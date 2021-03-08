MANKATO — Imagine making a miniature, scale replica of a carnival ride, from the spinning cars, to the gears, to the gaudy colors. That kind of task takes a master craftsman to produce. Now, imagine creating it from molten glass, too hot to touch with bare hands.
It may sound impossible to most people, but not to Renaissance Glass owner Larry Hodgson. When Minnesota’s Family Fun Carnival Shows was celebrating its 30th anniversary, the carnival workers wanted to give the founders something special to commemorate its long history. Hodgson, who was living in Minnesota Lake at the time, stepped up to the challenge.
He climbed all over the Scrambler, Family Fun’s original ride, taking reference photos. Afterward, he spent a week reproducing it in glass. The finished Scrambler, which he presented to Family Fun’s owners Greg and Gail Hughes, was 28 inches across and weighed 11 pounds.
It was a labor of love, but it had its perks besides the thrill of creation. Hodgson’s grandkids were allowed to ride the Scrambler for free all week.
Hodgson discovered glassblowing when he was around the age of his grandchildren and was drawn to it like a moth to a flame. He vividly remembers the first time he felt the thrill of realizing that he was meant to create something special.
Born in the Twin Cities, Hodgson moved to Orlando, Florida, as a young boy at the time when Gatorland was the area’s biggest tourist draw. One day when Hodgson and his family were visiting the theme park, Hodgson glimpsed an amazing sight: A man was shaping molten-hot glass into fanciful figures as a crowd watched.
“I was fascinated by it,” Hodgson said. “I must have asked him a hundred questions in half an hour and he answered every one of them. When we left, I told my mom, ‘I’m going to be a glassblower when I grow up!’”
His mom, probably remembering Hodgson’s previous aspirations of being an astronaut, football player, or fireman, said “Sure.”
Generations of fans
Fast-forward to an art show several years later. Hodgson, still a fan of the arts, was wandering around the different booths when he happened upon a glassblower. That same excitement he’d felt as a kid came rushing back. The glassblower kindly taught him the basics of the craft, and it was still fascinating to the adult Hodgson.
“All of a sudden, a blob of glass became a unicorn or something,” Hodgson said. “To me, it was pure magic.”
Once he started glassblowing, Hodgson never looked back. He traveled the country over 20 years, moving from Renaissance fair to Renaissance fair, dazzling countless crowds with his own special kind of magic. At the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, where he has had a booth for 25 years, Hodgson used to give demonstrations of lampwork, the kind of glassblowing in which he specializes.
He heats glass rods with torches until they are pliant enough to bend and shape with tools. After they are cool enough to touch, he hand-paints his creations.
His demonstrations and wares have drawn a cult following of sorts.
“I’ve seen third generations of customers come, which kind of freaks you out,” Hodgson said. “It doesn’t seem like you’re that old, but when the kids of the kids who used to buy from you start buying from you, you realize how long you’ve been doing this.”
Customers and fellow artists are often close-knit in the glassblowing world. Shortly after Hodgson became an established artist, he began networking with another Florida glassblower, buying and selling pieces back and forth from each other.
Once the other artist retired, Hodgson bought his tools, materials and supplies. During a friendly chat after the sale was completed, Larry realized that the man was the same Gatorland glass artist who had first sparked his interest in glassblowing.
“Crazy small world,” Hodgson said.
When Hodgson first started blowing glass, he mostly produced hummingbirds, swans, and clowns — figures he referred to as “simple,” although they’d probably be very difficult for the average person to attempt.
After several years of practice, his repertoire has expanded to include nearly anything that his customers request. Dragons are always a favorite, as are pop culture figures like Jack Skellington and Baby Yoda, but visitors can often spot whimsical blown-glass Sasquatch figurines and other tongue-in-cheek pieces that keep them on their toes.
“I like to have fun!” said Hodgson. “I enjoy people’s reactions. I like to make things that tell a little story, like a mouse trying to grab a piece of cheese off a real mousetrap.”
After several years in the Renaissance circuit, Hodgson decided to put down roots. He moved back to Minnesota for good and began renting a pop-up store in the River Hills Mall during the Christmas holiday season. The customers in Mankato were as loyal as his Renaissance following, and he began to seriously consider starting a permanent store.
In December of 2020, a personal catastrophe gave Hodgson the push he needed. One day just before Christmas, his wife and 7-month-old grandson were sleeping at home when an electrical issue beneath the house started a fire. The house was destroyed, but the family made it out unharmed and none of Hogdson’s tools were damaged.
Insurance helped to recoup some of the loss and Hodgson, who describes himself as a “glass-half-full kind of guy,” decided that this was as good a time as any to open Renaissance Glass.
“It occupies my time so that I’m not thinking about the house,” Hodgson said. He moved to Mankato so that he could be nearer to the River Hills Mall location while he and his family figured out what to do next. Customers have rallied to show their support, and Hodgson decided to commemorate his community’s goodwill by creating a large blown-glass tree that will be a permanent fixture in his store.
“What I’m going to do is have the locals come into the shop when we’re working and actually make the leaves for the tree,” Hodgson said. “It can be done safely and simply – they’re just holding the tool and I hold the hot piece of glass. These leaves I’ll attach to the tree so that [the customers] can come in five years later and go, ‘Hey, I worked out on that thing!’ It’s something that will be the centerpiece of the shop, and it will never be finished.”
Renaissance Glass’s atmosphere is very similar to Hodgson’s festival booth, minus the old-timey costumes. Anyone can visit and see Hodgson and his apprentices working their trade, turning plain glass into intricate, one-of-a-kind masterpieces.
“Each piece has its own individual personality,” Hodgson said. “You could have a hundred dragons or pendants that you’re making, and each one is unique. It never gets old.”
