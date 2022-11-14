Thomas “Tom” Yezzi, a 1983 graduate of Mankato West High School, is making an oversized impact in the national pharmaceutical and vaccine market.
As CEO and founder of Minnetonka-based Nu-Tek BioSciences, LLC, Yezzi and his 14-year-old company kicked off production in late October at the only U.S.-owned dedicated animal-free peptone manufacturing plant. Peptones are vital food for cells used in industrial fermentations and the production of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.
Situated on the north edge of Austin, Minnesota, the expansive $46 million, 56,000-square-foot bio-manufacturing facility currently employs 20 people, with the expectation of an increase to 35 by next year, and was constructed from start to finish within 14 months spanning June 2021 to August 2022. In all, 10,000 cubic yards of dirt were moved to make way for the plant, which includes a 95-foot tower, over 625 pieces of precast concrete and seven miles of stainless steel piping.
Such speed and efficiency are remarkable for a project of that magnitude in a post-COVID world; it was the vision, advance planning and successful partnerships Yezzi and his team leveraged that made it possible.
“I’ve had many people express disbelief that we were on schedule and accomplished it in 14 months, but I say, ‘Come and look,’” said Yezzi.
Dignitaries including Minnesota U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith accepted Yezzi’s offer and visited in the week leading up to an Aug. 26 ribbon-cutting and grand opening event that welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of Nu-Tek employees, project stakeholders, Austin city and development officials and Yezzi’s friends and family.
“I’m the most blessed person here today,” Yezzi beamed, crediting his wife Sue, daughters Alyssa and Kate, father Ron of Mankato and sister Lisa with their presence and ongoing support.
But it was Yezzi’s business, scientific, technical and relational acumen that were most celebrated that day, though he rapidly and firmly deflected personal accolades in order to commend his broad team of Nu-Tek employees, community partners and construction professionals.
“Tom’s vision and integrity have attracted a first-class group of people to run this facility,” said John Garry, president and CEO of the Development Corporation of Austin.
“In my very first meeting with Tom, I learned he was a very smart, enthusiastic and persuasive guy.”
Added Austin Mayor Steve King, “The Nu-Tek plant is absolutely transformative for Austin. We are thankful for what Nu-Tek means to our city, recognizing it has a global influence and will make a worldwide impact.”
Scientific building blocks
Despite the technical nature of Yezzi’s work, non-scientists find his straightforward, patient explanations of intricate processes surprisingly understandable.
That’s probably due to Yezzi being an unusual combination of scientist and people-person — not a duet of traits commonly found in science-oriented individuals.
“I’m pretty extroverted for a scientist,” said Yezzi.
His dad, Ron Yezzi, 84, confirms that characteristic.
“Tom was outgoing and active from the start,” said Ron Yezzi. “He’s good with people, and he’s steady, calm and determined to figure things out. He respects others and has a way of bringing out people’s better sides.”
Yezzi’s ability to confidently outline the details required to build and operate the peptone plant from start to finish figured into the willingness of friends and business contacts to invest in Nu-Tek’s enterprise. Remarkably, Nu-Tek accomplished the Austin project without requiring any funding from venture capital or private equity firms.
What sealed the deal was Yezzi’s overall system knowledge — from the building design and engineering to the product outcome — developed with years of experience on the ground in all aspects of bio-manufacturing.
“It’s not often there’s a founder who understands the science behind the processes and the engineering of the equipment,” said Yezzi. “I can wear a lot of different hats — technical, quality, manufacturing — so we didn’t have to hire all of that when we started the company.
“But we were able to pick really good senior people for the roles I couldn’t do.”
Indeed, Yezzi himself sketched out the initial plan for the plant in 2018, and the final product looks a lot like his first draft.
“Someone found that sketch, framed it and the Nu-Tek team presented it to me at the grand opening,” said Yezzi.
“Let me be clear: It took a ton of good people to make this happen.”
Austin was strategically chosen as Nu-Tek’s peptone manufacturing site. Located on I-90, it’s roughly a half-hour drive from medical industry giant Mayo Clinic and has a ready workforce plus two area feeder colleges — Riverland Community College and University of Minnesota Rochester.
The significance of a U.S.-owned company producing peptones is evident, given what was learned during the pandemic about the international supply chain and the vital role vaccines play in maintaining both human and economic health.
