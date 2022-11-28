About 15 years ago, Justin Keech, a New Ulm native, moved out to the Seattle area and was hired by 1-800-GOT-JUNK, a Canadian company offering residential and commercial junk removal services.
Working in teams, he and his co-workers spent their workdays cleaning out houses. It wasn’t too long after he moved to Washington when he came up with an idea that clicked immediately.
“It was a light bulb,” Keech said. “It’s kind of easy in a way – you just literally grab something and put it in the truck. We were doing the bidding – we were doing all of it and I thought, “I can do this and take all of the profit instead of getting this hourly rate and I just went for it.”
He saw an opportunity in his hometown of New Ulm, which at the time had Dumpster rentals but not a full-fledged junk removal service.
“There was no one that did junk-removal in the area,” he said. “Dumpsters were the only other thing.”
Keech decided to call his new business the Picker-Uppers and had already begun working on a logo before he moved back to Minnesota in 2009.
He acquired a solid-waste hauler license for Brown and Blue Earth counties and registered his business under the Minnesota Electronic Act as an official E-waste collector, bringing old TVs and computers to a company in Mankato to be recycled.
To get the word out, he printed out flyers to post at gas stations or anywhere else where he could put a flyer up to advertise his new business. He sent letters out to real estate agents in the area as well, but a feature story about his business in the New Ulm Journal led to a significant uptick in business, serving communities in a 30-mile radius around New Ulm.
At first, it was just Keech and his brother working together, and he developed an effective system of organizing everything from couches and beds to smaller items into the truck to help his customers save money.
“Just to save on cost for people, I will stack it in the truck,” Keech said. “If you have a couch I’ll put the couch down first, we’ll flip something on it, or I’ll dump all the small stuff on the couch with a mattress on top. It’s basically a game of Tetris.”
Along with summer clean-outs for private residences, real estate agents and landlords also became regular customers. Sue Rothmeier, a New Ulm-based real estate agent who also happens to be Keech’s mother, said before Keech opened his business, they had limited options for junk removal.
“You just had to haul it and dump it yourself,” Rothmeier said.
“It’s been growing every year,” she said of Keech’s business. “You always hear good things. You just mention the Picker Uppers and they (customers) will give him praises because he’ll go out of his way. He’s very considerate — he never blinks an eye — he just goes in and gets it done.”
Adapting to pandemic
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Keech took it as an opportunity to adapt his business during a time when social distancing and the spread of COVID-19 made it difficult to continue his full-service junk removal and clean-up offerings inside people’s houses.
“I couldn’t go into people’s houses for a while — everybody kept their distance so I was doing a lot of pickups outside which I learned I can do myself very easily,” he said.
While he continues to offer full-service junk removal services, the pandemic compelled him to focus more on Dumpster rentals so customers could fill them up at their own pace.
He took a drive down to Missouri to look at a couple trucks and nearly two dozen Dumpsters for sale. He came back with 18 new Dumpsters in two sizes, 10- and 20-cubic-yards, along with a truck intended for the specific purpose of hauling them.
“The nice thing about this setup — it’s actually a hook lift,” Keech said. “So, I don’t even need to get out of the truck. It’s got a hook arm in the back that grabs the front of the dumpster, and it pulls it right up. It’s got rolls on the truck that the bottom will grind on and the back has two big wheels that it rolls on and pulls it up.”
When he got back to Minnesota from Missouri, Keech put up a Facebook post announcing the transition to Dumpster rentals as his primary focus. That post soon accumulated over 5,000 views.
Rothmeier said the Dumpster offerings are needed to meet demand, especially in the summer, when people are moving in or out of homes.
“Now with this new Dumpster portion of it, too — so many people have so much stuff where it’s just easier to go through it themselves and to dispose of it than trying to do it all in one day,” she said. “So, it’s good to have the Dumpsters there for the residents but it’s good for commercial and everything else because there’s just not enough Dumpsters to go around.”
While he started with 18 Dumpsters, Keech sees plenty of opportunity for growth as Dumpster rental companies in the region scramble to accommodate customers’ demand.
“I would love to be running 100 Dumpsters,” said Keech. “There are companies out there and I know of one that is two months out if you want to rent a Dumpster from them, so there’s definitely room (for expansion).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.