While other jewelry stores have come and gone, Williams Diamond Center continues to adapt to changes in the industry as more customers are asking for rings, necklaces and other jewelry that are custom designed.
Owner Bill Johnson, who has been in the business since 1979, said technology and growing flexibility among designers has changed the way people select jewelry. Before the internet, it was common for customers to walk into his store and pick out a diamond ring or other gem from the display case. Nowadays they can design their own.
“It used to be a lengthy process because they didn’t have the technology to design these models,” Johnson said. “People were starting to look towards designing new styles, but there wasn’t a lot of support from the manufacturing side. Now virtually everybody does.”
About 80 percent of Johnson’s customers already have an idea of what they’re looking for, usually subtle variations on what is already available. Nearly 30 percent of those want significant changes.
“I’ve taken three or four different styles of rings and put them altogether into one ring,” Johnson said. “These companies can do it.”
In the late-1970s, Johnson worked for the Waseca County Sheriff’s Department courtesy of a federally funded program. When those funds dried up, he began working with his brother in 1979, who ran several jewelry stores in the Twin Cities. A few years later, the two and another partner founded their own company, Williams Diamond Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Six months later, in 1985, Johnson, who is originally from Janesville, started a new branch in Mankato before buying the store from his partners.
Originally located at high visibility areas downtown and later at the River Hills Mall, Johnson moved his business to 1823 Adams Street, where he’s been since 2000. He said that longevity helped establish solid relationships with vendors, manufacturers and designers.
“Being in the business as long as we have, we’ve got really good established vendors,” he said. “I’m working with companies I still worked with in 1979 when I got in the business.”
Lab diamonds
While diamonds are still the bestseller, Johnson carries a variety of gemstones, from rubies and emeralds to sapphires. Another relatively new trend that’s growing in popularity are diamonds produced in a lab. Johnson’s son, Jerimiah Johnson, who has worked at the store since 2002, said synthetic diamonds can cost half the price of diamonds that are mined.
Determining the differences between the two involves a great deal of expertise and a microscope.
“Sometimes you’ve got to really hunt for those little clues that will tell you what is a synthetic,” Jerimiah Johnson said. “Those lab grown diamonds have ID numbers on them. If you didn’t have that inscription it would be very hard to tell if it was a natural stone or lab grown.”
Natural diamonds, made of carbon, are formed deep underground through a combination of extreme pressure and temperature. Their finicky nature is part of what makes the stone so valuable. Synthetic diamonds are formed using diamond seeds, or extremely tiny diamonds that take about 12 weeks to produce in a lab, using a vacuum chamber that essentially rains carbon molecules onto the small stone, causing it to grow.
“Nowadays, that opportunity has presented itself to consumers and so more suppliers are starting to carry lab-grown diamonds; because it is a diamond, it’s just a different concept,” Jim Johnson said.
Unlike gold, which is rated on the number of karats (the percentage of gold compared to alloy), which determines the cost and purity, carats are the system used to measure weight among diamonds and other gemstones. Diamonds are rated based on three factors: color, cut and clarity.
“They still grade diamonds by eye,” Bill Johnson said. “They use a 10-power magnifier to grade the diamond for clarity. The cut is what separates the sparkle and brilliance compared to any other material out there. Only a diamond can refract light the way it does.”
One of the first things Jeremiah Johnson did after coming back home after college to work at his father’s store was to earn a degree from the Gemological Institute of America. That involved not just learning about diamonds and all of the other gemstones, but also being able to identify and sort them. He said customers routinely come in after inheriting a piece of jewelry, or even finding one at a garage sale, to determine whether the diamond or gemstone is what it is supposed to be.
“I just had somebody a month ago,” Jeremiah Johnson said. “She found an anniversary ring and wanted to see if it was a real diamond. It sure was. I told her it would be $1,000 or $1,500 brand new.”
Both say working with customers is their favorite part of the job.
“Every time a customer walks in the door we just love that challenge and that opportunity to help them,” Bill Johnson said. “Sometimes they’re looking for a special gift, or something happened to their jewelry and they need some repair on it, or they have a new idea where they want to consolidate and put pieces together and design their own. It’s a fun challenge.”
