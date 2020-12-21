MANKATO — When Gina Moorhead moved to Mankato in 2018, a sign on a vacant building downtown at 615 S. Front St. caught her eye.
“It was a sign on the window that said, ‘Coming in 2018: micro-shops,’” Moorhead recalled. “I thought, ‘That looks really interesting.’”
Little did she know at the time that that sign would propel her to become the general manager of Union Market at that very location. The store features a variety of products made by local and regional artisans, which had a soft opening in June 2018 before revamping the store in 2020.
The market soon attracted additional artists looking to sell their wares — ranging from paintings, gifts and apparel — under one roof. By August of that year, when the Union Market had its grand opening, the number of brands doubled to 15.
“By Thanksgiving, we had 42,” Moorhead said. “It was great because there was all this local talent under one roof.”
Moorhead hired on a couple of people to help her out as the market continued to fill up with new merchandise. But by January 2019, the company that owned the building was less than enthusiastic about handling 42 different leases and decided to put the building back on the market.
Disappointed and not wanting to lose the space, Moorhead signed the paperwork that month to lease the building out herself. Instead of 42 micro-shops selling their items separately, Moorhead reorganized the market so all of the artists’ merchandise were mixed together rather than separated.
“I turned it into a department store,” Moorhead said. “It made more sense to have an accessories department, an art department, and an area for gifts, home, apparel, kids, kitchen and apothecary items. Everything is mixed and we don’t do square footage leases; it’s just a regular store where we do wholesale or consignment.”
After spending the next several months reorganizing, Moorhead held another grand opening for the new version of the market on Oct. 4 this year. A couple of the participating artists taught classes, from crochet to illustration that day, which Moorhead said will continue regularly at Union Market.
“It went really well,” Moorhead said. “It was a little bit more grassroots leading up to it with all the brands and small businesses telling their friends. I have a friend in Minneapolis who does public relations that I’ve worked with before, so she got a press release together and sent it out and we had some influencers as well.”
Her own line
Along with managing the market, Moorhead’s own trademarked line of apparel is also featured there.
When she was looking at colleges more than 15 years ago, her academic interests ranged from marine biology to sociology, but what really appealed to her was fashion design.
She soon found herself on the West Coast, enrolling in what is now the Seattle Fashion Academy, earning two degrees there, before returning to Minnesota to care for her grandmother in 2012.
One day when she was working on her fashion portfolio at a coffee shop in the Twin Cities, she struck up a conversation with a ceramist who asked her about her goals in fashion.
That chance encounter ended with the ceramist giving her a phone number of a friend who designs men’s suits for the fashion industry.
When she called him, he gave her a number of contacts in Vietnam, traveling there in 2013, where she worked with several tailors to transform her designs into physical samples.
“I went to Vietnam because I didn’t want to make everything myself, and I didn’t want to mostly be a designer on a computer,” Moorhead said.
“I wanted to make 50 odd pieces, all different kinds.”
While there, she worked with a variety of local tailors with different specialties, experimenting with different fabrics and stitches to create her own brand to sell on her return to the United States.
“All of a sudden I have this community of different tailors that are helping me make all these different items,” Moorhead said. “I was having lunch with them and meeting these kids, their families. They are so talented. I have such admiration for them, and they were so warm and welcoming to me as this white girl in Asia.”
After a month, she returned to Minnesota and officially trademarked her two brands, GinaMarie womenswear and GrasMark menswear labels. She continues to travel to Vietnam a couple of times a year to work with the same group of tailors to develop new designs.
Back in the Twin Cities, Moorhead had another chance encounter that would advance her career — this time with a city council candidate who knocked on her door.
They got into a conversation about her fashion designs and the candidate connected her with a friend who was organizing a fashion show in Minneapolis.
“That led to my first fashion show,” Moorhead said. “There was a writer there named Jahna Peloquin; she was fashion editor at Minnesota Monthly at the time.”
Soon Moorhead’s fashion line was getting coverage in newspapers, blogs and magazines. She moved to Mankato in 2018 when her partner was offered a faculty job at Minnesota State University.
Now, two years later, she envisions Union Market as not just a store but a community gathering space for art classes, parties, wine tastings, even movie nights.
“It’s very eclectic,” said employee Katie Dick, who moved to Mankato 15 years ago from the Twin Cities. “There’s something for everybody.”
Dick said she’s seen Mankato’s downtown businesses become more vibrant and diverse, and Union Market is a reflection of that.
For Moorhead, that means a strong customer base looking to support local artists, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit locally owned businesses hard this year.
“Everybody in Mankato is community oriented, and I think they’re hungry to support their neighbors because it’s been a hard year for these small brands and businesses,” Moorhead said.
“To be able to provide a safe space where they can sell their wares feels really good.”
