Tony Luevano of Mankato takes the 15-minute ride north every time he’s in need of a haircut. For 17 years, Nate Paschke has been Luevano’s barber.
In 2005, Luevano started frequenting Paschke’s barber chair in Mankato, enjoying the unique conversation, humor and community feel. No way was that going to change when Paschke took off for St. Peter.
“I’ve been seeing Nate ever since,” Luevano said, continuing his patronage at Nate’s Barber Shop in the three-chair basement landmark. “I’m bringing my two boys (age 14 and 8) over here, too.”
Paschke’s been operating the historic site since 2007, but he’s quick to note the downtown St. Peter location has been a functioning barber shop since 1886. And Paschke has brought his own personal touch with odd memorabilia and, at times, even odder storytelling and jokes.
“People like the community atmosphere,” Paschke says.
And what atmosphere. He’s a collector, which ties in nicely with Pachke’s deep attachment to the history of barbering. There’s memorabilia from different eras, with Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy figurines next to The Three Stooges. And two friendly dogs.
Both he and fellow barber Tony Campion trained at the legendary Moler Barber School in St. Paul, in operation since 1893. A third barber, Alex Augustine joined Nate’s following the retirement of veteran barber Don Beeler.
Campion’s been at one of the three 1920s-style Koken barber chairs for 8 years now. He began as an apprentice, with Paschke as mentor, passing his board exam in 2016. A recent customer, Jacob Johnson of Mankato, was in his final day in the Minnesota River Valley, prepping a move to Duluth and needing a trim.
“I haven’t had the top cut since Corona (COVID),” Johnson said. And the bantering began, one of the true attractions for customers at Nate’s.
“I didn’t think you were drinking,” Paschke said, joking over Johnson’s use of “Corona,” a top-selling imported beer.
Next was a jab at Paschke’s new hair style. His thick, black hair in traditional cut was now a bit more styled, parted in the middle, with a bit more curl and some natural silver shining through.
“I look like I wrestled a bobcat on my way to work,” Paschke jokes..
But there’s a serious, philosophical side to Paschke. He’s passionate about issues and learning, gaining a deeper sense of the world around him.
Paschke’s also got a business to run. While he’s often displayed turn of 20th century aftershaves and shaving tools, Paschke and Campion are now selling newer colognes, with a soon-to-be unveiled “Handsome Stranger” hair and beard wax added to their inventory.
And that “Corona” pandemic thing Johnson had talked about, Nate’s Barber Shop took it seriously, still wearing and requiring masks while cutting hair. When COVID hit in March 2020, Nate’s implemented plastic dividers between the barber shop’s three chairs for a year.
“It seemed like the right thing to do,” Paschke says.
The pandemic also altered the shop’s business strategy, as Nate’s had been well known as a walk-in barber shop. Paschke went to an online-only appointment system, upping a regular haircut price to $32. And it continues to serve the business, and customers, well.
“Our business first is about the customer,” Paschke says, with special attention provided with each appointment. “When you’re cutting hair, you’re kind of in a zone.”
Paschke admits the changes might have lost some customers, but the regulars returned.
“I really like the people we have,” he says. “We’ve kept and maintained the people that really want to be here.”
But Paschke can’t stay serious for too long. One of his favorite sayings often comes out in an interview:
“St. Peter might have lost the rights to the state capitol, but at least we have the oldest continuing barber shop in the state.”
