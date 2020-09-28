NEW ULM — Lindsay Schweiss, co-owner of newly opened MN EIS in New Ulm, has one simple goal for her business: making people happy. And with an ice cream shop that offers as many sweets and treats as MN EIS does, it’s a very achievable goal.
“We want people to come in here and just get that happy feeling you get from being in an ice cream shop,” Schweiss said. “I think we all need something happy to experience right now, something to forget about some of what’s going on, and I think this is the kind of place where you can come and forget your troubles.”
Filling a need
Schweiss and her partners, Greg and Bria James of Waconia, opened MN EIS on June 18. The partnership was a happy accident. Schweiss, a native of Janesville, Wisconsin, had moved to New Ulm 14 years ago and was working as an occupational therapist. But she said she felt ready for a change.
“I have felt like an ice cream shop is something that our downtown has needed for several years,” she said. “The thought has kind of been brewing. I’ve wanted to take my own kids to an ice cream shop… It just felt like that was missing here in town.”
At the time, Schweiss followed the Facebook page of Greg and Bria James who own three businesses in Waconia. One of these businesses is The Main Scoop ice cream shop. Schweiss reached out to the Jameses almost a year ago, when she was first considering opening her own ice cream shop, in the hopes of gleaning some business advice. It turned out the Waconia couple already had been approached by the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce about starting an ice cream shop in New Ulm and they had just bought a building downtown to start moving forward with the idea.
“I just randomly messaged them, asking basically for a favor, if they’d talk to me about it, and here we were all on the same page, down to the name of the place,” Schweiss said. “Once we met, it was pretty clear we all had a very similar vision for the shop, and they brought a ton of really good business knowledge and experience. I’m someone local who wanted to be here and really see out the day-to-day operations, so we were really a great fit for each other.”
Schweiss said it took about 10 months of planning before the shop was ready to open. Originally, they planned to open earlier this year, but when the COVID-19 situation happened, the date was delayed.
“Obviously, there was a time where I’m sure, like many people who were thinking of opening a business, we kind of stepped back and said, ‘Wait a minute … Is this smart? Should we open during a pandemic?’” Schweiss said. “There were so many unknowns. But we decided to just keep moving forward with the planning. May came, and we decided that there was not much that people (could) do right now to feel normal. Everything’s so different right now. We wanted to be able to give people something that brought some normalcy back to their summers.”
The three co-owners decided to officially open in June. The shop has been busy ever since, with a mixture of carry-out orders and customers who stay inside to enjoy the ambiance.
“The community has really embraced it and we’ve been busy,” Schweiss said. “It’s been a really good decision for us to move forward on it.”
A tasty mix
MN EIS manages to pay homage both to New Ulm’s heritage and Schweiss’ own background. Its name — the German word for ice or ice cream — is a nod to New Ulm’s German roots. Meanwhile, the ice cream offered inside comes from Schweiss’ childhood memories, since it is supplied by Madison, Wisconsin-based Chocolate Shoppe.
“I really liked the idea of opening up an ice cream shop that had this German New Ulm flair but also bringing in an ice cream from my home state,” Schweiss said. “I’m probably biased, (but) I think the customers would agree that you cannot beat this ice cream. It is so good.”
MN EIS features a constantly rotating menu of 24 flavors, which are chosen out of the Chocolate Shoppe’s more than 100 flavors. Flavors range from staples such as vanilla and chocolate all the way to black licorice, loaded French toast (cinnamon French toast ice cream drizzled with maple syrup and cream cheese) and Matcha green tea. The menu also sometimes features non-dairy, non-fat Italian ice, soy-based vegan ice cream, caffeinated ice cream, sherbet and even bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream. (You can find that in “Exhausted Parent” flavor.)
While Schweiss posts the menu of the day every morning, she cautioned that it changes as quickly as they happen to run out of a flavor.
“This is the kind of shop where you’re never going to quite know what you’re going to get when you come in,” she said. “The Chocolate Shoppe carries a really wide variety of flavors, so we have a lot of freezer space in the back that we keep pretty fully stocked. As soon as one is emptied out, we’re replacing it with something new and different. We can post a menu in the morning and, an hour later, it could look a little different. When you have a big flavor variety, you’re usually pretty much guaranteed to find something you like here.”
Schweiss’ favorite fruity flavor — and already a customer favorite — is rhubarb crumble. She also recommends “This Just Got Serious,” which is salted caramel ice cream with sea salt fudge and cashews.
If it’s too hard to choose a tasty flavor, you can order a “flight” of ice cream, which comes with six flavors, for $10. Another ice cream-based dessert is the “Mootaco,” a taco-shaped waffle cone that’s filled with cookie dough, ice cream, whip cream and chocolate sprinkles. There are also shakes, malts and floats.
Other sweets and treats
For people who want to try something a little different, there is also “spaghettieis,” a German dessert that looks like spaghetti but is made from ice cream. First, vanilla ice cream is run through a spätzle press so that it comes out looking like noodles. Then, it is drizzled with homemade strawberry topping in place of Bolognese sauce and sprinkled with white chocolate flakes that mimic the look of Parmesan cheese. If customers want, they can also order “meatballs,” which are really made of cookie dough.
“It’s really fun,” Schweiss said. “It looks just like a bowl of spaghetti, and it’s delicious.”
MN EIS offers a wide variety of treats and sweets besides just ice cream, enough to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.
Looking forward
Besides two confectioners, there are about two dozen other employees, Schweiss said, mostly high school and college students.
“We’ve got some great, fun friendly staff,” she said. “They’re amazing. They make this place really fun. It’s been a busy summer, so we’ve definitely needed the staff for it.”
Schweiss said once it’s safe, she’d like to host birthday parties and other events in the shop. She plans on organizing some kind of activities for local celebrations, such as HermannFest in September and Oktoberfest following that. She also plans to keep the shop open year-round.
“I think right now everyone is just playing it by ear and taking things a day at a time,” she said.
No matter what the next few months look like, though, Schweiss said she’s glad she took the plunge and opened the shop.
