NORTH MANKATO — Olivia Hageman is the name and thriving is the game. Whether it’s helping her clients toward physical healing or pursuing her own passion for wellness, Hageman takes pride in being true to herself by helping others flourish.
“I really believe very strongly that we don’t heal people: People heal themselves,” said Hageman. “But a lot of times, we have to show them how to get there.”
Hageman’s journey to becoming a certified massage therapist was a round-the-world expedition. When she was nine years old her family moved from the United States to the Indonesian island of Java. Living abroad piqued Hageman’s interest in other cultures and also introduced her to the fascinating world of massage therapy.
“My mother loved going to all the luxurious day spas and would take me with her,” said Hageman. “I was so lucky at a young age to receive many different styles of massage, body scrubs, and whatever else interested me. It opened my horizons by showing me that you can thrive anywhere you are, and the importance of having an open mind and trying new things.”
Although Hageman’s early years gave her an appreciation of diverse cultures, they didn’t immediately propel her toward a vocation in massage therapy. After receiving her degree in Visual Arts from the University of Sydney in Australia, Hageman moved to California to concentrate on launching an artistic career. She supported herself by working as a bartender while building her portfolio and landing art showings. Enjoyment of her work and excitement for the future buoyed her hopes until the economy plummeted in the early 2000s.
“Being an artist is a hard life,” said Hageman. “I couldn’t see myself making a living with it.” At the same time, Hageman was becoming disillusioned with her bartending position. Her health was starting to suffer from the long, demanding hours, and the work wasn’t what she had envisioned for her life.
Hageman’s breakthrough came in the person of one of her cocktail waitresses, who was going to school for massage therapy. She shared information about her studies with Hageman, who found herself looking forward to hearing more each shift.
“You know when you’re a little kid, your parents ask you, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up’?” Hageman said. “I always said I wanted to be a doctor. I love the human body, but I don’t like blood, which is why I didn’t pursue it. But (massage therapy) was a chance for me to learn more about the body.”
Hageman decided to talk with her colleague’s teacher to learn more about becoming a masseuse. Everything she heard made her feel as though she had finally found her calling. She enrolled in massage school, transitioned out of bartending two years later, and worked at a 5-star Californian day spa for several years before moving back to Minnesota.
Several massage styles
Over the course of her career, Hageman has become certified in a plethora of massage styles, from Swedish, to Thai, to prenatal. Her favorite, both to give and receive, is the Hawaiian practice of traditional style lomilomi.
“I had a massage where someone did lomilomi on me and it felt amazing,” said Hageman. “That’s how a lot of massage therapists pick our specialties – we’re all sort of drawn to what feels good to us.”
Besides this, Hageman was intrigued by the lomilomi tenet that the physical and spiritual bodies are intertwined when it comes to health and healing. The Hawaiian-originated tradition teaches that anything that happens in your emotional life can also affect your physical self.
“Emotional events can manifest via pain,” Hageman said. “We hold stress, so if you’re in a car crash and your neck hurts, your body is holding onto that accident. Or, if you had a really emotional thing happen in your life, your body tenses up. We start to feel our emotions in our bodies, but we don’t know that that is what it is. Lomilomi is not the only massage therapy practice that recognizes this, but it is one that addresses it.”
The idea of physical and spiritual relationships also influenced how Hageman structured Menari Body Works, her current massage therapy location. Her new building on 237 Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato has a private infrared sauna for relaxation and healing, as well as a 4-foot-long Himalayan salt wall.
Himalayan salt has a long history of health benefits: Once its particles are dispersed via heat, they can help with respiratory issues and create negative ions, which are believed to create stress-relieving, energy-boosting, and good sleep-promoting biochemical reactions.
“It’s really quite fun” Hageman said about the salt wall. She offers clients the opportunity to meditate or practice yoga in front of it either before or after treatment.
“It creates a cleansing environment. Our energetic bodies and our physical bodies are totally intertwined, and we sometimes forget about our energetic bodies because we can’t see them.”
Currently, Hageman employs three other massage therapists: Darcy Nelson, Ingralisa Anderson, and Rachel Nelson, who each bring their own specialty to Mendari Body Works.
Hageman said that clients have enjoyed trying the different types of massages available, especially during the initial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.
“People were really loving shiatsu,” she said, regarding a specific practice that involves applying pressure to specific body points in a sequence. “When we first came back from COVID, that was all we were offering because it wasn’t skin-to-skin.”
Even though safety measures are now in place to protect clients who do prefer skin-to-skin, Mendari Body Works’ shiatsu treatment remains popular.
“Some of our clients haven’t turned back!” said Hageman. “They have permanently switched over from table massage to other modalities.”
Regardless of which modality they prefer, Hageman and her colleagues focus on improving their clients’ wellbeing as efficiently as possible.
“If I’ve been able to kind of Sherlock Holmes their (the patients’) cases and figure out what is making them be in pain and figure out how to change what is creating that situation, that gives me the ultimate joy, because I know that they’re going to feel better outside the treatment room,” Hageman said.
“It’s a weird goal, but I want to get people to the point where they don’t need to come get a massage all the time. They just get to have a nice little maintenance massage and they feel good every day.”
