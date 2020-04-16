MANKATO — Kevin “Mac” Ayers' startup plan for his ninth business is simple: Be genuine and have fun.
“I’ve already made my mark in business so I’m not trying to prove myself,” Ayers said. “I’m at that stage where it’s like, let’s enjoy this!”
The “have fun” business model is immediately evident at Mac’s for Hair on Madison Avenue, Mankato. When customers first step in the door, they’re greeted by a miniature putting green placed invitingly near the entrance.
“Some guys get nervous about haircuts,” Ayers said. He’s seen it over and over again — the waiting customers who fidget or pace. He wanted to give them something to keep them busy and entertained until their turn arrived.
Like other hair salons and barber shops, Mac’s has had to temporarily close during the governor's order.
Ayers has noticed that his customers really enjoy seeing the shop take shape as it is still under renovation and even venture a few suggestions of their own.
“They get to watch it grow. It’s like an organism.”
The combination of Ayers’ dreams and patrons’ requests have led to staples such as the game corner featuring a pool table and a dart board, an infrared sauna, a stand-up tanning bed, and a comfortable seating area in front of a fireplace made from Duluth-imported river rocks. Barn doors in the back of the shop will lead to rooms that Ayers rents to hairdresser friends from smaller communities. A corner with southern Minnesota’s largest selection of men’s hair products and a huge varnished-wood backdrop hung with toolboxes for Ayers and his two barber employees’ hair tools turn Mac’s for Hair from your typical salon into a destination location.
“This is a college town; I want people going back to Hong Kong and telling people ‘Next time you’re in Minnesota, you should stop by this place’” Ayers joked.
Ayers’ unofficial start in cutting men’s hair came when he was 12 years old and he’s been licensed since he was 18. Initially he never meant to make a living from barbering.
“I just fell in love with it,” he said, reminiscing about his first barber shop in Lake Harriet. In that small-town setting, he was a local figure as the only barber for the surrounding area — a role that suited Ayers’ gregarious personality down to the ground.
Ayers has been self-employed ever since 9/11, which marked a drastic change in his outlook on the future.
“I was in shock, and that’s how I handled it,” Ayers said. “I’d just got married, had my first son, and felt like I needed to something for my kid. I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Ayers first channeled that uncertainty into opening and running a few restaurants, and later his first barber shop. Originally from lower North Mankato, Ayers moved back home specifically to open Mac’s for Hair. He still owns Mac’s Barber Shop in Olivia and intends to keep it open, along with what he calls the World’s Smallest Candy Store.
“I’m going to use that as a tourist attraction to bring people into Renville County because it’s dying so fast,” Ayers said of the Candy Store. He still travels to Olivia every Friday to cut hair and run the businesses.
While his business ventures over the years are best described as diverse and inventive, Ayers kept coming back to barbering as the best fit for his love of and interest in people of all backgrounds.
“When we left (North Mankato), we ended up on the west side of Saint Paul, and I was surrounded by Hispanics, Puerto Ricans, and Jewish kids that were bused in from Mendota Heights,” Ayers said. He remembered realizing that he was the outsider among his diverse classmates and enjoyed the opportunity to join their groups.
“I had a lot of sleepovers and friends in all these different cultures that I was exposed to,” Ayers said. “I grew up like that.”
Ayers credits this childhood experience with developing his extroverted personality and making him comfortable with a wide range of customers.
People from all walks of life are going to come here and I can handle every single one of them,” Ayers said. “I know people; that’s a huge thing. Without that experience, I don’t know if I could do this.”
Ayers’ welcoming nature gives his new barbershop an old-school feel, reminiscent of the days when everyone knew their neighbor. When creating Mac’s for Hair’s slogan and signs, Ayers turned to a fictional neighborhood establishment famous for turning strangers into acquaintances: the bar from the television series Cheers.
“I started watching Cheers and thought, ‘I can totally relate to that,’” Ayers laughed. “I’ll have eight or nine people at a time all trying to talk while I’m cutting hair, and be able to coordinate everybody and still have fun, tell stories and all that. I’ve got a guy here who’s kind of my Norm, but I’ve got to get him talking more.”
Ultimately, Ayers thinks it’s this small-town, open-door atmosphere that will most contribute to making Mac’s for Hair a success. Besides the relaxed, recreational atmosphere, Ayers hopes to give his customers the sense of community and belonging he believes may be lacking in other establishments.
“These days the old-school barbers are starting to come back, with the shaves and the beards and the tight fades and all that,” Ayers said. “I think it’s the nostalgia of it. The way our country’s going, it’s becoming very plastic and fake, and there’s something so real about that, and younger guys want that connection back in their lives.”
In Ayers’ mind, the only way to provide his customers with this sense of genuineness is to be genuine himself. From the way he designed his shop to the fellow barbers he hires, to the way he interacts with his customers, Ayers hopes that Mac’s for Hair will truly be the place where everybody knows your name.
“I’m a natural at what I do and I love people, and every year I just get more and more and more into it,” Ayers said. “The guys are noticing that I’m different. I’m going to rock this.”
