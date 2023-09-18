From Humbucker pickups for professional heavy metal guitarists to watermelon-themed ukuleles for music-curious youngsters, Scheitel’s Music has just what you need.
Seriously.
“We try to carry everything,” said Carson Quast, a Scheitel’s employee who represents the third generation involved with the locally owned business.
“If a band is in town and something happens to a piece of their equipment — a string breaks or a cable goes out — we have those items in stock because you never know what might occur.”
Quast’s grandfather, Rod Scheitel, has been catering to Mankato-area musicians — from beginners to seasoned players — since 1975. Now 73, Scheitel isn’t about to stop the beat; in fact, he’s eagerly anticipating his golden anniversary of selling instruments and music accessories.
“If I’m still breathing and it’s God’s plan, I’ll have been serving the community with music for 50 years (in 2025),” said Scheitel.
“Only good things happen when you make music because it engages your brain. Music is not wasting your time.”
At its West Lind Court location since the fall of 1993, Scheitel’s Music offers an expansive array of items that can turn the head of any musician, young or old.
And with five soundproof rooms and capable guitar, piano and drum instructors supporting a robust music lesson program, Scheitel’s local longevity is linked to its commitment to nurture musical skill and proficiency.
“We built the store in ’93 with a plan to offer lessons here,” said Scheitel. “Music stores in the Cities were doing it at the time, but we were on the early side for this area.”
From stands to shakers
An expansive inventory is one way Scheitel’s strives to satisfy its customers.
“We’re pretty diversified,” said Scheitel. “If there’s a need for it (musically), we’re filling the need. In reality, when drummers or guitar players walk through the door, the vast majority of the time we have what they need.
“Scheitel’s has a lot of nuts and bolts, and I’m proud to say that’s the kind of store we are.”
A glance around the spacious shop reveals acoustic and electric guitars, basses and drums, ukuleles, banjos, violins, hand percussion instruments, music books, instrument instruction guides, amplifiers of all kinds, cables, cords, cases, music stands, headset mics, sound systems and an impossibly long list of music accessories.
And don’t miss a stroll through Scheitel’s expansive keyboard showroom, which includes grand and upright acoustic pianos along with a variety of digital and electric keyboards.
“We have used items, too,” said Quast. “And we have everything a person could possibly want to go with a guitar — a length of cable, a bag for it, an amp, guitar pedals, plugs, you name it.”
In addition, Scheitel’s has gained a strong reputation for its expertise and knowledge of sound systems, wireless mic systems, a broad array of microphones, studio monitors and more are available.
That earned reputation is because Scheitel, himself a lifelong keyboard player, and his staff of six part-time employees are all experienced musicians who don’t just sell the products — they use and are familiar with them.
“I’m in a band (Azby) now, and the more I perform, the more I learn about how all of this works,” said the 22-year-old Quast.
“If someone is going to be playing in a restaurant, we know the kind of PA they need. Each speaker does very different things, and what you need depends on each situation, so if an average person wants to start a little band and needs a front-of-house system, it may be all new to them — but we can tell them what’s going on.”
Quast is proud that Scheitel’s not only has numerous instrument options but also a wide range of price points.
“If you want to learn piano but can’t afford a top-of-the-line acoustic grand, we have less expensive keyboards that will work,” said Quast.
The same principle goes for violins, guitars and other instruments.
“We don’t want to sell instruments that are fighting their efforts to learn — you don’t want to buy something so cheap that you’ll never sound good — but you might want something inexpensive enough that it’s accessible,” he continued.
“Once you get the right instrument in front of you, you’ll realize it’s a tool you need and the price will be worth it.”
Quast happily promotes Scheitel’s kids’ section, which he calls “a fun place,” stocked as it is with kazoos, shakers, nose flutes, harmonicas, colorful ukuleles and other entertaining items designed to attract little ones beginning a lifetime of music-making.
“Kids can have fun here,” said Quast.
Passionate people
And so can adults like Colin Scharf, a seven-year Scheitel’s service associate.
“I’m a kid in a candy shop,” said Scharf.
A fixture on the Mankato music and literary scene since 2007, Scharf first connected with the store as a customer while buying and trading guitars for his personal music pursuits.
After about seven years of frequenting Scheitel’s, the adjunct MSU English professor inquired about employment as a means of supplementing his music habit. His bid was aided by an approving audience member.
“Rod saw me perform as Buddy Holly in the Merely Players’ ‘The Buddy Holly Story’ and sent me an email after the show,” said Scharf.
The deal was sealed and Scharf has kept the part-time Scheitel’s gig in his work rotation ever since.
“Scheitel’s is a great resource for musicians,” said Scharf.
He grew up in a rural area of southwest New York State where the nearest music store was 45 minutes away.
“If I broke a guitar string, I had to wait a week to get a new one,” he said.
Living in Mankato within easy reach of three well-equipped music stores, Scharf sometimes marvels at his good fortune.
“All three stores are community assets, and it says a lot for Rod’s personality and openness that Scheitel’s is a favorite place for many,” said Scharf. “Rod is always jovial and in a good mood; he’s just a delight.”
Furthermore, working at Scheitel’s has increased Scharf’s musical abilities and confidence on numerous levels.
“Before, I played guitar, sang and wrote songs,” said Scharf, who has his own recording studio and founded the Golden Hour Concert Series in 2021 as a gift to the community and a means of showcasing local artists.
“Now, I can fix guitars, troubleshoot electrical issues and set up sound systems,” he listed. “I’ve grown exponentially as a musician and in the music industry just by being around all the gear at the shop.”
Fostering that type of musical growth brings Scheitel delight and is at the heart of why he’s loved being a music peddler for nearly a half-century.
“Today, a mom came in with her 17-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son while one of our piano teachers was playing classical music on a big grand in the showroom,” said Scheitel.
By the time the family had left, the two youths had signed up for piano lessons, eager to start.
“All the business stuff — getting the parking lot plowed in winter, keeping up with the changing laws, payroll — that’s not the fun part, but this, this is the jewel and the treasure in what we do,” he reflected.
Scheitel credits the business-minded Audre, his wife of 55 years, with transforming Scheitel’s from its origins as a makeshift shop in their basement and garage to what it is today.
“There’s no two ways about it; there’s a Scheitel’s because of Audre,” said Scheitel.
“And I’ve had incredible employees, not just a high school kid standing behind the counter who doesn’t know what’s what,” he continued.
Another family member who’s been a key staff member is Scheitel’s daughter Annette Vander Plas.
“The secret of my success is that I do whatever I’m told, and that works really good,” laughed Scheitel, acknowledging Scheitel’s Music will likely continue serving musicians for years to come.
Besides orchestrating Scheitel’s Music, Scheitel continues tickling the ivories in the area. He even entertained other Ecumen Pathstone residents last winter while rehabilitating from a broken femur, asking to be wheeled to the chapel piano within two hours of his arrival. And he regularly appears with his 24-year-old grandson Carter Quast as part of their musical duo, “Generation Gap.”
“Never stop moving,” he advised.
And never stop appreciating your employees and customers, Scheitel adds.
“It’s amazing; when you’re polite and honest, people remember that and respond favorably,” said the legendary local music man.
“Honestly, just treat everyone well.”
More Information Scheitel’s Music 180 W. Lind Ct., Mankato 507-387-3881 scheitelsmusic.com Facebook: Scheitel’s Music
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.