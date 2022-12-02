It was below freezing with 8 inches of snow on the ground, but four golf buddies were putting, chipping and driving on a sunny course indoors.
“We get together in the winter to play some simulated golf, so we’re glad this is open,” said Jeff Scruggs about the new Tee Times indoor golf venue on Mankato’s hilltop.
He was joined by John Bill, Fred Vogel and Ron Torgerson as they were still trying to get used to how the simulator reacts during their first visit to Tee Times, which opened two weeks ago.
When one player was having trouble figuring out the right stroke for putting but coming up short, Bill said it was because the ball was scuffed up.
“We have lots of excuses,” Scruggs said.
While Torgerson golfs Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter, the other three are frequently on the Le Sueur course.
“I did 160 rounds last year,” Bill said, which included golfing a couple of months in the winter while traveling.
The business, at 551 Belle Ave., is in part of the former Family Video building.
It was started by a family of golfers. Shane and Nancy Laffen own the business, while their son Mitch, 30, runs the day-to-day operations.
Shane, who is principal at Sleepy Eye High School, plays golf leisurely. Mitch played on the Sleepy Eye High School team and then went to Winona State. His younger brother, Ben, plays golf at Minnesota State University and is a state champion and conference player of the year. And sister, Lauren, played at St. Cloud State and made it to state.
“We’re a golfing family, so it makes sense we’d open a business like this,” Mitch said.
Tee Times features four golf simulators and a large putting/chipping green. They have a liquor license and serve food, focusing on pizzas for now. “We’re working on boneless wings, chicken strips, onion rings,” Mitch said.
They just started a flex league, where two players can come in anytime during a week to play and post their score. The league is $40 per person and lasts six weeks.
“People can do it on their lunch break or whenever. We have 13 or 14 teams for the flex leagues so that’s pretty good just starting up,” Mitch said.
They will soon be starting a night league. “We don’t have a concrete format yet. Just talking to players as they come in and see what people want to do, 18 holes, scramble or whatever.”
Each simulator has between 15 and 85 different courses people can play.
There is also a program that allows players to aim for a target area at different distances so they can figure out which club works best for them.
While people can walk in, Mitch encourages them to set tee times in advance, or at least call before they plan to come.
The family went to other similar venues, the closest being in Rochester and the Twin Cities, while designing Tee Times. So far they’re getting a variety of players coming in.
“We’re getting a lot of leisure players and a lot of quality players who play a lot at Mankato Golf Club or other places,” Mitch said. “We’re getting all ages, 7-year-olds who can do chipping and putting and hit balls into the bay or retired people who just want to play nine or 18 holes.
“We want this to be for everybody — we’re not targeting any certain group.”
Most people bring their own clubs, but Tee Times has a couple of golf bags to rent. And if more than one player comes in, they can share one person’s golf clubs, rather than having to rent a bag.
