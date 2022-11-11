MANKATO — For years, growth in manufacturing jobs in the local area has fueled economic growth, job numbers and average wage increases.
Now Mankato-North Mankato is recognized as one of the Top 10 best places in the nation to work in manufacturing.
“The biggest reason manufacturing succeeds in Mankato is because there is so much interconnectedness between our manufacturers,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development & research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.
Bob Kill, president & CEO of Enterprise Minnesota, which works with manufacturers across the state, said Mankato-North Mankato has always shined as a place where manufacturing is embraced and flourishes.
“Part of it is Mankato is on a river and long ago a lot of manufacturers, like Dotson (Iron Castings), grew up along rivers and towns grew up along rivers. Winona is another one that is strong in manufacturing. Winona and Mankato have appreciated and kept their manufacturers instead of telling them they should leave, like some communities did,” Kill said.
He said the Mankato-North Mankato area also benefits from having such a diversity of manufacturers, including those that build lake docks, power generators, electronic components, ag equipment and metal fabrication.
Christian Bailey, plant manager at Kato Engineering (Nidec) said companies have good pay structures and pensions, which helps with retention and attracting employees.
“And for us, we have a large base of legacy employees — sons and daughters of parents who worked here, in the plant and in the office.”
He said a testament to the strength of local manufacturers is that a lot of companies that were locally owned and started small, including Kato Engineering and MTU Onsite, continue to grow and prosper.
“Through acquisitions and mergers they became part of major international companies. That says a lot about the companies here — there is that ongoing investment and reinvestment in them.”
Since 1995, U.S. manufacturing jobs have fallen by more than 35%.
But some areas of the country continue to serve as strongholds.
Manufacturing jobs surged nearly 8% in October year over year in the Mankato area.
In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed nearly 400 metro areas to uncover the best places to work in manufacturing in the U.S. The methodology included a variety of factors such as manufacturing employment, salary increases and cost of living.
The Mankato-North Mankato metro, which includes all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, ranked 8th in the country.
The full report can be found at smartasset.com/data-studies/best-places-to-work-in-manufacturing-2022.
The Mankato area has 17% of its employees who work in manufacturing. The area has an unemployment rate that is near 1%, one of the lowest in the nation. And local manufacturing workers have seen strong income increases in recent years with an average hourly wage at $32 per hour in 2021. And the cost of living remains relatively low.
The only other Minnesota metro in the Top 25 list was Grand Forks, North Dakota-Minnesota, which ranked 14th.
Collaboration
Vesey said the local area has four major manufacturing clusters, which are companies doing similar work: ag, printing, electronic components and generator manufacturing.
He said that while people may think they are just competitors with one another, they in fact often work together. He cited power-generator companies MTU, Nidec (Kato Engineering) and Blue Star Power Systems, as one cluster example.
“A lot of time Nidec might be building a component that goes to MTU and it’s connected to an engine and converted into a generator. So that’s how a cluster economy works,” Vesey said.
He said Jones Metal builds boxes that go around generators and another local company powder coats the boxes.
“So you have several businesses in town that create these products together that might end up on Navy ships or somewhere else. There’s this huge interconnected supply chain in town.”
Kill said that the low unemployment rate in Mankato is good for employees and makes companies focus on keeping their employees happy and helping them get training and advancement. He said he recently had a focus group of Mankato area manufacturers who talked about retaining employees.
“Despite all of the challenges, they’re all really focusing on their employees and keeping them happy and retaining them. That’s quite different from some other communities that I won’t mention,” Kill said.
Vesey said the extremely low unemployment rate can be viewed as a sign of success.
“The fact it is so low is an indicator that it’s a good environment for manufacturers. While it’s a challenge for them to find people, it wouldn’t be hard to find workers unless the environment for manufacturing was so good,” Vesey said.
Vesey and Kill also say having South Central College and Minnesota State University is a huge boost for manufacturers. Companies can hire people with little or no experience or skill sets for manufacturing and then work with SCC and MSU to provide training and education to employees to allow them to gain skills and advance their careers.
Kill said Mankato is somewhat unique in the community’s support for manufacturing.
“I always thought manufacturing is very strong there, not just in the creation of jobs but because of the commitment the community has to manufacturing. I’ve always been welcomed to Mankato because manufacturing is viewed as so important there.”
