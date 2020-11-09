If we were to use a good Minnesota-ism to describe retail and food business in Mankato we could say: “Bad, but not too bad.”
At least that’s what the local sales tax and food and beverage tax collections would tell us in this pandemic-related business environment.
Surprisingly, business has not been all down since the shutdown in March. Most businesses shut down around March 17, and April and May were big down months for the Mankato sales tax collections. Retail trade was off about 9.4 percent in April and about 15 percent in May compared to the same months a year ago.
Business started to come back in June when some stores were re-opened partially. Business was only off about 5 percent in June. But in July, business took another hit with retail down 13.6 percent.
But there’s good news in August. Retail sales, as measured by the local sales tax collections for Mankato, were actually up 12 percent compared to last August. That was led by a 20 percent increase in vehicle sales.
A similar pattern played out for the Mankato food and beverage industry, as measured by the local food and beverage tax. The food and beverage sales were walloped by the hard April shutdown, with sales plummeting 60 percent, while statewide sales were down 56 percent.
May wasn’t much better with sales down by 54 percent. With some re-opening in June, sales came back a bit to only be down 38 percent compared to a year ago. Business starting coming a back a little more in July with some re-opening and declines were only off about 27 percent. August got better with sales only off 15 percent.
By August, statewide sales were down 26 percent.
Still, some 100,000 restaurants nationwide have shut down since March, according to the National Restaurant Association. Some 3 million workers in the industry remain unemployment and the industry losses total $165 billion.
But the hotel and lodging business continued to suffer even as retail and restaurants recovered relatively.
The Mankato local lodging tax shows business plummeted in April by 81 percent. That’s not surprising given the stay-at-home orders and the shutting down of restaurants and bars. Business was off 70 percent in May and 66 percent in June, compared to a year earlier.
Of course, employment numbers declined as businesses shut down. Employment fell 18 percent in March and April, but has since recovered where the latest report shows June employment was only 5 percent below last year.
So there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
Many businesses have adapted and mask wearing seems to have helped tamp down the spread of COVID-19, and as a result people have been going out once again.
The target date for a vaccine appears to be the end of the year, but it may not be widely available until spring.
Travel and lodging will likely have a longer down period as COVID worries still have many people hesitant to fly.
The coming winter will pose its own challenges as we really haven’t had to stay inside a lot during the pandemic that started with a warm March and a warmer spring. There’s likely to be more outbreaks.
But the testing and tracing regiments seem to be in place, so that should help take some of the uncertainty out of the equation.
At the same time, other businesses are seeing a boom. Home construction and remodelers are swamped with many having waiting lists until next spring. Outdoor dining seems to have picked up as well.
In fact, the recent economic forecast for the state of Minnesota shows tax collections were not down as much as forecast. And while the state is still expecting a $2.4 billion overall deficit, revenue collections for the July to September period were $593 million above the May projection.
IHS Markit, the state’s economic forecasting consultant, expects real GDP growth next year of 3.7 percent. That would be a swing from this year’s estimated 3.5 percent decline in economic growth, coming in part from a 34 percent decline in economic growth for the second quarter this year when COVID hit.
The bad news of this forecast, however, is that it is based on the assumption that Congress will again issue additional unemployment benefits of $300 per week and provide taxpayers with another $1,200 each stimulus check.
We can only hope.
Contact Joe Spear at jspear@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6382. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
