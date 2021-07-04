On July 4, 1871, the citizens of Cambria organized their first official Independence Day celebration.
Since then, residents have continued the tradition, even marking last year with a socially distanced parade during the COVID-19 pandemic so it could be documented in anticipation for the town celebration’s 150th anniversary.
Kent Wilson Jones, an organizer for Sunday’s event, pointed out July 4 wasn’t even a national holiday until right before Cambria held its very first celebration. A few years prior, Blue Earth County was officially established.
“It became a legal holiday one year before we had our first celebration, 150 years ago,” Jones said.
“A Lakota Sioux chief said that people without history are like wind on the prairie grass,” he added. “This 150th celebration give us an opportunity to reflect on the history of our community, to think about the importance of each individual’s contribution, each family’s contribution, the community’s contribution and then a chance to recognize the Fourth of July.”
Sunday’s parade, which followed a morning service and a picnic in the park, was one of the town’s largest yet. It included 36 vehicles ranging from classic cars, firetrucks and military vehicles to a horse drawn buggy — a testament to the changes in travel since the first celebration.
Mary Deopere has attended July 4 celebrations here since 1933. Formerly held a few miles south of town until the 1970s, organizers opted to move the celebrations to within Cambria, where it’s been held ever since.
She said the celebrations here were first sponsored by five local churches beginning in 1871, with each one appointing two delegates to arrange the program and appointing a committee for the following year to ensure there would be another celebration.
Deopere sits on that very same committee all these years later and believes the celebration’s longevity comes from the community’s willingness to add new events and drop others as the times changed. In the early days, organizers went from cutting seats into a hill covered with straw to wooden plank benches and folding chairs, and from horse-drawn buggies to automobiles.
“While these celebrations may have started with our Welsh ancestors, the addition of our neighbors of many countries, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, England, the Czechs, the Dutch, the Scotts, Irish and more really reflected the melting pot that is our country,” she said. “Today in Minnesota are probably people from nearly every country in the world, who came here for many of the same reasons as did our ancestors.”
After the parade, Cambria’s town hall swelled to well over its population of 60 people. It was a chance for people to reminisce about some of the highlights of past celebrations.
“There were several people over the years who had refreshment stands or games,” Deopere recalled. “I can remember one year — they had a canvas up and there was a hole cut in it. One of the fellas stuck his head though there and you bought so many eggs to throw at him.”
One by one, people took turns sharing their most vivid memories of the celebration over the years, from the ice cream served in big canvas buckets and chilled with dry ice, to lawnmower races and barnyard bingo, and pony rides and kids dressing up in costumes.
“When they had their 100th celebration in 1971, they had done a pageant and I participated in that,” recalled Darlyne Deodere, a fellow committee member and sister-in-law of Mary Deopere.
Her husband, Harry, used to go down to the creek near town and collect frogs for any child who wanted to race them.
“I think some of them were used over and over again,” she laughed.
David Everett Lloyd, of Skyline, was born and raised in Cambria and has come to the celebration on and off for the past 51 years. Since retiring from the military in 2010, he’s made it a mission to not just attend but actively participate each year.
One of his favorite memories as a child growing up here was when fathers and their sons would compete against each other in a softball tournament, along with joining the parade with his grandmother.
“My grandmother, Hazel Lloyd — we all decorated her streamers with her three-wheeled bicycle,” he said. “I remember riding around on that as a child and it was so awesome — just the memories that I had growing up here.”
Other traditions — like the fancy cake auction which began in the 1970s as a way to raise money for the following year — continue to this day. They’re led by auctioneer Dan Thorson, who has mastered the fast-talking numbers and filler words that add fun to the experience.
“Since 2000, we have raised $29,000 just from the cake auction,” Darlyne Deopere said. “It funds our fireworks and future programs. We also always have a contribution of $1,000 to the Blue Earth County History Society. Sometimes they get into a bidding war between people, and they’ve bid these cakes up to $400. Two years ago, we had $2,640 for 23 cakes.”
Some details go back to 1871, but since the 1920’s, organizers for the annual celebration took copious notes related to the event’s planning and scheduling — right down to who was involved and what activities took place each year. It was enough for an entire book, released in 2011, about the history of Cambria’s July 4 celebrations.
“It’s a really nice compilation of all the minutes from the meetings that have been kept for so many years” said Sarah McGuire, a committee member who was immediately drawn to the town’s unique celebration when she moved here in 1999.
“We know who was on the committee, who spoke at it, who sang at it and what music was there” McGuire said. “With such a long tradition, people have returned to this for generations, even after they’ve moved out of the community. I’m a part of it because I want it to keep going far past 150 years.”
McGuire, who will take over as co-chair for the July 4 planning committee next year, said it’s the devotion and drive among volunteers that keep the tradition going strong.
“It’s quite a testament to our community and everyone who has been involved with it for so long and all the traditions that go with it,” she said. “It’s just incredible that we’re still going with the 150th year and that we continue to have community support. You just have to go experience it. It’s a see it to believe it kind of thing.”
