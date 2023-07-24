Recent high school graduate Ethan Holtmeier is taking classes to get his commercial driver’s license as he goes into full-time employment at his family’s company, Holtmeier Construction in Mankato.
Growing up in the business, he’s helped out in the family business. As he took an in-person two-day class in North Mankato Monday in order to get his CDL, he explained why he wanted to be able to drive the heavy equipment at the construction company.
“Driving a semi is much nicer than using a shovel to dig holes in a ditch.”
TDL Safety Training, which opened in late 2022 to help meet the high demand for truck drivers, is holding a two-day in-person class at the fire station in upper North Mankato. The students, who do much of their training online, benefit from the face-to-face time to get training from TDT teachers and to watch and do safety checks on a semi tractor trailer parked outside.
Students also watched a skid steer being unloaded and then loaded onto a flatbed trailer and then did it themselves to know how to safely secure a load to a truck bed.
Student Andy Odegaard of Ceylon, near Fairmont, worked in a factory the past five years until getting laid off.
“I always wanted to get my CDL. I will do local trucking at first, and when my kids get older, I’ll do over-the-road trucking.”
TDT is based in Kasota and is owned by Chris Hanson, with his brother Nate serving as operations director. The business also has a part-time trainer.
“We discovered there were no driving schools in southern Minnesota,” Nate Hanson said. There are a dozen similar schools in the state, including a big one in St. Cloud and others in the Twin Cities.
He said the business has already grown significantly (tdtsafetytraining.com).
TDT has so far trained 251 students who then go on to take the state CDL test to get their license.
“We’ve had everyone from 18-year-olds to a guy who is 74 who wanted to drive a school bus,” Hanson said.
The training includes 24 hours of class time, most of it done online. Then there are up to 16 hours of driving on the road and eight hours spent on a closed course where students learn to back up semis to loading docks and garage doors as well as practicing other driving skills.
The classes cover the recently required federal entry-level driver training, which aims to have standardized training across the country.
Nate previously was a paramedic and worked for the railroad while his brother Chris worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation as a statewide trainer for heavy equipment operators as well as being a volunteer firefighter.
Nate said having a training center in the area makes sense. “Mankato is a big transportation hub. There’s a lot of semis with Walmart (distribution center) and there are seven semi dealerships here.”
The TDT training takes about five weeks and then students take a state test to get their CDL license.
TDT partners with a variety of businesses to provide job placement for students who complete the program and get their license. Nate said virtually every graduate lands a job quickly. “Most people will earn $70,000 a year or more in their first job.”
TDT also works with the Minnesota Valley Action Council to work with dislocated workers looking to get into trucking.
The five students in the North Mankato class included two city employees from North Mankato and one from Le Sueur who are getting their CDL license in order to operate vehicles such as snowplows and other heavy equipment requiring a commercial license.
