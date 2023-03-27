After many years of working for other windows and doors installers, Patrick McEvoy decided to take the plunge and become his own boss. McEvoy has been in the construction trade for 15 years and began his career doing glazing and glass fitting for residential and commercial applications.
“I discovered that I liked the residential aspect more than the commercial side because there was more contact with the clients, and it felt more personal,” McEvoy said.
A Mankato native, McEvoy graduated from Mankato East High School in 2005. McEvoy continued learning about the construction trade by working for a variety of businesses in southern Minnesota.
Over the years he worked in seven different construction positions and learned something valuable at each one. Different skills such as sheet rocking, tiling, roofing, siding, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, framing, and other carpentry skills all became familiar. McEvoy also began learning about what it takes to run a business.
One employment experience that especially stood out for him was when he first began to learn how to frame a house.
“Framing in my opinion is what every person getting into residential construction should learn first. It teaches you how a house is built and you learn where all of the components will be in a home. That’s where you really see how everything starts coming together,” McEvoy said.
McEvoy also learned the difference between installing commercial and residential windows and as he perfected his craft, he realized that was the direction he wanted his career to go: owning his own residential windows and doors company.
“With the accumulation of everything I learned from the places I worked over the years, I knew most of what I needed to know to start my own business,” McEvoy said. “There were things like registering with the state, learning bookkeeping, and just generally knowing how to manage a business I was not prepared for, but I figured out what had to be done and that it was going to be worth it for the end result of owning my own business.”
McEvoy had the support of his family when he decided to become a business owner. His mother, Rita McEvoy, showed her faith by helping with some financial backing.
“Patrick talked about starting his own business for more than a year before he actually did. He did a tremendous amount of research and I felt confident he would be successful. I’m happy I was able to help him financially and am very proud of him,” Rita McEvoy said.
McEvoy officially began his business in late 2020 but considers the true date PM Windows and Doors began Dec. 7, 2020, because that was the day he no longer worked for anyone other than himself and the business became a reality as it was registered with the state of Minnesota.
He quickly realized one of the main differences between working for someone else and working for yourself is that he is now always thinking of the business and how to improve.
“I make my hours between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, but consider myself to always be on the clock” McEvoy said.
He wants to be available to his customers so they can reach him after their own work hours are over if they have questions or need his help. McEvoy was warned that owning a business meant being married to the business as well and after a few years of being his own boss, he understands more what that means.
“I was told something along the lines of ‘be prepared for sleepless nights, constant anxiety, and aging in dog years.’”
McEvoy acknowledges the truth in that statement, but recognizes the commitment required to own your own business is matched by the joy of being independent.
“The main benefit of working for myself is that the stress is my own. I am responsible for everything that happens in my business. If there’s a problem, I figure out the solution because it all comes down to me.”
Another perk of being a business owner is what McEvoy terms “random free time.”
“I work from my home since that’s where my office is but have been able to find more time to cook, hunt, fish, spend time with my dog and work on my own home. There is more free time but in my mind the business is always there.”
While his business is in its third year, something that helped the business ownership become a reality happened five years ago when McEvoy stopped drinking.
“I would never have been able to get to where I am today if I were still drinking,” McEvoy said. “It was a decision I made that has had many positive impacts on my life but certainly my business as well.”
Looking ahead
As of now, McEvoy is PM Windows and Door’s sole employee, a situation that is working well for him. When needed, McEvoy hires help but mostly he is on his own. McEvoy expects to hire employees of his own eventually, and when he does, he also expects to treat them well.
“Because I know it is hard to find good help, I will make sure to keep my employees happy and paid well for their quality work.”
The future for PM Windows and Doors might include expanding into siding, the trade McEvoy learned early on. But for now, McEvoy is focusing on keeping customers satisfied by offering the best installation of windows and doors at competitive prices with McEvoy’s personal touch.
“When people call PM Windows and Doors, they will be talking to me. They won’t be redirected and there will be no other people they’ll have to speak with. I am PM Windows and Doors.”
