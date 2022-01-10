MANKATO - Perhaps it’s a mere coincidence that Mathnasium of Mankato is situated on Hope Street.
But owners Mayuree Tanawongsuwan and Rick Sartell find it a highly appropriate address nevertheless.
“Our mission and vision are about changing lives through math,” said Sartell.
The married couple opened the local Mathnasium in 2008 after having previously put their collective business skills to use in other pursuits.
“We’ve lived in Mankato for 27 years,” said Sartell, mentioning they are past owners of the Coffee Klatsch and Computer Renaissance.
With their respective educational backgrounds — Tanawongsuwan has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in business with an emphasis in math, while Sartell holds a master’s in business with emphases in math and marketing — their entrepreneurial preferences seem natural.
It was, however, a matter of personal motivation that led them to Mathnasium, a math-only learning center franchise that uses a unique assessment process to determine what each student needs to enable future math success.
“We had two boys and Mayuree wanted to teach them better math skills,” said Sartell.
“Mathnasium seemed a perfect fit for us and for Mankato.”
If their sons Thai and Talay — a Mankato West high school senior and sophomore, respectively — are any indication, Mathnasium and the teaching methods Tanawongsuwan implements really work.
“They are both excellent math students, and I wanted them to grow up learning math well so they could go further in life,” said Tanawongsuwan, a native of Thailand who prizes education and is motivated to help not only her own children but also others succeed.
Sartell, originally from central Minnesota, met Tanawongsuwan when both were studying at St. Cloud State University. He praises his wife — Mathnasium’s director — for the manner in which she drills down to discover where kids need to focus to build a solid math foundation.
“The first thing we do when a student comes to us is an assessment,” said Sartell. “And Mayuree looks at those assessments the way doctors view X-rays or MRIs.
“On average, students stay with us for about two years. Once they start, they love it because they — and their parents and teachers — see the results.”
Methodology for math learning
Sartell explains that about 70% of the students they instruct arrive at Mathnasium one to two years behind grade level in math skills; roughly 30% are on track or even ahead in math, possibly gunning for admission to top-rated colleges or universities.
Joining Sartell and Tanawongsuwan in instructional efforts are about a dozen part-time instructors, mostly college or graduate students and retired teachers.
“Our students get one-on-one time with an instructor while working in small groups of three or four,” said Sartell.
Sessions last an hour to an hour and a half, depending on students’ ages and grade levels, and they visit Mathnasium two to three times weekly.
“Learning math is always about building from the bottom up,” said Tanawongsuwan.
“Sometimes a child doesn’t have a strong foundation, and it gets harder and harder to grasp the next concept because they don’t understand what came before it.”
Added Sartell, “We see a lot of parents who say their child in third, fourth or fifth grade is struggling with multiplication and division, but the problem is they really didn’t learn how to add and subtract.”
Using mental, written, verbal, tactile and visual tactics, plus good old-fashioned pencil and paper, Mathnasium instructors meet each student where they are and strive to identify which learning methods match.
“Every student is so different,” said Sartell.
The investment of time and money may seem like a lot to some families, but Tanawongsuwan assures that establishing solid math skills is eventually terrifically freeing.
“In the school system, math is typically one of the harder subjects,” said Tanawongsuwan.
She notes that students who get help for any existing math deficiencies are then able to fully participate in sports, music and other extracurricular offerings of high school, with the freedom to look ahead to their next step in life rather than having the millstone of “trouble with math” hanging around their necks.
Sartell and Tanawongsuwan do not fault teachers and the public school system for such deficiencies; rather, they recognize that with classes of 20 to 30 students, teachers must teach to the group and keep advancing, making it hard to provide the individualized attention Mathnasium is able to give.
“With COVID and remote learning in the past two years, we’ve been busier than ever because there are so many kids trying to catch up,” said Sartell.
“Teachers are really stressed.”
Tanawongsuwan communicates with many local teachers, who regularly refer students to her for Mathnasium assistance.
“Mayuree has created unbelievable relationships since 2008 with teachers,” said Sartell. “Teachers have a lot to do and can’t work with every student one-on-on for an hour to an hour and a half at a time the way we can.”
Tanawongsuwan agrees.
“It’s a team effort among the students, parents, teachers and Mathnasium,” she said.
Satisfied customers
There’s no need to take their word for Mathnasium’s effectiveness, however.
Parents like Missi Dockham and Melissa Garbes are more than sold on the concept.
Over the past four years, Dockham has chosen to involve all three of her children in Mathnasium at various points.
“My journey started when our youngest was in fourth grade and his standardized math test scores were really, really low and getting lower every year,” said Dockham of Mankato.
“That’s not at all what a parent wants.”
When Dockham first consulted with Tanawongsuwan, she was hardly encouraged; the Mathnasium director told her exactly where her son’s math skills stood and what it would take for him to improve.
“I was honestly very discouraged and disappointed by her response,” said Dockham. “It was just so disheartening to hear that message about his skills and performance.
“But she was unwavering in saying, ‘It’s not about catching up, it’s about learning,’ and I really appreciated that she didn’t make empty promises or give me a one-and-done approach.”
After two years of consistent Mathnasium attendance, Dockham’s son had raised his standardized math performance by over 30%, a figure that amazed and delighted the Dockham family.
“Beyond his improved test scores was that he had an increased attention span and was so proud that he knew he could do it,” said Dockham, who ended up enrolling her older two kids in Mathnasium, too.
“They create a specialized curriculum for each kid that isn’t cookie cutter but responds directly to where they each need to grow, learn and be challenged.”
For instance, one of Dockham’s older children was an advanced student who credits Mathnasium for “filling in gaps in certain pockets of knowledge.”
Garbes says her youngest child was “already lost in math” in elementary school, and his challenges were starting to become a point of contention and conflict within their household.
“Math is taught differently than it was 30 years ago, I’m not a math person and we just couldn’t help him ourselves,” said Garbes.
“Mathnasium tested him, found his starting point and helped him work his way up to where he needed to be.”
Garbes said her child responds favorably to the instructors, who he has found very relatable.
“He went from barely passing to getting an A- in math last semester,” said Garbes.
“Mathnasium has really built his confidence.”
Dockham feels good about the investment her family has made in Mathnasium instruction.
“The dividends will pay off later in life,” said Dockham.
And while she at first found it hard to like Tanawongsuwan due to the tough message she was delivering about Dockham’s child, Dockham has a completely different opinion today.
“Mayuree is literally one of my favorite people in the world,” said Dockham. “She works hard for the kids and treats them all as individuals.”
Blue ribbons for all
They may not have realized its full potential at the outset, but Sartell and Tanawongsuwan have found Mathnasium to be an extremely rewarding business for them on many levels.
Said Tanawongsuwan. “The majority of our families are two-earner households but one thing they all have in common is prioritizing their kids’ education.
“That makes it fun to work with them, and it’s always rewarding to see how we can help a child reach a different level of competence and confidence.”
Sartell says one college student who was a Mathnasium instructor for eight years loved the work so much that he changed his major and today owns his own Mathnasium center in St. Cloud.
“Seeing the positive relationship the kids and instructors develop is great, and hearing parents say, ‘They are so confident now, and all their other grades are going up too,’ is very rewarding,” said Sartell.
“When you can see the kind of difference you are making for kids and families, it’s phenomenal.”
