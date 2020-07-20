Could you survive without toilet paper, flour, or hand sanitizer? For most people facing Covid-19 lockdown, the thought of common conveniences running short sends them sprinting to the local grocery store.
For Mason Grove, doing without is a welcome challenge — and a skill he teaches through his MN Primitive Skills and Survival School.
“I definitely feel more of a sense of security and freedom from being able to be self-sufficient,” said Grove, who built his own house in rural Mankato and routinely forages for wild edible plants in southern Minnesota area.
“In the future we’re going to have more issues because our supply of food isn’t exactly reliable in all situations. It’s good to know some alternatives.”
Grove’s attraction to wilderness survival began during childhood, when he became fascinated by classic adventure stories such as Jean Craighead George’s “My Side of the Mountain.” The tale of a young boy running away to make a life in the forest captured his interest and he learned all he could about primitive skills — although he stopped short of actually running away to do it.
“I liked that in those books, no matter what else was going on in the world, those kids survived and were all right,” said Grove of his favorite survival stories. “I also liked that they decided to do something different with their lives than having normal jobs and working until retirement.”
That “something different” is exactly what Grove chose for himself when he enrolled in the Tom Brown Jr. Tracker School when he was 18. The renowned New Jersey institution taught him how to be self-sufficient in the most inhospitable environments, from the Arizona desert to the Virgin Islands.
For some time, Grove was happy to use his newfound skills strictly for his own benefit, but soon he felt called to share his knowledge with others. In 2013, he offered his first basic survival class and said he was blown away by the positive response.
“People seemed to have fun meeting other people who are into the same kind of skills they are because it’s kind of hard to find around your normal life,” Grove said.
He expanded his courses to include an intermediate class, as well as custom workshops for individual groups. These, too, met with success.
Kate Tohal, a former attendee of the basic survival class, remembers being impressed by the depth of Grove’s knowledge.
“The level of detail was amazing,” Tohal said, recalling the lessons. “He said if you have a location out in the wild and if you are hunting or trapping to get your food, don’t hunt anything very close to your dwelling because if you ever get injured, you’re going to need to use those closer animals to survive on. He not only had very, very detailed notes, but he had a sketch board so he could draw stuff out for us so that we could see a visual.”
Tohal and her daughter, who is a friend of Grove’s, enrolled in the three-day training camp together at Minneopa and left at the end with several new skills. The campers learned how to forage safely in local wilderness areas, as well as how to build shelter, craft a snare for hunting, make rope from natural materials, collect clean drinking water, and start a fire.
“We learned so much!” Tohal said. “I liked spending time with the same people three days in a row that all had a passion for learning this stuff, and being able to do it hands-on.”
She believes the knowledge she gained will be useful to her throughout her life.
“You never know when your car’s going to break down, or you get lost in the woods, or there’s a zombie apocalypse,” Tohal laughed. “You just never know when you might need skills like that, and if you ever did need them, you’d sure be glad you had them!”
Respect for nature
Even beyond survival tactics, Grove believes learning primitive skills training is a great way to learn respect for the natural world.
“It’s good for us as a whole species because I think if more people know how to get their own water and make it safe to drink, what plants they can eat and what plants they can use to cure their illnesses, then they’ll have more appreciation for that and be more conscious of what we do to our environment,” Grove said.
Another added bonus is increased self-confidence.
“When you’re in the mindset of a survivalist, you are better at thinking practically,” Grove said. “You’re more aware of your surroundings and you have less anxiety because you know that no matter what is going on in the world, you’ll be able to survive.”
Besides enriching his daily life and giving him a job that excites him every day, Grove sees the MN Primitive Skills and Survival Training as simply a way of preserving history and giving back to his community.
“I hope people get the skills to survive, and also the feeling of connection to the land and the feeling of confidence in themselves, their skills and their ability to learn more things,” said Grove of his students. “The most rewarding thing is knowing that I have helped spread and preserve this ancient knowledge for future generations.”
