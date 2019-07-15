Last September, a tornado tore through Bill Byrne’s Waterville resort, toppling trees across the Lakeview Resort property.
“By 7 o’clock the tornado went through and by 8 people who’ve stayed at the resort and from town were showing up with chainsaws to help clean up the whole property,” Byrne said. “That kind of atmosphere is why it’s so great to be around campers and in a small town.”
Byrne, who bought the resort nine years ago, is one of many businesses in the region that cater to area residents and visitors who enjoy the outdoors.
Walt Hohn built Walt’s Hook Line & Sinker, just east of St. Peter, 12 years ago after working for dozens of years in manufacturing plants.
“I’m here 13 hours a day but those 13 hours are nothing compared to the eight hours I worked there. People come in here and they’re happy because they’re going fishing. It’s really nice.”
Brady Kuiper, owner of Pontoon1 in Mankato, has seen the business transform over the years as pontoons get bigger, more luxurious and more popular.
“Pontoons are the largest market share of boats out there. And it’s growing 5 to 10% a year.”
Hooked on fishing
Hohn sells bait, tackle and licenses, but doesn’t carry any hunting gear.
“With the river and trout ponds here and all the lakes close by it’s been pretty good,” Hohn said of his business.
Hohn carries mid- to low-priced tackle. “People looking for real expensive stuff go to Scheel’s or Cabela’s. People who come here just need a rod or reel for their kids or something. About the highest cost reel I have is $50.”
He buys his inventory from smaller companies such as Snyder’s Lures out of Dodge Center or Shearwater out of Fridley. “So I do have stuff that’s not in the big stores,” Hohn said
“There’s always new gear that pops up. You have to decide if it will work in this area compared to Up North or other states.”
He also gets business from angling clubs, such as the New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen, and he said clubs are teaching classes on fishing and tying knots to get young kids out fishing more as fishing participation has fallen off a bit.
“The German-Jefferson (lakes) sports club is working on getting kids fishing. We have organizations who see the need for that.
“Now schools are making fishing part of their offerings, too, just like trap shooting. Schools are realizing it’s a sport like anything else.”
Bait dealers have had a tougher time sourcing bait because of restrictions on bringing minnows into the state to prevent the spread of a virus.
“We used to get shiners out of Missouri and Arkansas where their growing season is a lot longer. Our minnows, shiners, suckers in our weather up here where it’s colder grow slower. So if there’s a tough winter here, supplies can go down.”
Hohn gets his bait from Ken’s Bait Service in Chaska. “They do a super job. They come once a week. If I run out earlier I call them at 7 in the morning and they’re here by noon.”
He’s open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. “I’m even open on Christmas, but I close early on some holidays.”
He tries to keep up on where the fish are biting to pass on information to customers. But he also knows fishermen.
“Sometimes you get some false information. You never know exactly where they’re biting but you see people going to the same place,” Hohn said.
“How do you tell when a fisherman’s lying?” Hohn asks. “Their lips are moving.”
Big and luxurious
Kuiper has watched as pontoons have evolved from the basic models of years ago to higher performance, luxury crafts.
“They run from $18,000 to $125,000. The average in this area is around $30,000.”
The biggest pontoons they sell are 30 feet long, with the 22-footer the most popular. “That’s a sweet spot in southern Minnesota. The bigger ones are usually on the big lakes up north or like Minnetonka.”
They sell the No. 1 selling brand, Bennington and sell waverunners, as well as pre-owned boats. Pontoon1 has about 95 pontoons on hand and they store pontoons for people over the winter at a site near Third Avenue.
“The boats are so big, they’re not like a fishing boat so people don’t have a place to store them,” Kuiper said.
Resort with a view
Byrne’s Lakeview Resort dates to the 1930s, with the cabins originally built as Civilian Conservation Corps housing while CCC workers were building bridges in the Waterville area.
“My home was originally the dining hall, which had an addition added that became a bar.”
Previous to Byrne taking over there hadn’t been a lot of improvements at the resort. “I added a pool, cleaned up the shoreline, updated all the cabins and did a lot of upkeep on the grounds.”
He worked with the DNR to add an aeration system in the lake. “It’s attracting a lot of fish and the DNR does a fantastic job of stocking fish here. Our campers come in with a lot of nice walleyes and other fish.”
When he was looking to buy a resort his impulse was to buy one in northern Minnesota. “People think of going north to the lakes and even I was thinking that.”
He thinks southern Minnesota is increasingly recognized as a great camping and fishing spot.
“I was at a camp show and the guy said he has to have the sound of loons in the morning and needed to be Up North. His wife said ‘I can drive 6 hours to a cabin or one hour. I’ll buy you a loon CD,’ “ Byrne said. “They bring the loon CD every year they come back.”
He said Waterville is a great location for resorts. “We have great places to eat at reasonable prices, a great grocery store that makes their own brats and sausages, a great bakery. There are seven resorts right in this area.”
