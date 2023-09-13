When Minnesota Public Radio’s Kerri Miller asked a group of entrepreneurs gathered in New Ulm about starting a business in uncertain times, Jace Marti knew plenty about the subject.
He and Nate Gieseke bought an old industrial building in New Ulm in 2019, amid the pandemic, with the goal of opening the Black Frost distillery.
“It was tough raising money from investors then and then inflation hit,” said Marti of the distillery, which opened a year ago.
“We got quotes on equipment that were only good for like 30 minutes,” he said of the inflation pressure that came as they were getting closer to opening.
And their projections for barrels to age whiskey and rum, based on pre-pandemic costs, were suddenly double what they’d planned when they had to buy them. Needing 700 barrels a year, the cost of business soared.
Those and other challenges faced by people starting a business in rural Minnesota was the topic of a Rural Voices town hall event held at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm Tuesday night. The event was sponsored by the Otto Bremer Trust and Compeer Financial of Mankato, with the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and others supporting it.
Miller led the discussion about the rewards and challenges of starting a business in rural Minnesota.
One New Ulm woman told of becoming a “pandemic puppy owner” and then coming up with an idea to open a 24-hour dog wash business, a business plan she’s still working on.
A man from Lafayette has started a video game development business. While the latest technology allows an individual or small team to develop video games, he said finding funding and promotional marketing is the big challenge he’s facing.
Tim Penny, president and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, came up with the idea of the Rural Voices series. It's in its second year and holds sessions on various topics around Minnesota.
He said SMIF helps link different agencies and nonprofits in the 20-county area to help promote vitality in rural areas, with a focus on childcare and business startups, including helping line up funding for entrepreneurs with a good idea.
“Not every investment we make is a home run, but we were an early investor in Angie’s Kettle Corn,” Penny said of the business that started in a Mankato garage more than two decades ago and turned into the nationally known Angie’s Boomchickapop brand.
Miller said small businesses employ a majority of rural workers and while they face a variety of challenges, the businesses that succeed fuel economic development.
“A successful business can be contagious.”
She said one thing they learned in other town halls was that finding a mentor was key to the success for those trying to start and grow a business. Miller said many entrepreneurs said they didn’t think they needed a mentor but later realized they did.
Those mentors can be found by connecting with groups like SCORE, the SBA and SMIF.
Beyond finding a mentor, another key to success is creating a business plan at the outset of trying to start a business. A banker in the group said a surprising number of people who come to him for a business loan have not done any business plan.
There will be more town halls held in Two Harbors, Little Falls and River Falls, Wisconsin.
The town halls will address the shortage of affordable housing, educating the next workforce, and raising awareness about mental health and social isolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.