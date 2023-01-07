MC’s Garage, a new concept restaurant bar from the Muddy Cow group, is opening Monday on Mankato’s hilltop.
The new business is across from River Hills Mall in the former Buffalo Wings & Rings space on Adams Street.
The restaurant has a family setting and its menu will focus on burgers, sandwiches, wraps and appetizers, similar to the seven Muddy Cow restaurants in Minnesota.
The group sources all its fresh food from within a 300-mile radius.
They also operate MC’s Tap House, Muddy Chicken and Lone Oak Grill locations.
MC’s Garage carries nearly two dozen beers on tap.
The Mankato location will also have the first “Bottoms Up” beer tap system in Minnesota. Beer glasses have a metal ring on the bottom with a hole in it.
A magnet covers the hole and is pushed up by a nozzle when it’s set on the dispenser. The company that created them says it allows servers to fill multiple beer glasses hands free and doesn’t waste beer as traditional beer taps can. And it’s entertaining for customers to watch.
The Mankato store features a large Cadillac mural that comes through a wall of the bar.
The Mankato location will employ about 50 people.
Wallflowers
Kathy Sieberg and her daughter Paige Sieberg are realizing their entrepreneurial dream, having recently opened Wallflowers Boutique on the east end of Madison East Center.
For Paige, it’s a big career shift from what she has been doing.
“I worked at my dad’s (A&P) Machine Shop on Third Avenue for years, so this was a totally new learning curve. I did quality control and shipping and receiving, so I went from one end of the spectrum to the other with the boutique,” she said.
Mom and daughter have always been boutique shoppers with an eye for fashion.
“When I was a kid, we went to the cabin in Longville,” Paige said. “It’s a four-hour drive but it’d take us about nine hours because we’d stop at all these random shops.”
Kathy said they always wanted to open a boutique and have been happy with the success so far.
“It’s actually gone way better that I anticipated. I thought it’d take longer to get our name out there. It’s nice to get the repeat customers and get to know them.”
She said there are a growing number of boutiques in Mankato and North Mankato, but she sees that as a plus.
“That’s what is so good about Mankato. There are a lot of boutiques, but I think it draws people from all over who just want to go boutiquing.
“If we don’t have something people are looking for, it’s nice to send customers to another local boutique that has it,” Kathy said.
She said their location near the intersection of Victory Drive and Madison Avenue gives them a lot of visibility.
The owners said they focus on women’s clothing that is good quality but a little less expensive. “And we are more size-inclusive for everybody. We have small to 3X or 4X in some things,” Kathy said.
Both women are involved in getting inventory. “We both go out and find things we like and decide together what to get. We’re always searching on websites and going to shows to find what we want,” Kathy said.
Allison Schilla said she frequents shops in Mankato and the area, but Wallflowers has become her favorite.
“I’ve been there several times. I think it has a good variety of clothing, it’s all-inclusive in sizing and reasonable prices. And the staff and owners are very helpful and knowledgeable.
“And they always have something new every time you stop,” Schilla said.
Sweet Spot
Ben Brown returned to his hometown of Mankato to attend college and decided to go into business.
“I decided it would be a good thing to bring bubble tea to Mankato.”
The recently opened shop, at 527 S. Front St., has a variety of bubble tea, ice cream made on site, milk shakes and bubble waffles.
“The bubble waffles are Taiwanese bubble waffles made from scratch with tapioca starch, custard powder. What makes them bubble is the grid iron is bubble shaped,” Brown said.
“I lived in Minneapolis for a short time and I got bubble waffles across the street. They were made from a powder they bought, so I wanted to make them better and found some ingredients from Taiwan. The ingredients have to be kept in the fridge because they have eggs and milk.”
He makes a variety of different ice cream flavors, including a green Matcha and ice cream with Ghirardelli chocolate pieces, that can be served with the waffles.
“It’s been going really good so far, except for the weather,” he said.
