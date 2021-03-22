Little-known, small-college professor John Munkirs once posited the American economy was not that much different than the centrally planned economy of Russia.
In fact, the Sangamon State University economics professor laid out an elaborate plan showing how the private sector, through coordination of debt, boards of directors and market concentrations, controlled the American economy and who benefitted. It was reminiscent, Munkirs said, of how they did business in the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics.
Of course, Munkirs wrote his book back in 1987 and it was required reading from my Minnesota State University professors, who weren’t afraid to push the envelope of conventional economics. That was good for me, because as a liberal arts major, I struggled with supply and demand curves, production functions, regression equations and the concept of marginal utility that was the crux of conventional economics.
But Munkirs’ underlying theory, if not the underlying evidence, still exists today, except now in the form of hedge funds, that can best be described as complex financial instruments that are so complex even regulators don’t understand them. The funds aggregate securities and debt instruments and “hedge” shares that are designed to take all risk out of trading, or at the very least, make their investors think so.
But the hedge funds recently had a rude awakening from that concept when they met the loosely colluding internet traders in GameStop stock. It was like Politburo meeting the proletariat.
The hedge funds had sold short the stock in GameStop, AMC movie theaters and other entertainment companies figuring there was no way these companies could continue with pandemic restrictions on movement and interaction. GameStop was competing with the movement of gaming to online sites versus physical games inserted into gamer devices.
But the collectivizing power of the internet proved them wrong.
The fans of GameStop, presumably gamers themselves, took to a band leader by the name of “Roaring Kitty,” who worked as a financial advisor. He led the charge for small investors, some buying only one share, with his urging through internet sites like YouTube.
This was about much more than day trading. These small investors had a cause when they knew they might be able to take down billion-dollar hedge funds who were kicking sand in the face of GameStop and its faithful followers. Some were disciples of the now defunct “Occupy Wall Street” movement.
They would pledge to Kitty: “If he’s still in, I’m in,” and they roared GameStop stock to a high of $483 a share, compared to its earlier price of around $17. When hedge funds had to sell their short positions facing a deadline, they lost billions of dollars.
According to the Associated Press hedge funds Citron Research, Melvin Capital and others lost an estimated $5 billion betting on GameStop to fall.
The researchers at big firms were now writing in their newsletters that “populism traders” will be here to stay and will likely strike again, and they will be a new reality of the investing world.
“We do see that the little guy is flexing their muscles,” said Pauline Bell, analyst at CFRA Research. “Retail investors now have tools to band together and move the markets.”
Roaring Kitty, who is Keith Gill of Boston in real life, likely pocketed millions as he sold, some say before his friends could also do so, as GameStop came back to reality. And Gill is getting scrutiny from regulatory authorities as someone who is not licensed to give investment advice.
His hometown newspaper in Massachusetts is calling him the “Brockton Legend,” and hoping he will donate money to build a new high school track. Hollywood is considering a movie.
It’s a delightful conflict worthy of a John Grisham (The Firm) financial crimes novel. The clashing of cultures and power might also spur another fantastic financial crime movie like “The Big Short.”
Munkirs thesis drew attention to the idea that the “free market” wasn’t really free, but rather controlled by powerful interests who mostly acted for their own good to have high profits in a world with little competition.
But we might just have the GameStoppers as our last line of defense.
Contact Joe Spear at jspear@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6382. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
