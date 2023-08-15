The Rivers Edge Grill has become a popular spot for eating and events since Jason and Jen Kuester bought and renovated it.
The couple bought the golf course in June of last year and completely remodeled the restaurant and bar.
This week local leaders are glad to hear the Kuesters are working to quickly build a new restaurant, bar and office at the St. James Golf Course after a fire destroyed the building Saturday night.
“In the past year or so he’s done an extreme amount of work to get people out there,” said St. James Public Schools Supt. Steven Heil.
“A lot of people went there. It was a great place to eat. And, of course, a lot of golfers use the course.”
Mayor Jon Wilson was vacationing in northern Minnesota when he got an early-morning text message Sunday telling him about the fire.
“It was a shock.”
Wilson talked to Jason Monday morning.
“He was amazingly positive and will rebuild. I told him he can at least build it the way he wants now,” Wilson said.
“The new owners brought a new flavor to it. It’s been a popular place for people to go out to eat,” the mayor said.
St. James Fire Chief Bill Nelson said they got the call at 11:45 p.m. Saturday when a passerby saw the fire and a fire alarm at the restaurant came in.
“There was fire coming out of the roof out the back when we got there. It had a pretty good jump on us.”
He said departments from Madelia, Lewisville, Truman, Odin, Ormsby and Butterfield assisted, mostly bringing tankers of water. The building was destroyed and no dollar amount of damage has yet been assessed.
Nelson said the fire marshal was on the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Jason Kuester said he understands the cause was likely some type of mechanical/electrical issue.
Fire crews were on scene until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Nelson said he’s glad the Kuesters plan to rebuild.
“It was a very nice asset to the community.”
He told The Free Press Sunday that they’ve drawn a number of weddings, anniversaries and other events to the restaurant and bar.
“We’re feeding about 750 people a week,” he said.
Even after the fire, he kept the golf course open and quickly set up a temporary office. He is working to get a larger portable space brought on site and serve food, possibly from a food truck while he is rebuilding.
He hopes to have a new restaurant, bar and clubhouse open by the end of the year.
