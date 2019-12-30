The good news about the Mankato regional economy as seen through the lens of real estate and land values can be summed up as “pretty darn good” in Minnesota speak.
But as true Minnesotans, we don’t get too crazy about good news and in our understated way often describe great news as “not too bad.”
So what’s “not too bad” about the local economy?
By a number of measures, the value of property in Blue Earth County, residential, commercial and agricultural seems to be keeping up with the rest of the state and doing better in some cases.
The average growth in the value of Blue Earth and Nicollet county property has been about 4.4 to 4.6 percent from 2006 to 2015, a pretty solid number.
Comparing the average overall property value gains to statewide growth in value, Blue Earth County still comes out pretty well. The county has annual average growth of about 4.5 percent from 2012 to 2020, according to the county assessor.
Statewide growth in overall property value was 3.1 percent in 2015-16, 4.6 percent for 2016-17 and 5.6 percent from 2017-2018.
And while, according to state report, property value growth in Blue Earth County was only 0.9 percent from 2017-2018, overall value growth is estimated at 6 percent for the 2019-20.
The county estimates growth of 4.7 percent in net tax capacity (a measure different than overall market value) for 2019, with a nearly 21 percent jump in new construction value to $111 million, according to county estimates.
New office buildings, apartments and residential buildings contribute to that new construction. According to Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges, if we build it, they may stay. The city manager says new building especially newer apartments may be causing local college students to stay in Mankato.
Multi-family remains strong, Hentges said.
“The change I’ve seen in the market in the last decade is that multi-family housing boom.”
He believes that’s keeping the college talent pool more in Mankato than in the past.
“I think multi-units have helped retain college students when they graduate.”
Says Realtor Shannon Beal with JBeal Real Estate: “It’s great to be in Mankato where it’s growing so much. There are a lot of new people moving to town and nobody seems to be leaving.”
Hentges sees a $100 million plus annual building permit trend developing for Mankato alone.
“We’ve always had over $120 million dollars (in permits pulled) in the last few years and I expect we’ll see that this year.”
The single family home market has been a tale of two cities. While Mankato landed three $1 million home sales on Lake Washington in the last year, the market for $150,000 to $250,000 homes remains tight as demand is high and supply is low.
And agricultural land values are also on the rise. While ag land had decreased in value the last few years, it is set for a rebound with Blue Earth County estimating it will rise 6.9 percent on average. Ag land values in Blue Earth County were pegged at $7,700 per acre in 2018, according to the last statewide report.
And while property values may be going up, some of that new revenue taken in by the county will be consumed by higher expenses. Many are pegging their levy increases from 4 percent to 6 percent to pay for things like human service expense increases and health insurance costs.
Still, given the proposed levy increases in Blue Earth County, a homeowner with an average value house of $195,000 would pay only about $60 more in county taxes.
While the empty big box stores may stay empty for a while, strip malls with smaller retailers and specialty stores seem to be holding up well, according to Tim Lidstrom of Lidstrom Commercial Realtors.
The strip malls and industrial properties have can lure investors, Lidstrom said.
“Whether it’s retail or industrial, if they’re occupied and have a good profit flow they’re popular. Investors get better cash flows buying those, especially with the low interest rates.”
And finally, it’s hard to miss the gleaming new office buildings making their marks on Mankato’s downtown.
“For everyone the interest in downtown remains very strong, the construction of new office towers, four of them, with the fifth one being (Mike) Brennan’s (Bridge Plaza),” Lidstrom said.
“And the vacancy rates are fairly low. The buildings filled up pretty much right away.”
All in all, it seems the underlying strength of real estate values will support the Mankato economy for some time.
Contact Joe Spear at jspear@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6382. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.