As this year of the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close, the local landscape shows businesses that continue to be devastated by limited customer movement while others saw only temporary downturns or enjoyed gains in business.
“Every industry has been drastically different in how they’ve been affected,” said Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, the area chamber of commerce. “We have a diverse economy here,” she said, noting that things such as manufacturing and agribusiness were disrupted but have pushed through the pandemic.
“Manufacturing has had some job loss, but they have being doing a lot with automation.”
GreenSeam, the GMG division that focuses on agriculture, reports that the livestock sector in particular was blindsided when the pandemic struck. Restaurants and major food service customers closed and stopped buying pork, beef, poultry, eggs and dairy products.
While grocery sales for those products jumped, the food packaging and distribution systems could not quickly pivot. Several meat processors were shut down as COVID outbreaks hit their workforces and livestock farmers were left with animals they had nowhere to sell.
“When we started with COVID there was the livestock euthanization and supply chain issues in the food sector really hit hard,” Beyer said. “We’ve come a long way since then. ConAgra is investing in Waseca. The (idled) Winnebago ethanol plant has been bought, exports have really picked up. There are still investments in agribusiness.”
Farmers have been buttressed by massive government subsidies, much of it handed out by President Donald Trump without congressional involvement. By the end of this year, federal payments to farmers are projected to hit $46 billion, a record amount. Still, the American Farm Bureau expects debt in the farm sector to rise 4% this year.
Area auto dealers saw a slowdown in sales in March, April and May as stay-at-home mandates and limited outings by customers hit. But by early fall the total number of vehicles sold for the year was nearly equal to last year’s totals for the same period.
Home improvement stores, grocers and others selling staples experienced mostly increased business even at the start of the pandemic, with business disruptions confined to supply chain shortages and struggles keeping fully staffed.
For small businesses, the pandemic has often hit harder as small retail shops and other family run businesses struggle, but some entrepreneurs not only have been pushing through the downturn but have chosen to expand.
Jon Jamieson, owner of the relatively new JP Fitness, made the decision to move from their small downtown location to a bigger facility at Madison East Center.
“We made the decision during the pandemic. There was an opportunity that came up and we took it,” he said.
“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision. We contemplated and went back and forth quite a bit, but it allowed us to offer the amenities and space we always wanted for our clients.”
And GMG, a nonprofit that has for years been a successful force in expanding and promoting area businesses, tourism and agriculture, has itself been pummeled by the downturn in the economy.
“We’ve had less revenue from events and other things,” Beyer said. “We had to take some budget measures just like other organizations have had to.”
At River Hills Mall in Mankato, business has been slowly and steadily rising. “Things are going well considering we were closed for 55 days,” said Manager Andy Wilke.
“We’ve been trying to manage our way out of that shutdown. We reduced hours and are starting to see our traffic pick up. We saw traffic get back to strong levels around Labor Day weekend, so that’s good to see.”
But perhaps the hardest hit business sector has been restaurants and entertainment venues, many of which continue to struggle with state-mandated limits on occupancy and by a reluctance of some customers to venture out.
Patrick Person, whose family and other partners operate several restaurants and bars in the area, said most eateries are not designed to be financially feasible when forced to operate at 50% occupancy.
“It’s ridiculous. If you’re wearing a mask and I’m wearing a mask and there are dividers (between tables), I don’t know why they don’t ease the restrictions. Especially in Minnesota where it gets cold,” Person said. “People have a right to go out. I think we forget that.”
‘A Hail Mary’
Jamieson opened JP Fitness downtown in 2016 and opened in their new location at the end of August, in the site of the former AAMCO Transmission at Madison East.
“It was really stressful,” he said of the decision to make a big investment in a new location. It was kind of a Hail Mary at the end of the game.” For a few months, he thought that Hail Mary pass was a mistake.
“I had the impression that on May 1 the business closures would end but when that continued it was very stressful.” The fitness center lost about 15% of its members as soon as the shutdown started.