Two of Nu-Tek’s global industry competitors (of only a handful globally) have manufacturing plants within the U.S.: an Irish company has plants in New York and Rochester, and a Dutch company produces protein hydrolysates in New York. Additionally, peptone manufacturing is a secondary business for them.
“From a national security perspective, we recognize that those facilities are foreign-owned and that there is a finite supply of these materials in the U.S.,” said Yezzi. “National security can be affected when we have to rely solely on foreign-owned sources.”
Nu-Tek’s business vision is an end-to-end pharmaceutical manufacturing campus. That model begins with raw materials and ends with a finished product, all at the same site. The Austin plant is the first step in this process.
“When COVID hit, it became apparent this was the model we needed, so our vision was spot-on,” said Yezzi. “If we could have executed the plan and had it in place prior to the pandemic, we would have been Ground Zero in the world for making those vaccines.”
Still, Nu-Tek’s foresight and advance planning moved the peptone plant along expeditiously.
Even before all their financing was in place, Nut-Tek’s executive team (including Yezzi, chief financial officer Kent McCoy, director of manufacturing Marcello Bermea, chief business officer Chris Wiedel, director of quality Garrett Tisdell and director of finance and human resources Anna Schiltz) opted to pay for the facility’s engineering, which moved things along when the money side was a go.
“We saved a year,” said Yezzi. “It was a risk worth taking because we stayed ahead of the inflation curve, got out in front of the shortages, had delivery dates for 94% of the equipment before October 2021 and avoided a lot of price increases and delivery delays.”
Laying the groundwork
Yezzi grew up in Mankato, attending Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln Junior High School and Mankato West High School, where he was a four-year member of the boys’ gymnastics team.
He went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in food science at the University of Minnesota, but his scientific bent revealed itself early.
“I was always interested in science,” said Yezzi. “I got my first microscope in third grade from a Mankato State biology professor who also sold microscopes.”
As a sixth grader, Yezzi’s science fair project involved microbiology. He relished his junior high life science class with Tom Tonneson and high school instruction with chemistry teacher Paul Herzberg and biology teacher John Behrends.
“Really, I have as much background in chemistry as I do in microbiology,” said Yezzi.
Near the start of his undergraduate days at the U of M, Yezzi was hired in the food science and nutrition pilot lab, where small-scale ingredient processing took place.
“That’s where I discovered the intersection of pure science with applied science. This was the perfect fit for me,” he said. “I wasn’t as interested in the pure sciences and basic research as I was in the application of science in manufacturing.
“I found I really loved the manufacturing and application sides.”
His career evolved from research and development to employment with the dairy and soy protein company Protient, which exposed him to even more facets of the business.
“Eventually I made the transition from the science aspect to the executive levels of company growth and management,” explained Yezzi.
He gained his positivity and fearlessness from his parents, among other mentors.
“My mother Daria was born in Italy, and my dad’s father was born in Italy,” said Yezzi. “My parents — and my mother especially — exhibited a lot of resilience.
“She immigrated to the United States after World War II and told us that growing up in a country during a war wasn’t easy; she hated war. And then coming to a new country without knowing the language and being treated differently because of that made her an extremely resilient person.”
Yezzi adopted as his own the mantra, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life” after Behrends used it as one of his “positive mental attitude quotes of the day,” Yezzi recalled.
“I still think about that a lot,” he said.
Growing up without the benefit of commanding height (Yezzi says he clocks in at 5’3) also shaped Yezzi’s attitude and determination.
“There were definitely times when that was challenging,” Yezzi said, “but I never let it get in the way of anything.
“I like to say I manage big ideas and big things by working with great people,” he added, mentioning he was part of Protient’s executive team years ago that grew the company’s revenue from zero to over $100 million in just five years.
Even with Nu-Tek’s Austin peptone plant in its infancy, Yezzi is already anticipating its future expansion.
“We will grow it, that’s not even a doubt,” said Yezzi. “We’re going through a market assessment right now to see what the next step is, but we’ll definitely be expanding in Austin.”
At Nu-Tek’s late-August grand opening, Yezzi addressed the crowd with an endearing blend of confidence, humor and humility.
“How does a guy, a little over five feet tall, of modest means, from Mankato, get here,” he asked rhetorically.
“Surround yourself with really, really good people and treat everybody at all times with dignity and respect,” he answered.
That’s a formula for success even non-scientists can easily follow.
