When it comes to learning a second language, young children have a distinct advantage. There are over 70 immersion programs in Minnesota intent on helping kids become bilingual, and Spanish makes up the bulk of those programs. While most are in and around the Twin Cities Metro Area, there is now a local option for pre-school aged kids and toddlers at Pamela’s Spanish Immersion Daycare, the only Spanish immersion daycare, let alone immersion school, in the greater Mankato area.
Owner Pamela Riquelme-Paredes, who was born in Chile but has spent her entire adult life in the United States, saw an opportunity to expose kids to her first language at that crucial young age.
“The development of the brain between zero and five is just absolutely amazing,” Riquelme-Paredes said.
Riquleme-Paredes had gained experience working with kindergarteners as a paraprofessional with Mankato Public Schools, teaching Spanish to home-schooled children and raising her own. The combination of those experiences led to an epiphany of sorts and a conversation with friends: there were plenty of daycare centers around Mankato, but none offered a Spanish immersion program. Why not be the first?
After gaining insight into the field by volunteering at existing daycare centers, she revamped the interior of her house and obtained her daycare license; opening Pamela’s Spanish Immersion Daycare out of her North Mankato home in the fall of 2018. She serves up to eight kids as young as eight months on up to five-years-old.
The kids come from English-speaking and bilingual homes. While some have experience with Spanish at home, others come the first day without speaking or understanding a word of Spanish. Once they arrive though, they learn quickly. The entire curriculum is in Spanish. Even children less than a year old are actively listening and retaining words before they speak.
“The older ones may not say that much Spanish but they understand everything,” Riquelme-Paredes said. “When they respond in English, that’s fine, I respond in Spanish. They don’t speak to me fluently, but the fact is they have a complete understanding of everything. Literally it’s hands on, using the same words. That’s how quickly they pick things up.”
Daily experiences
Lauren Mendez-McConkey, of Mankato, has a four-year-old son who attends Pamela’s Spanish Immersion Daycare. Her husband is originally from the Dominican Republic and is a native Spanish speaker, and Mendez-McConkey has lived abroad in Spanish-speaking countries and has degrees in Spanish. While they speak both Spanish and English at home, her son’s grasp of English eclipsed his Spanish. They enrolled him in the Spanish immersion daycare to help him catch up.
Part of what she appreciates about Riquelme-Paredes’s approach to teaching is she incorporates everyday experiences and other subjects like science and the arts into learning Spanish. Each activity has a theme involving a different word that Riquelme-Paredes repeats throughout the duration of a week or two until it’s ingrained in the children’s vocabulary.
“Language can be presented in many different lights, and I think she’s presented it in a positive way that makes it fun,” Mendez-McConkey said. “She’s done a wonderful job of making it engaging, not just about the language itself but she’s doing Spanish in yoga and Spanish and cooking. She really makes it a part of their daily experience.”
What fascinates Mendez-McConkey the most is the ability of a four-year-old boy to understand the distinction between the two languages at such a young age.
“What’s cool to see is his processing that there are two different sets of ways to communicate,” Mendez-McConkey said. “He’s sorting out the difference where before it would be a mixture of Spanish and English and it would be all over the place.”
Other kids come on the first day with virtually zero experience with another language, and that can lead to some confusion at first, although Riquelme-Paredes said the first aspects of a new language children pick up is the listening and understanding part; speaking comes later.
She recalls an interaction with a boy from her day care and a young girl from a nearby daycare at a park just a block away where young children and their parents frequent. Riquelme-Paredes asked the boy if he knew where her gloves were in Spanish. The girl asked him what Riquelme-Paredes had just said and he translated for her.
“It was so magical,” Riquelme-Paredes said. “He could switch his brain from English to Spanish but he didn’t even know he was doing it. The child didn’t even realize he was translating.”
In less than a year, Mendez-McConkey said she and her husband have seen a big difference in their son’s growth and grasp of Spanish. What started out as a hybrid of both English and Spanish words has transformed into an understanding of using different languages in different contexts.
“This definitely gives us a good foundation, one that would have easily slipped away if he wouldn’t have had this opportunity with Pamela,” Mendez-McConkey said.
