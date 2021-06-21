June seems an appropriate time for my annual ceteris paribus festival.
You haven’t heard of that one?
It’s the event that celebrates the beauty of economic theory and allows us to lift our glass knowing the end of the world can be put into a demand/supply curve, but it hasn’t proven true. Yet.
Ceteris paribus, for those of you who are few years beyond your Economics 101, means simply “all other things being equal.” It’s one of the great caveats of all time. It’s the phrase that has protected economists through the ages from being accountable for their wrong predictions. A retirement plan as it were.
We learned to measure our economic cause and effect equations, called regression equations, with the caveat. Factor A may influence 80 percent of the change in Factor B at the 95 percent confidence level ceteris paribus — if all other things remain equal.
Merriam Webster gives us a good definition of the Latin term: “if all other relevant things, factors, or elements remain unaltered.”
Use of the word in a sentence by the Oxford Language dictionary helps clarify: “Shorter hours of labor will, ceteris paribus, reduce the volume of output.”
But ceteris paribus has become an afterthought in today’s business and economics journalism and especially among the economically challenged punditry. Columnists left and right will draw conclusions about economics that are shrouded in political rhetoric but not economic reality.
If you’re a conservative you may believe raising the minimum wage to $15 an hours will result in the reduction of jobs, and income and taxes etcetera. If you’re someone who believes workers need to make a decent living wage, you’re favoring $15 an hour and don’t believe it will really hurt the number of jobs or the economy.
But our ceteris paribus in these arguments calls for all things that might be relevant to the minimum wage to be held constant for us to get a real idea of how raising the minimum wage might affect jobs.
Let’s start with demand and prices for goods. If a company produces widgets that are suddenly in great demand, the company will likely hire workers at whatever wage helps draw workers, to make more product to help make more profit, even if it’s over $15 an hour.
If $15 an hour is so bad for jobs, why are some companies like Target, Amazon and Costco doing it voluntarily?
Another premise floating around in the news is that if corporate taxes are raised, companies will simply pass the increase on to workers in the form of lower wages or consumers in the form of higher prices.
But our ceteris paribus equation raises the question about just how many things we can keep equal in the world of labor rates and prices of hundreds of thousands of consumer goods. Yes, corporations may raise prices, but what if their competitor, a savvy discount house for example, doesn’t raise prices because they’re looking to gain a customer base, gain market share and get an advantage over their competitors?
The same with labor markets. Can companies keep wages low to help pay their taxes when there’s a shortage of workers demanding higher and higher pay?
Amazon has built an empire on making sure things are never ceteris paribus. The company is always changing, and that may be why the company remains difficult to compete against.
I’ve always thought business was more of a liberal art than a science. Production functions and regression equations may soothe the board room, but they often cannot be considered in isolation as a business model. Businesspeople have to be creative, think on their feet — and on their head — and be ready to consider things will never be held constant or equal.
My master’s degree in economics hasn’t brought me great wealth, as you can observe, but it did teach me that things are always changing and are almost never ceteris paribus.
Having run and failed at small business 30 years ago, I’ve learned from the school of hard knocks, though my degree carries the signature of esteemed smart people who made a lot of money signing embossed pieces of paper.
My fallback from complicated equations and Latin wisdom words has always been: In business, find out what works. Do more of it. Find out what doesn’t work. Do less of it.
And if that doesn’t work, explain it away by ceteris paribus.
Joe Spear can be contacted at 344-6382, jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
