoodle.
“That one came out of nowhere,” Freitag said. “I wanted a new fall flavor for a wedding show that I was doing. I had some cinnamon and brown sugar sitting there, and I thought, ‘Snickerdoodle!’”
Of all of the flavors, salted caramel is the fan favorite by far. Lush Cakes bakers make their own caramel from scratch and add it to anything from cupcakes to cakes to macarons.
Customers who want to sample Lush’s creations can rest assured that recent shutdowns have not shut off the flow of goodies. Lush’s drive-thru has been open as long as restaurants have been allowed to operate, and J Longs of Mankato has recently begun carrying its macarons.
Besides the thrill of invention and the satisfaction of creating beauty, Freitag said that bringing joy to a customer’s day through baked goods is what makes her business so rewarding.
“When I was working in restaurants, even if people weren’t a hundred percent satisfied with something during the night, if you gave them a dessert, they would walk out happy,” she said. “Dessert makes people smile.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.