JORDAN —Minnesota native Josie Boyle doesn’t wait until New Year’s Eve to break out the bubbly: Any day s e gets to make sparkling wine at her newly founded Mousse Sparkling Wine Co. is a great day to celebrate with a fizzy drink.
“I love taking juice from the grapes on the vine and getting a really delicious wine out of it!” Boyle said. “I just really love seeing the before and after, and how much that grape juice changes, and how much I can affect it with my techniques.”
Boyle’s love for wine has been a lifetime in the making. As a French major in college, Boyle spent a semester abroad in Paris learning the language and immersing herself in the culture. Wine, she discovered, is an important part of the French culinary experience, from wine types, to food pairings, to the simple joie de vivre that comes from sharing an excellent bottle with friends.
Back home in the United States, Boyle never expected that her interest in wine would spin into a full-fledged career. Instead, she spent several enjoyable years as a librarian until she signed up for a wine appreciation class at a local community college. That one class spiraled into several more courses on winemaking and grape growing, and Boyle found herself becoming steadily more engrossed in the world of wine. She decided to quit her library job and start working for wineries.
“My first real job was in New Zealand,” Boyle said. “I went for six months and got a really great experience there.” Her time at Vidal Estate, established in 1905 by a Spanish emigrant, provided her with the training she needed to know that wine was truly her passion.
After leaving New Zealand, Boyle traveled to Suttons Bay, Michigan, to work for MAWBY Vineyards and Winery where she discovered a new love.
“That winery was actually a sparkling winery: They didn’t make any still wines. That’s really where my love of sparkling wines began, working with those wines and seeing what styles of sparkling wines can be made.”
Homesick for her home state, Boyle returned to Minnesota to work as the assistant winemaker at Chankaska Winery near St. Peter, but she couldn’t forget her interest in sparkling wine.
“My independent spirit kind of called me again,” Boyle said. “My husband and I decided it was time to go off and start our own winery.”
They found a beautiful old building in Jordan, remodeled it to include a prep kitchen, winemaking space, and tasting bar, and started Mousse Sparkling Wine Co.
“Mousse is actually the French term for the layer of bubbles on a glass of champagne, kind of like the head on a beer,” Boyle said. “It emphasizes that we are all about bubbles!” The winery’s logo, a wineglass between two moose antlers, also pays a playful homage to Boyle’s Minnesota roots.
With their building ready to go, Boyle and her team immediately set to work creating fruity, fun sparkling wines using grapes from their self-run vineyard in Shakopee as well as ones purchased from local vendors.
Different techniques
“The emphasis on sparkling wines really sets us apart. The plan is to expose our customers to the different types of wines that can be made with bubbles.” While Boyle does produce a still house white and red variety, the main focus will be on carbonated offerings.
Mousse uses two different techniques to create its signature wines.
The first technique involves injecting a still wine with ready-made carbon dioxide, a process similar to making soda pop. The second technique requires combining the still wine with sugar and yeast in a pressure tank. The yeast reacts with the sugar to create the desired carbon dioxide.
“There are definitely different style characteristics,” Boyle said. “Carbonated wine tends to be a little bit fruitier, maybe a little bit lighter in flavor and more easy drinking. If you do it in a tank and let the wine age, it tends to be a little more full-bodied.”
Regardless of creation style, both types are delicious when enjoyed on their own or paired with small bites. Mousse has meat and cheese trays available for guests to order while they enjoy their wine. Additionally, Boyle is partnering with nearby restaurant Suzette’s to offer crepe cakes.
“They make them really fancy with about 15 layers of crepes and filling. They’re really good.”
The Mouse Sparkling Wine Co. encourages locals to keep an eye out for upcoming special events and holiday parties, as well as new products.
“I’m excited for the seasonal stuff. I have some ideas for maybe a cinnamon cider or a honey ginger in the winter. We have some fun stuff in the works.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.