“During that time this spring there were a lot of serious conversations about maybe needing to have a career change,” Jamieson said. “But the support of our clients was huge. We did Zoom classes and recorded some workouts for members. That pivot helped us stay afloat. But it was stressful to think that we maybe wouldn’t ever open again.”
Now he and his staff are settled in to a space two-and-a-half times larger and they picked up more than 100 new memberships after being able to open their new facility
They renovated the space and put in new garage doors facing Madison Avenue that they are able to open during nice weather. “That helped his summer. People feel a little better when the doors are open.”
While they are limited to 50% capacity they now have such a spacious facility that they can easily handle the needs of all their members at any given time.
“We were able to add triple the amount of equipment. But basically we’re the same 24/7 business. Our focus is personal training, one-on-one and small group training.”
Restaurants struggle
Even as COVID has hit various industries differently, those within the restaurant business are also affected differently.
As outdoor patio seating ended with the cold weather, many restaurants worry whether they can sustain even their more limited customer base with indoor only dining.
“It affects different restaurants differently,” Beyer said. “Some rely more on sit-down and some more on drive-thru.”
Wade Becker, owner of Big Dog Sports Cafe in upper North Mankato, said that putting a hard focus on curbside pickup business has helped them ease the blow of losing their outdoor dining.
“In June when we could open up (for indoor dining) again, I thought curbside would drop but it stayed up and even grew.”
GMG has been holding regular sessions with restaurant and entertainment business owners to brainstorm ways to promote themselves and lobby the state for financial and other assistance.
“Eighty three percent of travel and leisure businesses and organizations are small businesses. Small businesses are a huge piece of the economy,” Beyer said.
“A Minnesota Hospitality Association survey of its members found that without a lifeline or support to the industry it could be up to 40% that won’t survive through 2020.”
GMG has also been trying to get the word out that restaurant/hospitality businesses have not, as many feared, been a big source of spreading COVID-19.
As of late October, the state estimated that just 2.6% of COVID cases come out of the restaurant/hospitality industry.
GMG pinched
Beyer said she’s proud her organization has moved quickly to help businesses. “We’ve continued to find ways to help businesses when we’re needed more than ever.”
But her organization, too, has been hit hard. The nonprofit gets funding from the membership fees businesses pay, from support from local governments and from other sources and it has seen its funding fall.
Its Visit Mankato division, which promotes tourism and sponsors events such as the Mankato Marathon, has been especially hit as it gets much of its funding from the local lodging tax.
“With the hotel business down that’s impacted us a lot.”
She said the loss of revenue from not being able to hold an in-person marathon this year also hurt. The budget for Visit Mankato is down 52% this year, Beyer said.
Across the GMG divisions, there has been a 32% reduction in staffing.
“Yet we’ve remained strong. I’m proud we’ve continued to find creative ways to help businesses.” GMG has had a number of COVID responses from advocacy and mask distribution to blogs and helping businesses navigate the Paycheck Protection program and other assistance programs.
River Hills Mall
Wilke said the return of the holiday shopping season brought some cheer and sense of normalcy to the mall.
“We’re excited for the holidays. Santa will be in the mall but it will be a different experience. They can visit with him at a distance but not sit on his lap.”
The mall’s holiday hours are longer than the shortened-hours the mall has been operating under since it reopened in May.
“Holiday hours are what our traditional hours usually were.”
Wilke said that even with shorter hours some retailers have struggled to find enough staff to stay open the same hours as the mall.
“We’re very flexible with our tenants. Not all our retailers are able to follow those mall hours because of staffing challenges. Some might close at 8.”
Wilke said some retailers have permanently closed during the pandemic. “It’s a trend we see across the country. It’s sad to see but not unexpected. Those retailers that were in trouble before COVID, COVID just accelerated it.”
While the year has been tough on retailers and malls, Wilke said they are seeing some good news when it comes to future leasing.
“Some are seeing an opportunity to expand their portfolios, so we could see new leases coming in in 2021.”
