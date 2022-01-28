Blue Earth County is working with a North Mankato hauler to temporarily reduce the amount of waste they bring to the Ponderosa landfill south of Mankato.
Michael Stalberger, director of the Blue Earth County property and environmental resources department, said the landfill is not filling up and there is plenty of future expansion space at Ponderosa. Instead, the diversion of some waste is to ensure Ponderosa doesn’t exceed its maximum waste collection rate set in the landfill’s state permit.
“Our 10-year permit period is ending next year, but we’re getting close to the amount of waste we can collect under our current permit.” He said the county will soon be applying for their new 10-year permit, which he expects will include a higher limit of waste that can be taken in each year.
“We didn’t want an issue where we’re exceeding our permit max while we’re renewing our permit,” Stalberger said.
The county asked LJP Waste Solutions, based in upper North Mankato, to divert about 17,000 tons of waste from Ponderosa this year. This week LJP and Brown County reached a deal in which waste will be brought to the Brown County landfill.
Brown County Administrator Sam Hansen said the County Board, on a 3-2 vote, approved an agreement with LJP to bring waste to the landfill at a cost of $57 per ton, not to exceed 17,000 tons.
“It’s something temporary that should be good for LJP and Brown County and Blue Earth County,” Hansen said.
The landfill has adequate room for waste for decades to come.
“We have room at the landfill for about 30 years,” Hansen said.
Jeff Pitcel, vice president of operations at LJP, said they’ve been taking in increasing amounts of waste in the past couple of years.
“With the pandemic there’s been more waste. People working from home and ordering more food and things — that’s added to it. So there is more waste and there are limitations on places we can take it,” Pitcel said.
The pandemic drastically changed the types and amounts of waste generated around the globe. Panic buying brought a glut of waste, along with masks, plastic takeout containers, biomedical waste, boxes and other packaging.
At the same time, the recycling industry has struggled. New plastic bottles made by the oil industry have been cheaper than using recycled plastic. Prices for many other recyclables also have taken a hit.
LJP takes in residential waste, but industrial and commercial waste collection — mostly from Blue Earth and Nicollet counties — makes up a large part of their business. The waste is separated at LJP’s processing center, with recyclable material removed and refuse that can be burned turned into pellets that are burned at the Wilmarth power plant in Mankato. The rest is brought to landfills.
“We sort out and process as much as we can,” Pitcel said.
He said that while they are being hit with higher volumes of waste, they’re also — like most businesses — finding it hard to get help.
“We struggle with the labor and getting drivers,” Pitcel said. “We raised our current and starting wages and have done what we can, but it’s tough.”
Stalberger said that unlike many landfills, Ponderosa is open to any waste hauler, except for haulers from the Twin Cities, where different rules are in place about where they can landfill waste.
But he said Ponderosa’s first priority is to ensure there is a place for waste coming from Blue Earth County.
He said Ponderosa took in 120,000 tons of waste last year, with about 40% coming from Blue Earth County, about 40% from Nicollet County and the rest coming from other area counties.
Stalberger said the good news is that the landfill, which is in a deep bowl, has plenty of air space to take in waste far into the future. But he said doing major increases to the landfill’s capacity would require an extensive permitting process through the state.
“We want to operate it in a safe, environmentally friendly manner. And we like to see as much recycling and things as possible.”
