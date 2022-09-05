Two storefronts, one big dream: Ginger Neilon sees opening Bonita! By Baubles and Bobbies in Old Town Mankato as the perfect way to further her love of small businesses and put down roots in her hometown.
“I have such a strong connection to this area of town,” Neilon said about the Riverfront Drive and Front Street area. “The art scene down here is flourishing more than I’ve ever seen it in the twenty-some years that I’ve lived in Mankato, and I think it’s such a great community of small businesses that work together.”
Neilon started her jewelry line Baubles and Bobbies over eight years ago, working out of her dining room until her space grew too small to accommodate her exploding commerce. Co-owning a store called Six for Good with five other female businesswomen in the Twin Cities gave her scope for her talent and a platform for her wares, as did renting out a studio space at the Emy Frentz Art Guild, but she was eager to expand.
The perfect opportunity arrived in March of 2022 when Neilon heard that a space at 401 North Riverfront Drive was available for rent.
“I jumped on it!” she said. The place was exactly what she had envisioned for years: Retail space in the front, and plenty of room for a jewelry-making studio in the back. Friends and family willingly pitched in on weeknights and weekends until the store’s official opening on May 6.
Mothers’ Day shoppers opening Bonita’s doors for the first time found a wide-ranging collection of gifts, goodies and accessories from cookies and candles to earrings and art. Neilson made sure to stock favorites from Six for Good alongside specialty items that she had scoured the internet to find.
Doing good
When choosing merchandise, Neilson said she had some very specific criteria in mind.
“Ninety-nine percent of what I carry is women-owned, fair trade, [or] small business, and a large percentage is made in Minnesota.” she said. The result is a large collection of unique, curated goods that mesh well together. One of Bonita’s Twin Cities-based vendors is a creator of aromatherapy products such as room sprays, roller balls, and shower steamers. Neilson likes to offer gift collections of this vendor’s essential oils paired with her own lava stone jewelry. The essential oils can be rubbed into the lava stone to create a perfumed accessory.
Purchasing a sustainable, fair-trade product feels good, and so does knowing that part of the proceeds goes toward funding important causes. Neilson said that she tries to select wares that give back to big-picture charities. One of Bonita’s California-based soap brands avoids using palm oil in their products and donates a portion of every sale to an organization that preserves chimpanzee habitats that are in danger of deforestation. Another Shoreview-based company gives back to a local high school’s mental health club.
“I really wanted to find products that were good for you, products that meant a lot to me, and [products] that were doing good in the world,” Neilon added.
The same is true for Baubles and Bobbies, whose collections Neilon features in her new location. Neilon said that her goal is for her customers to feel beautiful on the inside and outside alike when they wear her pieces. Much of her jewelry incorporates natural elements and is inspired by her favorite Minnesota locations. This year, pearls are trending alongside layer chains and big hoops.
“That’s our focus for the summer: Whites, brights and gold!” said Neilon. The Baubles and Bobbies creator can often be found in Bonita’s studio, designing jewelry alongside her skilled team while they listen to small business and murder mystery podcasts. The rest of her time she spends managing inventory, helping customers on the sales floor, and making sure that every item is displayed just right.
“I love staging a display and can keep myself busy all day just fluffing products,” Neilon said, laughing. “I always find things to keep me busy. I don’t remember the last time I was bored.”
One task keeping Neilon busy is supporting other local businesses. Neilon said that she is always looking for local artists to showcase their available artwork in her store. She and Jenna Odegard of Bumbelou and Hazelkin and Co are also currently planning a ladies’ night to take place in August. They’re hoping to offer free samples and door prizes, and to draw attention to the rich selection that Mankato’s small businesses have to offer.
Neilon said that she is a big believer in fostering community among her fellow business owners as well as her customers.
“I’m always asking myself, ‘How can I connect with people?’” Neilson said. “If I can change somebody’s day around and make it better in any way, then that’s my goal every day that I’m working.”
