BUTTERFIELD — An 83-year-old Butterfield woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 60.
Delores Nadine Linscheid, 83, was taken to the St. James Medical Center as a result of the 1:18 p.m. collision just west of Butterfield.
Lindscheid was eastbound in a 2001 Dodge Caravan and Tiffany Marie Ashpole, 24, of Eagle Lake was also eastbound in a 2017 Ram cargo van. Lindscheid was in the right turn lane and turned left in front of the Ram, causing the ram to strike the rear of the Caravan, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Both women were wearing seatbelts. Ashpole was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.