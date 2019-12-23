A recent report on employment and labor force participation in rural areas carries some troubling and hopeful signs.
The study compared USDA employment and labor force participation rates between rural and non-metro areas to bigger cities and regional centers. It considered rural and non-metro areas as counties without major cities and ones not adjoining metropolitan statistical areas.
So that would be the second tier of counties surrounding Mankato including Steele, Freeborn, Jackson, Cottonwood, Redwood, Renville and Sibley counties.
The study shows job growth in rural America and labor force participation — a proxy for hope – have fallen far behind compared to urban areas. The Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, says “economic restructuring” and “policy decisions” over several decades have “hollowed out opportunity across the United States and left many rural communities behind.”
The data show rural America was hit harder by the recession than urban America and recovered much more slowly. The more rural the area, the harder it was hit and the slower it recovered.
The small counties between 2,000 and 20,000 population that were not adjacent to a metro county lost nearly 6 percent of their jobs during the 2007 to 2010 recession, according to the USDA data. And in the years after the recession from 2010 to 2017, average job growth in those same small counties was flat. No growth.
By contrast, urban counties with populations of 250,000 or more did much better. During the recession, those counties still actually grew jobs by 2 percent. For counties with 1 million or more residents, employment growth was 8.5 percent. After the recession, jobs in those counties grew by 6.2 percent and 11 percent.
Recovery was most dismal for counties under 2,000 population and not near a metro area. There, jobs declined by 3.73 percent during the recession and declined 1.18 percent even after the recession.
So what about the Mankato regional rural and non-metro areas?
While Blue Earth County employment rose from the beginning of the recession in 2007 to 2018 by 12 percent, employment over the same period in Jackson County declined by 11.4 percent. Cottonwood and Redwood counties lost 7 percent of jobs, Sibley County jobs fell 1 percent and Renville County was the outlier with jobs growing 5 percent. Freeborn County jobs were flat and Steele County jobs grew 2.2 percent.
The disparity continues even in counties adjacent to Mankato. In Faribault County jobs were down 8 percent over the long recession-recovery period. Same with Martin County: Jobs were down 7.25 percent.
Then there’s the curious case of Watonwan County as the top job gainer with jobs up 21 percent.
Brown County was flat. Nicollet County jobs grew 9.35 percent. Le Sueur County gained 15 percent. Waseca County was off 12 percent (The closing of Quad Graphics likely had something to do with that.)
The American Progress report also argues that there is hope for rural areas and there are plenty of examples of how these communities may survive. The center argues that rural communities can leverage natural resources, immigration, manufacturing, agriculture and community social capital to revive themselves.
Immigrants are often attracted to rural areas due to the small town nature of the communities. They often arrive in communities where they already have family.
Population loss has been a big problem in rural areas. With population loss come loss of key amenities in small towns like grocery stories and coffee shops.
Authors argue immigration is often the answer to rural population loss. The study notes 21 percent of growing rural areas can connect their entire growth to immigration.
Immigrants have been shown to fill shortages of farm and orchard workers in New England and filled high demand medical positions in rural areas. And as we have seen in Worthington, immigrants fill schools, open businesses and provide other cultural diversity to small towns and rural areas.
Authors also point out the existence of more social capital in small towns compared to metro areas as an asset for small towns to join together and solve problems. Social capital comes from the presence of service clubs like Rotary and Kiwanis and other community building organizations.
A quick internet search shows 21 Lions Clubs in the Mankato region.
So while the recession was hard on rural areas and the recovery was slow, there’s plenty of local assets to build communities back to where they were.
